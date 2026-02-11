Verizon Small Business Days: Free iPhone 17, Galaxy S25, and Pixel 10

Verizon is using its Small Business Days event to do something simple and compelling for owners and founders: make a flagship work phone effectively free. Eligible small-business customers who add or switch a line on a qualifying My Biz mobile plan can pick an iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25, or Google Pixel 10 with the cost offset by bill credits. Here’s how the deal works, what to watch for, and how to choose the right device for your team.

How to get the free phone during Small Business Days

Verify your business eligibility with Verizon. You’ll need a business account or to register one, typically with a tax ID or other documentation.

Existing Verizon Business customers can add a new line; new customers can switch a line from another carrier.

Choose one of the eligible phones and enroll it on a device payment agreement tied to an eligible My Biz plan.

Verizon applies the value of the phone back as monthly bill credits over the device term. Keep the line active and in good standing for the full term to receive all credits; cancel early and remaining credits stop.

Expect to pay sales tax at purchase and plan fees monthly. Activation fees may apply.

Trade-ins are not required for the core free-phone offer, but additional discounts on higher-tier models may involve trade-ins or specific plan tiers.

What small businesses need to know before signing up

Small teams often mix personal and work communications on one device, which can create security gaps and burnout. A dedicated, company-issued phone improves compliance and separation. The National Institute of Standards and Technology recommends centralized mobile management for business devices, and all three flagships support modern controls through Apple Business Manager, Android Enterprise, and Samsung Knox.

Speed and coverage matter, but consistency matters more. CTIA reports show 5G now covers the vast majority of the U.S. population, and major carriers focus capacity where businesses operate. If your operation relies on payments, logistics apps, or video consults in the field, the combination of 5G mid-band coverage and Wi-Fi 6E/7 support in these phones helps keep latency low and uptime high.

iPhone 17 is the safe bet for companies already invested in Macs or iPads. It offers tight integration with Apple Business Manager, streamlined app deployment through Managed Apple IDs, and strong on-device security. Apple’s long OS support windows also reduce total cost of ownership by extending refresh cycles.

Galaxy S25 stands out for field teams that need granular device controls and integrations. Samsung Knox adds hardware-backed protections and robust work/personal profile separation, useful for contractors and mobile technicians. If your company uses DeX for desktop-like workflows, S25 can double as a thin-client replacement.

Pixel 10 is lean and fast, with first-in-line Android updates and reliable AI-driven features like call screening and transcription that can save hours each week for solo founders. It’s also a strong fit for organizations standardizing on Google Workspace, thanks to frictionless sign-in and Android Enterprise management.

Other small-biz perks included in the Verizon sale

Verizon is pairing the phone offer with business internet incentives. There’s a monthly discount on a 200 Mbps plan plus a limited-time trial of Business Internet Security Plus, which bundles network and cloud security with incident response guidance—useful for shops handling customer PII or card data. For heavier traffic, a Fios 1 Gig option is available, and customers choosing a 2-year term can receive a choice of a Ring camera and a free router rental to bolster on-premises monitoring.

You can’t stack every incentive at once. Verizon makes you pick the free device perk or the plan/internet discount that best fits your needs, so run the math based on headcount and growth plans.

Run the numbers before you commit to a device plan

Think total cost of ownership, not just the sticker price of the phone. Factor in plan tiers, data pooling for multiple lines, insurance or device protection, and expected lifespan. SBA data shows there are tens of millions of small firms in the U.S., and many run mission-critical apps from phones; a reliable flagship that you don’t pay full price for can lower risk and improve productivity.

If you’re equipping a team, compare the free flagship to discounted upgrades on premium models like Galaxy S25 Ultra or iPhone 17 Pro Max. Paying a small monthly delta for a better camera, larger battery, or more storage can be worthwhile for creators, inspectors, and on-the-go executives.

Key fine print to check before you place your order

Confirm eligibility for your specific My Biz plan tier before checkout.

Verify the length of the bill-credit term and what happens if you upgrade early.

Ask about activation and upgrade fees, return windows, and restocking policies.

Ensure your business documentation is current to avoid order delays.

If you plan to port numbers, confirm any additional conditions tied to switching.

Bottom line: weigh the deal and pick the right platform

For a limited window, Verizon’s Small Business Days is a straightforward way to modernize your communications stack with a free flagship phone—no haggling required. Add or switch a line on an eligible plan, choose your device, and let the monthly credits do the work. Pick the platform that aligns with your tools, read the fine print once, and you’ll likely come out ahead on both cost and capability.