Waymo launches robotaxis in four new US cities

Waymo is switching on public robotaxi rides in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando, marking the company’s first simultaneous launch across multiple metros and pushing its autonomous service footprint to 10 US regions. Early trips begin for invited users in the Waymo app, with broader access planned later this year.

The expansion plants the Google-affiliated company deep into Texas and Florida—states that have moved quickly to accommodate driverless pilots—while signaling that Waymo’s commercial bet extends well beyond its early beachheads in Arizona and California.

New Markets And Geofenced Zones For Initial Service

Waymo says rides will start within defined geofenced areas in each of the four cities, with operational maps published on the company’s blog. This phased approach—expanding from core districts to more complex road networks over time—mirrors the playbook Waymo used in Phoenix, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, and Miami.

Launching in four metros at once is a notable shift in cadence. It compresses the learning curve across varied driving environments: Texas freeways and frontage roads, dense urban grids, tourist corridors in Orlando, and the mix of residential and commercial arteries common to fast-growing Sun Belt cities. That variety helps train and validate the autonomous driving system across different traffic norms, weather patterns, and infrastructure quirks.

How Access Rolls Out For Riders In New Markets

Rides open first to select customers who already have the Waymo app, with new riders added on a rolling basis until general availability. Trips are fully driverless and paid, booked in-app much like a conventional ride-hail. As in other markets, service hours and pickup zones will broaden as the fleet gathers data and meets performance thresholds.

Waymo typically fine-tunes routing, pickup logistics, and curb management in early access. Expect incremental additions—more neighborhoods, expanded late-night hours, and busier arterials—as the company and municipalities evaluate traffic flow and rider demand.

By The Numbers: Ride Volume, Markets, And Safety Data

Waymo reports completing about 400,000 paid rides per week and is targeting 1 million weekly rides by year-end. With today’s additions, the service is live in 10 US metros while testing continues in more than a dozen other cities and a handful of international locations.

On safety, Waymo cites data from over 127 million autonomous miles, asserting a tenfold reduction in crashes resulting in serious injury or worse and a 12-fold reduction in pedestrian injury crashes compared with human drivers. Those claims will face continued scrutiny, but they illustrate why the company positions its driverless stack as a risk-reduction technology rather than a mere convenience.

Safety Scrutiny And Remote Assist In Driverless Ops

The latest rollout follows congressional testimony by Waymo’s chief safety officer, Mauricio Peña, before the Senate Commerce Committee, where lawmakers pressed on safety protocols and the role of human support staff. Waymo clarified that its remote assistants cannot take over the driving task; they provide guidance—such as clarifying a complex construction detour—only when the autonomous system requests it.

According to the company, approximately 70 remote assistants are on duty at any given time, split between operations centers in Arizona and Michigan and teams in the Philippines. That “advice not control” structure is intended to keep accountability with the vehicle’s automated driving system while offering a backstop when edge cases crop up.

What The Expansion Signals For AV Policy And Growth

Placing driverless service in three Texas cities and in Orlando underscores where the regulatory and public-opinion winds currently blow. Texas and Florida have prioritized AV-friendly frameworks, creating an on-ramp for commercial deployments, while local agencies refine curb use, incident response protocols, and data-sharing rules with operators.

The competitive backdrop also matters. After high-profile setbacks elsewhere in the industry, Waymo is betting that steady reliability, methodical geofence growth, and quantifiable safety deltas will convert skeptics and scale demand. If the company sustains its current ride volume and meets its million-per-week target, it would reset expectations for how fast driverless services can move from pilot to everyday utility.

For riders in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando, the near-term experience will feel familiar: order a car, it arrives without a human driver, and the trip proceeds under the watch of an autonomous system that has already logged millions of miles. The difference now is scope. With four new cities lit up at once, Waymo is trying to make the driverless future feel like a normal option—not a novelty—on America’s streets.