WhatsApp tests native scheduled messages in iOS beta

WhatsApp appears to be laying the groundwork for a long-requested upgrade: native message scheduling. Evidence of an in-app Scheduled Messages option has surfaced in the TestFlight beta for iOS, as spotted by WABetaInfo, hinting that users may soon be able to choose a date and time for messages to go out automatically.

The feature is currently inactive in the beta, but the interface suggests a simple flow: draft a message, pick a send time, and let WhatsApp queue it. Early clues also point to the ability to edit or cancel items in the queue before they’re delivered.

What the iOS TestFlight beta reveals about scheduling

According to WABetaInfo’s preview, Scheduled Messages appears in the Chat Info screen for both one-on-one and group threads, sitting alongside sections like Media, Links, and Docs. A small counter shows how many items are queued, offering a quick snapshot of pending sends.

While the toggle isn’t live, the placement and language imply first-party support rather than a workaround. If it ships as shown, users should be able to manage upcoming messages without leaving the conversation, a cleaner approach than relying on system-level automations.

Why message scheduling on WhatsApp matters to users

WhatsApp’s scale makes even small features meaningful. Meta has reported that more than 2 billion people use the service, and the company has previously said users send over 100 billion messages daily. In that context, timing a note for when the recipient is awake, at work, or on Wi-Fi isn’t a luxury—it’s a quality-of-life improvement.

Consider the everyday cases: a birthday message queued to hit at 8 a.m., a nudge to a class group the night before an exam, or a follow-up that lands after a colleague’s off-hours window. Scheduling helps people respect time zones and boundaries while still getting messages out when they think of them.

It’s also a practical tool for small businesses. Meta has said more than 200 million people use WhatsApp Business apps, and many rely on timing—order reminders, appointment follow-ups, or promo drops. Today, paid Business Broadcasts can schedule announcements, but native scheduling in chats would bring a free, lighter-weight option to the broader user base.

How scheduled messages could work with end-to-end encryption

Because WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted, the most privacy-preserving design is to store scheduled messages locally and dispatch them when the clock hits—no server seeing plaintext, no cloud drafts. That raises practical questions in a multi-device world: Does the primary phone handle the send? If the phone is offline, does the message go out when it reconnects? WhatsApp’s multi-device architecture suggests the queue could live on a designated device or securely sync as ciphertext across linked clients.

Expect guardrails. Scheduled sends should honor blocked contacts, group permissions, and muting. Thoughtful touches—like prompts to clarify recipient versus sender time zones—could prevent awkward midnight pings. Recurring messages and support for media, voice notes, or polls would expand the feature’s utility, though those details aren’t visible yet.

How rival messaging platforms handle scheduled sends

WhatsApp isn’t first to this idea. Telegram introduced scheduled sends years ago, letting users time messages and even silent deliveries. Google Messages added scheduling, improving SMS and RCS usability. Email clients like Gmail and Outlook popularized “Send later,” and workplace tools such as Slack have normalized time-shifted communication. Apple’s Messages still lacks native scheduling, though Shortcuts can approximate it with automations.

Bringing scheduling to WhatsApp would close a conspicuous gap for a platform that already offers ephemeral messages, message editing, communities, and robust group controls. For many, it’s the missing piece for considerate, timely outreach.

Caveats, potential abuse, and what to watch before launch

Beta features can change or disappear before launch. The current build only signals intent, not a release plan. Watch for signs of platform parity (Android and desktop), how media and attachments are handled, and whether WhatsApp introduces smart options such as recommended send times based on prior engagement.

There’s also the question of abuse. Scheduling could be attractive for spammers or low-quality campaigns. Meta’s anti-spam systems, rate limits, and reporting tools will need to account for timed sends, especially in large groups and broadcasts.

If WhatsApp follows its usual playbook, any rollout would be gradual, expanding from limited testers to broader audiences while iterating on UX. Even so, the direction is clear: scheduling aligns with how people already communicate and plan. When it finally lands, it will feel like a feature that should have been there all along.