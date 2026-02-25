Verizon offers free Galaxy S26 Plus with unlimited plans

Verizon is rolling out one of its most aggressive preorder promotions yet: the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is effectively free when you open a new line on an eligible Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. The deal applies to the 256GB model and the discount is delivered as bill credits, turning a top-tier Android flagship into a $0 device over the installment term.

How The Verizon Preorder Deal Works And Bill Credits Apply

New and existing Verizon customers qualify by adding a new line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate. The phone’s full retail price is offset via 36 monthly bill credits; if you keep the line active and your account in good standing, the credits continue until the device balance hits zero.

Verizon says Unlimited Plus starts at $40 per month and Unlimited Ultimate starts at $50, with a 3-year price lock to keep plan rates steady. As with most carrier promos, taxes, fees, and standard activation or upgrade charges still apply, and changing plans or disconnecting early will stop credits and trigger the remaining device balance.

What makes this notable is what you don’t need: there’s no trade-in required for the S26 Plus under this offer. For shoppers eyeing the S26 Ultra instead, Verizon is also making that model free with an eligible trade-in and a new line on Unlimited Ultimate, aligning with the high-value trade-in incentives carriers have leaned on for recent flagships.

What You Get With The Galaxy S26 Plus In Verizon’s Offer

The Galaxy S26 Plus on offer comes with 256GB of storage, giving room for high-res photos, offline playlists, and app libraries without immediate cloud juggling. Up front, a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel pushes QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for fluid scrolling and crisp video calls.

Under the hood, Samsung’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5 platform focuses on power efficiency and AI acceleration. Samsung rates battery life at around 25 hours on a charge in mixed use, and fast charging means quick top-ups when you’re low. The S26 family’s new AI features—think on-device translation, smarter photo assist, and context-aware suggestions—are designed to run with less cloud dependence, a shift chipmakers like Qualcomm and phone makers have emphasized to improve privacy and latency.

Do The Math Before You Switch Carriers And Plans

Carriers increasingly use 36-month credits to keep monthly costs predictable and reduce churn. Industry trackers such as Counterpoint Research have noted that U.S. upgrade cycles have stretched beyond three years for many customers, which means these long installment timelines now mirror how long people actually keep their phones.

Practically, here’s what happens: the S26 Plus installment might show around $31 per month on your bill, while a matching credit reduces the charge to $0. If you cancel early or move to an ineligible plan, the remaining unpaid balance becomes due. That makes this deal ideal if you plan to stick with your line for the full term and want to avoid a large upfront cost.

Fine Print And Eligibility For Verizon’s S26 Plus Promo

No trade-in is required for the S26 Plus under this specific promotion, but you must open a new line on Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate. Credits post over 36 months; lines must remain active and accounts must stay in good standing for the full credit value to apply.

For the Galaxy S26 Ultra to be free, Verizon requires a qualifying trade-in and a new line on Unlimited Ultimate. Standard conditions apply, including credit approval, taxes and fees at purchase, and potential restocking fees on returns. Availability can be limited during preorder windows, and backorders may delay delivery.

How Verizon’s Galaxy S26 Plus Offer Compares To Rivals

Rival carriers frequently advertise “free” flagships, but they often hinge on high-value trade-ins. Verizon’s angle here—no trade-in for the S26 Plus with a new line—lowers the barrier to entry. Independent network reports from firms like Ookla and Opensignal have shown the three national carriers trade leads across speed, coverage, and reliability categories, so the best value can come down to which network performs in your neighborhood and which perks you’ll actually use.

Preorder Options If You Don’t Add A Line At Verizon

If you prefer to upgrade without opening a new line, Verizon offers device financing across the S26 family: the base S26 starts around $25 per month, S26 Plus at about $31, and S26 Ultra near $36, subject to credit and promos. You can also preorder Samsung’s Galaxy Buds4 and Buds4 Pro to pair with the phone’s Bluetooth multipoint and low-latency modes for calls and streaming.

Bottom Line: When Verizon’s Free S26 Plus Deal Makes Sense

If you’re comfortable adding a line and staying put for the full term, Verizon’s free Galaxy S26 Plus promo is one of the lowest total-cost paths to a brand-new Android flagship. Lock in the right plan, read the credit terms carefully, and the bill credits can turn premium hardware into a zero-dollar monthly device—without hunting down a high-value trade-in.