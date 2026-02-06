Verizon Sues T-Mobile Over False Advertising Claims

Verizon has filed a lawsuit accusing T-Mobile of misleading consumers with headline savings claims, escalating a long-simmering advertising dispute into court. The complaint zeroes in on marketing that suggests switching to T-Mobile saves customers more than $1,000 per year versus rivals — a figure Verizon says is inflated, selectively calculated, and unsupported by real-world pricing.

What Verizon Alleges in Its False Advertising Lawsuit

The suit contends T-Mobile’s savings math relies on comparing its promotional or limited-time offers to Verizon’s standard rates, while omitting competing promotions, bill credits, and optional bundles that can materially change the total bill. Verizon also argues T-Mobile folds in hard-to-verify “benefits,” including emerging network features like satellite messaging, to claim advantages that aren’t consistently available to consumers.

At the core is a familiar playbook in wireless marketing: stack the deck with favorable assumptions, spotlight a big annual number, and attach fine print. Verizon wants injunctive relief that forces T-Mobile to halt or revise the contested ads and could seek damages under the Lanham Act if it demonstrates harm.

How the Dispute Reached Court After NAD Review

The move follows a review by the National Advertising Division, the industry’s self-regulatory arm under BBB National Programs. After complaints from both Verizon and AT&T last year, the NAD recommended changes to several T-Mobile claims. Because NAD decisions are not binding, compliance depends on the advertiser’s cooperation; when parties disagree, disputes often migrate to court or to the appeals body, the National Advertising Review Board.

Verizon says T-Mobile made only partial adjustments and continued to highlight the $1,000+ savings message. By asking a judge to intervene, Verizon is seeking enforceable guardrails where voluntary self-regulation fell short.

Marketing Claims Under the Microscope in Wireless

Savings claims in wireless are notoriously tricky. Total monthly cost can hinge on auto-pay discounts, device subsidies, taxes and fees, and a rotating carousel of limited-time promotions. Verizon’s myPlan lets customers add perks like Disney Bundle, Walmart+, or Apple One for about $10 per month each, which T-Mobile says it often includes at no extra charge on premium plans. But many “included” perks are promotional or conditional — for example, streaming trials that expire or credits that apply only with multiple lines.

The bottom line can swing quickly: swap two paid add-ons for included perks and a family bill might drop by $20–$40 per line per month, creating headline-worthy savings. Reverse the assumption — or factor in a competitor’s device credits or loyalty discounts — and the delta shrinks. That volatility is why NAD typically pushes for clear disclosures and apples-to-apples comparisons that reflect standard and promotional pricing on all sides.

Network Bragging Rights and the Fine Print

Beyond price, carriers lean on third-party tests to bolster value claims. Independent reports from Ookla and Opensignal have consistently shown T-Mobile leading in 5G median speeds and availability across 2023, while RootMetrics has frequently credited Verizon with top reliability performance in its nationwide testing. These competing strengths often feed marketing narratives — but crossing the line from puffery to quantifiable savings is where legal risk rises.

Verizon’s complaint suggests T-Mobile blurs that line by weaving nascent features like direct-to-satellite messaging into a broader “better value” story. If a feature is still limited or in beta, treating it as a mass-market benefit can invite scrutiny from regulators and courts, especially when used to justify a large savings figure.

What T-Mobile Says About Its Savings Claims

T-Mobile maintains its math checks out, arguing that when you count perks it includes on flagship plans — the kinds of extras its rivals typically charge for — customers can indeed save over $1,000 a year. The company signals it’s prepared to defend its advertising in court and emphasizes that consumer experience, not rivals’ objections, should be the benchmark.

Why It Matters to Consumers Shopping for Wireless

For shoppers, the case is a reminder to read the details. The best value depends on how many lines you have, whether you need premium hotspot data, and which entertainment or shopping bundles you’ll actually use. A household that wants Netflix and in-flight Wi-Fi might find T-Mobile’s included perks compelling; another that prefers Apple One and Disney Bundle could assemble an equivalent package on Verizon at a comparable total cost.

What Comes Next in Verizon’s Case Against T-Mobile

The court could move quickly on a request for a preliminary injunction, forcing near-term changes to contested ads while the case proceeds. Outcomes typically range from revised disclosures and narrower claims to full-on campaign overhauls. Regardless of who prevails, expect more precise footnotes, tighter comparisons, and a renewed focus on transparent pricing — and for carriers to keep sparring for an edge in a fiercely competitive 5G market.