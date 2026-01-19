What To Know About Rhinoplasty

Plastic surgery covers a wide range of cosmetic procedures, with rhinoplasty being among the most popular. It’s typically a cosmetic procedure aimed at reshaping the nose. You may have heard this referred to by its more common name: a nose job.

There are many reasons why a person may want to get a nose job, including medical reasons. However, the most common reason is often beauty enhancement.

According to data from the beauty industry, over 300,000 rhinoplasty procedures are conducted in the US every year. If you are considering one for whatever reason, this guide can help answer basic questions about it. So, keep reading to learn more.

Why Do People Get Rhinoplasties?

As mentioned earlier, people can get rhinoplasties as a medical necessity or for cosmetic purposes. One of the medical reasons why a doctor may recommend rhinoplasty includes correction of nasal abnormalities resulting from conditions such as cleft lip and palate. It is also used to treat nasal obstructions, deviated septum, corrective surgery after trauma or injury, and as correction for a failed primary rhinoplasty.

Individuals who seek cosmetic surgeries for cosmetic reasons often hope to change the size and appearance of the nose in relation to the rest of the face, reduce or increase its width, eliminate depressions and bumps on the nose’s bridge, create a tip, alter the shape of the nostrils or add symmetry all of which are influenced by modern beauty standards.

Who Can Get One

“Anyone can undergo rhinoplasty, including kids. However, in cases involving children, rhinoplasty is often used to correct abnormalities or repair damages resulting from an injury,” says plastic surgery practitioner Dr. Jennifer Greer of Greer Plastic Surgery.

Generally, you need to have a fully grown face to get a nose job, as having one before then could interfere with your facial growth, and you could end up wanting to get another after some time.

Also, you will need to be physically healthy and lastly, be sure it is what you really want. If you are going for surgical rhinoplasty, it is important to understand that it is a relatively permanent procedure, and you do not want to get stuck with an appearance you do not like.

Alternatives To Surgical Rhinoplasty

Traditionally, you could only get a nose job surgically. Today, you can get nose modifications using filler injections, also known as liquid rhinoplasty. Hyaluronic acid, which occurs naturally in the body, is the most commonly used filler in liquid rhinoplasties. Silicone gel is an alternative, but experts do not recommend it. Filler-based rhinoplasties have gained massive popularity in recent years because they cost way less, are less intrusive, and have no downtimes.

The Risks Involved

While seemingly simpler to the surgical procedure, liquid rhinoplasties carry some significant risks. It’s advisable only to get the procedure at a recognized and registered facility, and a board-certified plastic surgeon must perform the procedure. Some of the most common complications resulting from improper filler injections include loss of nose skin and blindness if the filler gets into the arteries that transpose blood into the eyes.

Surgical rhinoplasty also carries risks that you may need to be aware of. Like any cosmetic procedure, there is always the risk of excessive bleeding, infection, scarring, an altered sense of smell following the procedure, nerve damage, and unsatisfactory results. However, you can significantly reduce the chances of complications by getting procedures from registered facilities and having the procedures conducted by board certified plastic surgeons.