WestJet Eliminates Economy Recline On Most Flights

WestJet is transitioning to fixed-recline seats in standard economy, eliminating the ability to lean back for most passengers in the back of the plane. The Canadian carrier says extra-legroom economy and premium cabins will keep the traditional recline, but most of the seats on its single-aisle fleet will be locked at about a 40-degree angle of “recline” that won’t induce movement.

What Fixed Recline Seats Mean for Airline Travelers

A fixed-recline seat is built into the aircraft with the backrest slanted at some fixed angle (usually one or two degrees forward) so that each passenger sits upright in the same position as every other passenger without interfering with the row behind.

The near-term upside is predictability: There won’t unexpectedly be a seatback in your laptop space, and there will be fewer battles over the “right to recline.” The trade-off is clearer on longer legs, where degrees of recline can make it more possible to sleep.

The move by WestJet matches what many airlines like ultra-low-cost carriers already do when it comes to standard economy. The nonreclining or pre-reclined seats have long been used by Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air and American budget carriers Spirit and Frontier to streamline cabins. Legacy and hybrid carriers have generally maintained minimal recline — particularly on long-haul jets — while exploring slimmer seat designs that claw back inches without stealing any pitch.

Why Airlines Are Turning Economy Seats Upright

Economics drive the decision. Fixed-back seats are lighter and thinner, and cabin arrangements can usually be made slightly tighter. On some types of airplanes, that creates the opportunity to add an extra row, which drives down unit costs, calculated as cost per available seat mile. Even without changing layouts, the weight savings and reduced maintenance burden help margins over thousands of flight hours.

Seat manufacturers, including Recaro and Safran, argue that by eliminating the recline mechanism, they’re also getting rid of a proclivity to break — moving parts within aircraft seats are much more prone to failure than those that don’t move. That means fewer out-of-service seats and better on-time turnarounds; by making one-seat-fits-all solutions for both classes of service, airlines can fit additional seats into their cabins without having to skimp too much on legroom or the width of each seat.

Rewritten and renegotiated airline service agreements are bringing small, incremental savings as well — a few dollars per seat here, a little less maintenance there — but they add up across the 180-odd seats on a narrowbody. Cumulatively, those modest reductions in costs contribute to quantifiable efficiencies and reliability gains across an aircraft fleet, particularly at shorter-haul networks where cycles are high.

Comfort Trade-offs and the Etiquette Factor

One of the biggest pain points in economy is seat comfort. J.D. Power’s North America Airline Satisfaction Study has repeatedly identified seat comfort and cabin cleanliness as the top two causes for dissatisfaction, while IATA’s Global Passenger Survey consistently lists legroom among the most cited needs. For short-haul and medium-haul (the most common type of domestic and transborder flying) a fixed pre-tilt may be acceptable to many passengers; on longer sectors, this lack of recline is going to hurt.

There’s also a social upside. Cabin crew frequently point to seatback quarrels as among the most common sources of friction aboard airliners. A baked-in angle curbs that friction, keeps tray tables and seatback screens more usable, and lessens the dance of upright-for-meal, recline-for-rest. Safety rules still require taxi, takeoff and landing to be executed in an upright position, but a pre-reclined design means compliance is faster and more uniform.

How This WestJet Move Stacks Up in the Industry

Ultra-low-cost carriers in Europe and North America made the no-recline policy standard years ago. In contrast, full-service carriers like Air Canada, Delta, United and American carry on with restricted economy seat recline but throw substantial investment at premium economy offerings for a price-sensible passenger. WestJet’s decision splits its product neatly in two: a tighter, no-frills economy in the back and paid fare classes with more legroom and recline for those who want it.

Observers, such as those at CAPA – Centre for Aviation, have long noted that densification and product segmentation are key to airline financial success. WestJet’s long-haul premium cabins will maintain a comfort focus, while its Boeing 737 family — for which most domestic and leisure flying occurs — will lean into efficiency. Any changes to seats still have to be certified by Transport Canada, and broader safety requirements from regulators like the FAA or EASA cover evacuation performance.

What Passengers Should Expect On Future WestJet Flights

If recline is important to you, aim for WestJet’s extra-legroom economy or premium cabin at time of booking: These sections generally offer more pitch (often in the mid-30 inches or higher) and traditional recline away from the seatback. Otherwise, prepare for a stuck posture: a back-hugging pillow, window seating (for leaning) and small bag space under the seat can matter when pitch is at standard dimensions of around 30 to 31 inches.

Could fares fall? Adding seats and shaving maintenance costs reduces the unit cost, but what to do with it in competitive markets is an open question based on demand and route economics. As cabin refits enter service, there will be mixed fleets for a time. Looking at the seat map when booking and reading equipment notes can help manage expectations — and avoid midair surprises once you’re behind the seatback in front of you.