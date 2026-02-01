Where To Stream the 2026 Oscar Nominees Right Now

The year’s Oscar slate is spread across theaters, subscription streamers, and premium rentals, and several headliners are already a click away. Here’s a fast, accurate guide to where you can watch the most talked-about nominees at home, with notes on platform quirks, rental windows, and quality settings. Availability can vary by region and plan tier, but this map will get you to the right screen fast.

Awards demand typically surges in the run-up to the ceremony — Nielsen’s viewing trend reports and Parrot Analytics’ demand indices routinely show spikes for contenders — so expect prominent carousel placement on major services and occasional promotional pricing for rentals.

Best Picture Nominees And Where To Watch

Sinners — HBO Max. The Academy confirms it leads all films with 16 nominations, a record haul that has propelled it into the service’s most-watched film row. If you’re catching up, it’s included with a standard subscription; look for Dolby Vision and Atmos on supported devices.

One Battle After Another — HBO Max. The political epic is streaming day-and-date on the platform, making it one of the easiest Best Picture heavyweights to watch at home alongside Sinners.

Bugonia — Peacock. Emma Stone anchors this mind-bending alien-invasion thriller, now available to stream. Peacock’s Premium plan is required; 4K/HDR availability depends on device support and title.

Frankenstein — Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s gothic reimagining is part of Netflix’s original slate, available worldwide on the service. For 4K and Dolby Vision, you’ll need Netflix’s top-tier plan.

Train Dreams — Netflix. Joel Edgerton’s frontier odyssey is also streaming on Netflix. If you’re optimizing quality, confirm streaming is set to High in your playback settings.

Sentimental Value — Amazon Prime Video (rent or buy). The Norwegian family drama is currently a transactional title; you can rent in HD or 4K or purchase to add it to your library.

F1 The Movie — Apple TV. The Brad Pitt-led racing drama is streaming as part of Apple’s original film slate. Apple typically delivers titles in 4K Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos on supported hardware.

The Secret Agent — In theaters. Kleber Mendonça Filho’s historical thriller remains theatrical-only during its awards run. Expect a premium rental window before subscription streaming.

Hamnet — In theaters. Chloé Zhao’s period drama is not yet on a service. Track premium VOD storefronts first, then subscription platforms as rights windows progress.

Marty Supreme — In theaters. The Timothée Chalamet showcase is currently exclusive to cinemas with no home option yet announced.

Avatar Fire and Ash — In theaters. The latest entry in the franchise is a big-screen play right now. Like other studio tentpoles, it should move to premium rental before landing on a subscription platform.

More Nominees You Can Stream at Home Today

Documentary and international standouts

The Alabama Solution — HBO Max

Armed Only With a Camera The Life and Death of Brent Renaud — HBO Max

All the Empty Rooms — Netflix

Come See Me in the Good Light — Apple TV

The Perfect Neighbor — Netflix

These titles are already drawing pre-ceremony viewership lifts, according to industry trackers.

Animation

Elio — Disney+

KPop Demon Hunters — Netflix

Both are family-friendly catch-ups, with robust 4K and HDR on devices that support it.

Original song contenders

I Lied To You from Sinners — HBO Max

Train Dreams from Train Dreams — Netflix

Golden from KPop Demon Hunters — Netflix

Dear Me from Diane Warren Relentless — Kanopy

If you’re sampling the music race, start with the films on these services for the full context.

Shorts and festival darlings often scatter across rentals and specialty platforms; several nominees, including Jane Austen’s Period Drama on Kanopy, are accessible free with participating library cards, a route film schools and critics frequently recommend for completists.

Release Windows and Streaming Quality Tips

Studios increasingly use a flexible “theatrical to premium rental to subscription” pipeline. Ampere Analysis and the Motion Picture Association have noted tighter windows for awards hopefuls, so titles that are in theaters today may reach premium VOD within weeks and subscription services shortly after, depending on existing licensing deals.

For the best picture and sound, confirm 4K HDR is enabled on your device and plan: Netflix requires its Ultra HD tier; Apple TV delivers 4K Dolby Vision/Atmos on compatible hardware by default; HBO Max and Peacock offer 4K on select titles and devices. Netflix recommends at least 15 Mbps for Ultra HD streaming; wired or Wi-Fi 6/6E connections help minimize buffering during peak evening hours.

If you prefer extras, Apple TV and Prime Video rentals often bundle featurettes and commentary, while Netflix and HBO Max curate behind-the-scenes collections on nominees during awards season. Those hubs are a quick way to add context without hunting through menus.

One Last Tip for a Smooth Awards Night Viewing

The telecast airs on ABC, which you can access via a live TV streaming bundle if you’ve cut the cord. Most services offer free trials or month-to-month plans, making it easy to sign up, watch, and cancel if you’re only in it for the show.

Whether you’re chasing the frontrunner — Sinners on HBO Max — or filling gaps with Netflix, Peacock, Apple TV, and premium rentals, the majority of nominees are already at home. Queue them up now, so you can argue about the winners with receipts.