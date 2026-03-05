Vivo X300 Ultra Debuts Sony 200MP LYTIA 901 Sensor

Vivo’s next flagship is taking the wraps off a major imaging first. Company executive Han Boxiao shared on Weibo that the X300 Ultra will debut Sony’s LYTIA 901, a 200MP primary camera sensor paired with a 35mm-equivalent main lens and a notably large 1/1.12-inch sensor size. It’s a combination aimed squarely at serious mobile photographers who want cleaner low-light shots, richer dynamic range, and a field of view closer to classic street and portrait lenses.

What the 200MP LYTIA 901 Sensor Brings to the X300 Ultra

The headline number is big, but the hardware story is bigger. At 1/1.12 inches, the LYTIA 901 approaches the “1-inch class” that has underpinned many of the best phone cameras in recent years. Versus the 1/1.3-inch class used by several 200MP rivals, this sensor offers roughly 35% more surface area for light capture, which should reduce noise and preserve detail in challenging scenes.

Sony’s LYTIA family leans on advanced stacked CMOS designs to increase full-well capacity and readout speed. In practical terms, expect faster multi-frame HDR and lower motion blur when the camera blends exposures. With 200 million photodiodes to work with, the X300 Ultra can bin 16-to-1 for a 12.5MP output in low light, trading raw resolution for markedly higher signal-to-noise and smoother tonal transitions.

The extra resolving power still matters in daylight. High-frequency textures—think foliage, cityscapes, signage—benefit from oversampling, and the phone can crop into the native frame while maintaining crisp edges. That flexibility often beats digital zoom from smaller sensors, particularly at 2x to 3x equivalents where many users shoot portraits and detail shots.

A 35mm Main Camera and Why That Focal Length Matters

Most phones default to 24–27mm equivalents on their primary cameras, delivering a wide perspective but also more edge distortion. Vivo’s move to a 35mm-equivalent focal length narrows the field of view to a more natural 63°—closer to what many documentary and street photographers favor on full-frame cameras. The result should be cleaner lines, less stretching at the frame edges, and stronger subject separation without leaning on heavy computational tricks.

Boxiao also teased improved optical image stabilization and a new anti-glare lens coating. Better stabilization is critical with a larger sensor and longer focal length, as even tiny shakes are magnified; stronger OIS paired with modern electronic stabilization should keep night shots sharp and video steadier. Enhanced coatings help tame veiling flare and ghosting from streetlights or backlit scenes, lifting contrast and color accuracy when it matters most.

Zoom Ambitions With a 400mm Accessory for Longer Reach

Vivo has also shown an add-on telephoto accessory reaching a 400mm equivalent, promising nearly 17x optical reach. While details are still light, the approach hints at a growing ecosystem around the main camera rather than relying solely on periscope modules. Executed well, such an attachment could deliver cleaner detail for sports and wildlife than long digital crops, especially when combined with robust stabilization and fast sensor readout.

There are engineering trade-offs to watch. Longer focal lengths magnify shake and demand precise alignment, and accessory optics live or die by coating quality and transmission. If Vivo’s anti-glare work on the primary lens extends to its companion hardware, it could minimize common pitfalls like contrast loss and color fringing at extreme reach.

How It Fits Into the Current Flagship Camera Race

The X300 Ultra’s spec sheet positions it interestingly among rivals. Samsung’s current 200MP offerings emphasize 1/1.3-inch sensors and sophisticated processing, while other brands lean on 1-inch-type 50MP sensors for larger pixels. Vivo’s play is to combine high resolution with a larger-than-usual 200MP sensor and a 35mm perspective, potentially offering both granular detail and a more photographic look.

The company previously confirmed support for an advanced professional video codec at industry showcases, underscoring a push toward creator-friendly features. Pair that with a fast, stacked 200MP sensor and improved OIS, and the X300 Ultra could be a compelling tool for run-and-gun shooting that holds up in mixed lighting.

Availability and What to Watch Next Before Launch

Vivo is expected to take this Ultra model beyond its traditional markets for the first time, with a broader global rollout likely, though a launch in the US remains uncertain. Keep an eye on how Vivo tunes default processing—skin tones, highlight handling, and motion rendering often make or break user perception as much as hardware numbers do.

If the LYTIA 901 lives up to its billing, the X300 Ultra could mark a turning point for 200MP sensors, proving they can excel not only in bright light but also in the tricky, fast-moving conditions that define everyday shooting. The combination of a larger sensor, 35mm framing, and stronger stabilization gives this Ultra more than just a big number—it gives it a clear photographic point of view.