Verizon Offers Free iPhone 17 Pro With $200 Gift Card

Verizon has rolled out a headline-grabbing promotion that makes the iPhone 17 Pro effectively free for qualifying customers and throws in a $200 Verizon e-gift card for good measure. The offer targets anyone ready to move to the carrier’s top Unlimited Ultimate plan, positioning one of Apple’s flagship phones at $0 while adding store credit you can use for accessories or your next bill.

The carrier pegs the savings at up to $1,100 for the 256GB base model, which is the current entry storage tier for the Pro line. That is on par with full retail pricing for a premium iPhone, and the gift card sweetens the math for shoppers who were already considering a plan upgrade.

How to qualify for Verizon’s free iPhone 17 Pro offer

The core requirement is enrollment in Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan. New customers can switch in, and existing customers can move an eligible line to the plan to trigger the deal. After you complete activation and purchase of the iPhone 17 Pro on that line, Verizon issues a digital voucher for the $200 e-gift card that can be redeemed online or in-store.

Like most carrier offers, expect the phone discount to be delivered as monthly bill credits across the agreement term. If you cancel service or change the plan early, remaining credits typically stop and the unpaid device balance becomes due. Taxes on the phone’s full retail price, a one-time activation or upgrade fee, and any trade-in choices (if you opt to add one) are separate from the credits.

What you get with Verizon’s iPhone 17 Pro promotion

The deal covers the iPhone 17 Pro in its 256GB configuration. Apple’s Pro handset features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR screen with a 2622 x 1206 resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for crisp, fluid visuals whether you’re streaming, gaming, or scrolling.

For imaging, the rear system is headlined by a 48MP main camera, paired with 48MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses. Up front, an 18MP camera handles selfies and video calls. Apple rates battery life at up to 33 hours on a charge, and fast charging can take you to roughly 50% in about 20 minutes with a compatible adapter—practical for heavy users who bounce between work and travel.

What Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan includes today

Unlimited Ultimate is Verizon’s top consumer tier. The plan starts at $50 per month per line with eligible discounts and includes unlimited talk and text, premium data, generous hotspot allotments that effectively function as “unlimited” for most use cases, and international talk, text, and data features that simplify roaming. On-device speeds will vary by location and network conditions, but independent testers at RootMetrics and Opensignal consistently rank Verizon highly for reliability and 5G performance in nationwide studies.

If you’re already on Verizon and carrying a mid-tier plan, the shift to Ultimate can consolidate add-ons (hotspot, international options) you might be paying for separately, which tightens the overall value of the phone credits.

The fine print and important terms you should know

Budget for upfront taxes on the phone’s MSRP and a possible $35 activation or upgrade fee. Credits are usually spread over 36 months; miss payments, downgrade the plan, or cancel service, and the credits typically stop. While this promotion is marketed around plan enrollment rather than trade-ins, carriers sometimes layer stackable trade-in bonuses—read the current offer’s terms during checkout to confirm what applies to your line.

For the $200 gift card, Verizon sends a digital voucher after activation; you’ll redeem it to receive the card via email. Based on previous Verizon promos, you should watch for a redemption window and processing time that can stretch several weeks. The card works on accessories, cases, chargers, and can often be used toward your bill in-store—useful if you’re picking up MagSafe gear or a screen protector on day one.

Why this Verizon iPhone 17 Pro deal truly stands out

Carrier promotions are designed to reduce sticker shock as flagship phone prices have climbed. IDC reports that replacement cycles now often exceed 40 months, and Counterpoint Research has noted that premium phones drive the bulk of industry profits even as unit growth flattens. Offers like this one pull upgrades forward by cutting the device cost to $0 and adding a store credit kicker.

Do a quick back-of-the-envelope check: a $1,100 phone discounted via bill credits plus a $200 gift card is a $1,300 effective value if you intended to keep a top-tier plan anyway. If Unlimited Ultimate’s features match how you actually use your line—especially hotspot and international—this is one of the cleanest paths to a Pro iPhone at no device cost.

How to lock in the deal and redeem your $200 e-gift card

Confirm your line’s eligibility, select the iPhone 17 Pro 256GB on a device payment plan, enroll the line in Unlimited Ultimate, and complete activation. Keep an eye out for the gift card voucher email after your line is active, and redeem it promptly. Save your order confirmation and screenshots of the promotional language until the first credits and the gift card arrive—standard best practice with any carrier deal.

For anyone on the fence about upgrading, this is the rare promo that combines a top-tier plan with a true $0 Pro iPhone and a meaningful $200 kicker—exactly the sort of offer that nudges long-term holdouts to finally make the switch.