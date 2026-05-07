Get Spring-Break Ready by Packing the Right Credit Card

From picking destinations to creating itineraries and booking accommodations, spring break getaways involve a lot of planning. But one aspect of trip planning is easy to overlook: your credit cards.

Spring break trips often involve large purchases — plane tickets, hotel rooms — and payments at unfamiliar merchants. The credit card you bring could offer rewards and protections that make travel easier. Here’s how to choose a card that helps you vacation with confidence.

How to choose the right credit card for your trip

There isn’t necessarily a “right” credit card for your spring break trip. What you’re really looking for is a card with features that benefit you as you travel. Below are a few to consider.

Travel rewards

Rewards credit cards give you something in return — namely, cash back or points — for purchases you’re planning to make, and a vacation is a good opportunity to earn even more. The trick is to focus your spending on cards that offer a high rewards rate for travel-related expenses, such as hotels, restaurants and entertainment.

Just be sure to match your rewards to your travel plans. A card that offers extra points at the gas pump makes sense on a road trip — less so if you’re flying.

Travel protections

Credit cards often include travel-related protections that can help if something goes wrong on your trip. The exact benefits vary significantly by card, but common ones include:

Trip cancellation and interruption coverage. Your card may reimburse you for certain non-refundable travel expenses if your trip is canceled or cut short for covered reasons, such as illness, injury or severe weather. Typically, expenses are only eligible when you use the card to pay for them.

Your card may reimburse you for certain non-refundable travel expenses if your trip is canceled or cut short for covered reasons, such as illness, injury or severe weather. Typically, expenses are only eligible when you use the card to pay for them. Baggage coverage. If an airline loses or misdirects your checked luggage, some credit cards reimburse you for necessities you purchase while you wait, such as clothing and toiletries. Some cards also reimburse for baggage that is lost, stolen or damaged.

If an airline loses or misdirects your checked luggage, some credit cards reimburse you for necessities you purchase while you wait, such as clothing and toiletries. Some cards also reimburse for baggage that is lost, stolen or damaged. Rental car collision damage coverage. Paying for a rental car with your credit card may mean you’re covered for theft of or damage to the vehicle. This coverage typically applies if you decline the rental company’s collision coverage.

Paying for a rental car with your credit card may mean you’re covered for theft of or damage to the vehicle. This coverage typically applies if you decline the rental company’s collision coverage. Travel accident insurance. Some cards provide coverage for serious accidents that occur during travel on common carriers, such as trains, planes, buses or cruise ships.

Many of these protections are included with travel or premium rewards cards, but you may also see them on standard credit cards.

No foreign transaction fees

A card that doesn’t charge foreign transaction fees can be a big money-saver when you’re traveling internationally. The fees typically range from 1% to 3% of each transaction made outside the U.S. or through a foreign bank.

That may not sound like much, but imagine how often you might use your card to pay for tours, meals and souvenirs as you travel abroad. Include flights and hotel stays, and the fees ramp up quickly. Choosing a card without foreign transaction fees helps keep more of your travel budget focused on the experience.

Security features

Many major credit card providers offer instant notifications through their mobile apps. You can usually customize these real-time alerts for large purchases, international transactions or activity that looks unusual — helping you spot potential trouble right away. If your card provider offers the ability to freeze your card from your phone, you’ll have more control if your card is lost or compromised.

And if something should go wrong, a card with zero fraud liability helps resolve the issue. You’re usually not responsible for unauthorized charges as long as you report them promptly.

Smart ways to use your credit card on spring break

The real world may seem miles away, but you still need to take care of your credit when you’re on vacation. Here are a few tips to avoid unpleasant surprises:

Set a travel notice. Credit card companies don’t always require you to notify them of your travel plans, but letting your provider know you’re away can help avoid declined transactions.

Credit card companies don’t always require you to notify them of your travel plans, but letting your provider know you’re away can help avoid declined transactions. Track your spending. Know what you can afford to spend each day and stick to it so you don’t carry a balance and pay interest.

Know what you can afford to spend each day and stick to it so you don’t carry a balance and pay interest. Avoid unnecessary fees. If you think you’ll need cash, withdraw it with a debit card prior to your trip. You might avoid ATM fees and reduce the temptation to take a cash advance on your credit card.

If you think you’ll need cash, withdraw it with a debit card prior to your trip. You might avoid ATM fees and reduce the temptation to take a cash advance on your credit card. Pay attention to due dates. Travel can throw off your routine, so set up autopay or calendar reminders to help avoid missed payments.

Travel can throw off your routine, so set up autopay or calendar reminders to help avoid missed payments. Bring a backup. Consider carrying an extra credit card, just in case something does go wrong.

Remember, too, that you want to keep your card safe while traveling. Keep your card secure and make sure you know how to report a lost or stolen card quickly. With a little planning, you can focus on making memories without added stress.

Travel smarter with your credit card

Spring break planning often centers on where you’ll go and what you’ll do, but your credit card deserves a spot on that checklist, too. Whether you’re hitting the road with friends and family or flying solo, the card you choose can support your trip from booking to checkout — helping everything run a little more smoothly along the way.

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