Nomad eSIM offers 30% off global plans.

Travelers looking for a simpler, cheaper way to stay engaged during their travels just found one hellacious reason to upgrade to an eSIM. Nomad has 30% off its global data plans for a limited time, making this one of the best eSIM sales you can make for trips and multi-country itineraries.

Between the lush scent of hope and filling your bank account with that trial-and-error grocery spending, one must subsist. International roaming is still a nightmare. The major carriers really want you to do day passes. They generally cost around $10 per line, meaning a two-week trip costs over $100 before you’ve sent a single photograph or traced a step on the map.

An easy-to-overlook eSIM data pack can cut that to sovereign insignificance, and not just in bulk; you can also buy only the data you require for each place, saving even more money.

Setup is easy. It’s digital and fast. Install the eSIM profile, select a plan, and decide what you’d like to do once you arrive. No SIM swapping or queuing at kiosks or waiting for your warbly-eyed yawn after departure.

Dual-SIM is now supported on many smartphones, thanks to late-stage capitalism hellscaping over half the world’s population wanting more than one SIM/eSIM at a time. GSMA Intelligence highlights faster uptake with mobile makers, and three American iPhone generations with eSIM—@Apple’s recent eSIM models for the yanks. This forces people who go on business trips and families to figure out something else entirely to maintain the same access to their data artillery. The shift removed almost the last pain in the neck for dedicated travelers.

Coverage and plan options across 200+ destinations

Nomad’s catalog covers more than 200 countries and regions, with country-focused packs for single-destination travel and regional plans designed for border selectivity. There are lightweight data packs for weekenders hitting up cities, increased volume up to truly unlimited packs tailored for remote workers or creators who need to upload on the go.

The plans are managed via the Nomad app for iOS and Android; compatibility covers most modern, unlocked iPhones and Android flagships. Nomad also has a list of eSIM-compatible devices and notes on partner networks for every destination.

There’s another bonus too—you can buy ahead and activate while you’re there, so you can grab the deal price now and turn the eSIM on closer to the flight. It may sound stupid, but it’s a game-changer when you’re trying to keep flights and reservations.

Example itinerary with a regional eSIM plan

What does this look like? Say you are flying to Paris, with a stopover in Zurich, and a week in Milan. A regional plan means one eSIM profile, one dashboard, one bill, and one that automatically connects to local partner networks like France’s Orange, Italy’s Vodafone, or Spain’s Telefónica wherever possible. Messaging apps like WhatsApp or iMessage work as usual, and maps and ride-sharing apps hit when you exit the airplane.

Network speeds and setup tips

Speeds vary based on local infrastructure and network load. eSIM providers ensure reliable 4G or 5G access when available. Download and install your eSIM at home on a stable connection to avoid the potential nightmare of an airport Wi‑Fi connection and simply toggle the eSIM on in Settings after you land.

Who benefits most from Nomad eSIM plans

Frequent flyers

Digital nomads

Families with many lines

Most people paying for voice and messaging are forced to use it because of laws, but data-only plans work well with app-based calling—FaceTime Audio, WhatsApp, and Google Voice cover the rest without requiring you to pay extra for legacy roaming minutes.

What to check before you buy an eSIM plan

Confirm your phone is unlocked and supports eSIM.

Verify the offer’s validity window for activation and use.

Review any data caps and fair-use or throttling thresholds.

Confirm hotspot/tethering support if you need laptops or tablets online.

Check if your destination requires ID verification and allow buffer time for activation.

Heavy users should compare available unlimited plans and the fine print on speed management after certain data points.

With the 30% discount, Nomad’s eSIM is a straightforward way to reduce charges and complexity. Management isn’t at the top of people’s wish lists, but the combination of broad access, pleasurable plan tiers, and instant activation seems to be a significant improvement over traditional roaming for most travelers. No plastic, no surprises, just data that works where you require it.