Viwoods just released the first Android 16 e-reader

Viraj Jorapur, Startup Advisor

Viwoods has announced the AiPaper Reader, the first-ever E Ink device to offer Android 16 out of the box, representing a significant step in bringing current Android offerings to e-readers. That could pave the way for more current-gen hardware and support at-a-glance visibility from faster updates and an ecosystem with deeper app integration.

Small, connected, and optimized for reading. First up is the AiPaper (above), a 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1300 device that includes cellular data and an AI shortcut button for $279.99.

Why Android 16 on E Ink e-readers is important now

Since e-readers that play with Android usually lag several generations, you’re going to struggle both with app compatibility and security as time goes on. Launching on Android 16 means the AiPaper has access to newer privacy controls, as well as modern notification behavior and compatibility with more current app SDKs — all of which make it seem less like niche gadget fare versus a small, single-purpose Android device.

This also implies a healthier update runway. Through Android’s modular architecture (e.g., Project Mainline), vendors can also offer certain improvements via the Google Play infrastructure without reissues of a complete firmware. Long-term support is ultimately up to Viwoods, but at least moving to the latest platform gives the AiPaper a leg up against other readers that launched on aging builds.

Hardware built for pockets and one-handed reading

At the heart of it is a 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1300 panel at 300 ppi, a density that provides text with an appearance like printed paper and legible edge definition. E Ink’s latest generation touts faster refresh and stronger contrast over previous panels, which means less ghosting while scrolling and a more legible array of interface elements on grayscale.

At only 6.7mm thick and a mere 138g, it’s lighter than the vast majority of those gigantic 6–7-inch smartphones, providing lust-worthy comfort for long one-handed sessions. It’s an intentionally limited reading slate — no stylus input — designed for people who care more about page-turn speed, clarity, and portability than sketching or marking up documents.

Always connected with an AI shortcut and LTE data

Inside, the AiPaper Reader has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it connects over dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and 4G LTE with a data-only SIM slot. The latter is uncommon in compact e-readers and a useful feature for syncing your library, plucking articles from services like Pocket or Readwise, or grabbing holds from Libby without an immediate need to connect to Wi-Fi.

Powering the E Ink is a 2,580mAh battery that usually only requires electrons when the page refreshes. Real-life stamina varies depending on network activity and refresh rate, though readers can expect to get well beyond what LCD-based handhelds deliver in similar usage. A physical AI button is an interesting touch: A single tap of the button can conjure an assistant or visualizer like ChatGPT, Gemini, or DeepSeek for a voice query, translation, or summary on the fly — useful for students and researchers carrying out text-based tasks.

Apps and reading experience on modern Android 16

Android on board means mainstream reading and productivity apps — Kindle, Kobo, Libby, Audible, Pocket, RSS readers, citation tools. For Play-certified devices, you get installation through Google Play; non-Play apps can still be sideloaded for many of the most popular apps. Either way, Android 16 ensures compatibility with the current release rather than stale, frozen builds.

E Ink is great for reading large volumes of text because of its paper-like reflectivity and low glare. Combined with speedier refresh behavior on Carta 1300, common UI tasks — searching, browsing a catalog, flipping through articles — all feel snappier. Viwoods’ decision to forgo support for pen input helps keep the interface light on its feet and reduces processing overhead that can slow down pen-based slates.

Limitations to watch when using grayscale E Ink screens

Android interfaces are built for color and motion, which means some apps might look washed out or seem jerky on grayscale hardware. We don’t think animation-heavy feeds and map-heavy apps are the best use cases even with a faster video panel. Readers who require heavy annotation tools, or color documents might prefer larger, pen-ready E Ink tablets or a model with color E Ink — though at the trade-off of weight and cost.

Price and availability for the Viwoods AiPaper Reader

The Viwoods AiPaper Reader is currently available for $279.99 through its parent company, Viwoods, as well as top retailers like Amazon. That makes it more expensive than entry-level readers but not as costly (or hamstrung by slow E Ink screens) as large-format productivity tablets, squarely targeting users who want portable hardware with up-to-date Android and a reliable network connection.

Bottom line: The AiPaper Reader steps up what a compact e-reader can be while still playing to the strengths of E Ink by marrying a sharp Carta 1300 display with Android 16, 4G data connectivity, and a one-tap AI assistant.

If your primary concern is reading from anywhere, with access to the apps that you already use, this is an interesting new entrant.