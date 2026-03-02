Vivo X300 Ultra Goes Global With 400mm Add-On Lens

Vivo is taking its most audacious camera phone worldwide. Shown on the show floor in Barcelona, the X300 Ultra is officially headed to global markets and, more intriguingly, it is bringing purpose-built photography hardware that blurs the line between smartphone and pro rig: a 400mm add-on telephoto lens and a modular camera cage.

This is the first time an Ultra-series Vivo handset will launch beyond China, signaling a broader push to turn its wild camera ecosystem into a mainstream selling point. If you thought bolt-on glass for phones was a gimmick, Vivo’s latest kit looks set to test that assumption.

A 400mm Telephoto You Can Pocket for Real-World Reach

The headline accessory is the Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, a 400mm equivalent lens that takes a phone’s typical ~24mm base field of view and multiplies it to roughly 16.6x optical reach. Vivo also touts high-quality 1,600mm crops—around 66.6x—when paired with the extender, leaning on computational sharpening and multi-frame fusion to keep detail intact.

It’s a leap from last year’s 200mm clip-on, which kick-started this add-on lens trend. Reviewers noted that the first-gen extender delivered compelling reach but could become a gamble near 800mm crops, where micro-shake and sensor limits began to show. The new 400mm module aims to raise the ceiling with more glass, tighter alignment, and deeper software tuning from Vivo’s partnership with Zeiss.

Physics still matters. At 400mm, even tiny vibrations can blur a frame, so the X300 Ultra’s stabilization, burst capture, and AI deconvolution will need to work in concert. Expect the best results with bright light, higher shutter speeds, and some kind of support—handheld is possible, but a brace or cage helps.

Pro Rig Accessories on a Phone for Video and Photo Work

Vivo is also offering a camera cage that turns the X300 Ultra into a compact shoulder-friendly rig. The cage adds dual-hand grips for steadier pans, cold-shoe mounts for mics or compact LEDs, physical zoom and shutter controls for tactile feedback, an integrated cooling fan to sustain long 4K shoots, and a frame designed to securely mate with the 400mm extender.

For creators, that means fewer compromises on the road: think sideline sports, wildlife across a lagoon, or stage shots from the back row, all without lugging a mirrorless body and multiple lenses. It won’t replace a dedicated telephoto camera, but it’s an unusually capable fallback you can carry daily.

Why Going Global Matters for Vivo’s Ultra-Series Launch

Making the Ultra line global is a strategic shift. Camera performance remains the top purchase driver in premium phones, according to research from IDC and Counterpoint, and brands increasingly differentiate with optics and computational photography rather than raw chipset gains. By exporting its modular camera ecosystem, Vivo is betting that real optical reach—not just digital zoom—will resonate with enthusiasts and creators in more markets.

The Zeiss collaboration also gives Vivo credibility with photographers who care about rendering, flare control, and color science. If the 400mm system reliably outperforms built-in periscope zooms at long distances, it could carve out a niche similar to action-camera mods in the creator economy.

Rivals Are Flexing Zoom Too, Pushing Optical Innovation

Competition is heating up. The upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumored to feature a 200MP 3x camera and a 50MP 10x periscope, pushing native optical reach inside the phone itself. That approach favors speed and convenience, while Vivo’s bolt-on telephoto prioritizes maximum focal length and optical purity when you need it. Both strategies acknowledge the same reality: long-range photography is the next frontier for mobile imaging.

Key Questions Still Unanswered About Vivo’s 400mm System

Vivo hasn’t specified a release window, pricing, or whether the new phone will support the older 200mm extender. Durability, weather resistance with the cage attached, and carry solutions will also matter—for a 400mm system to be practical, it needs to be easy to deploy and safe to pack.

If Vivo delivers consistent results at 400mm and usable 1,600mm crops, the X300 Ultra could redefine what “zoom” means on a phone. For now, consider this a bold swing: a global flagship built around crazy camera add-ons that might actually earn their place in your bag.