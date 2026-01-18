Verizon Issues Statement On Major Outage

Verizon has publicly addressed a widespread wireless service disruption that left many customers staring at SOS icons and stalled connections. The company apologized for the problems, acknowledged that users were unable to place calls or access data, and said it is issuing account credits to those affected. Engineers, Verizon said, were deployed around the clock to restore service, while the root cause remains under review.

What Verizon Said About the Widespread Service Outage

In messages shared on its official support channels and corporate account on X, Verizon said it “let many customers down,” and pledged to “make this right” with bill credits. The carrier emphasized that technical teams had been working non-stop to bring service back online and promised more details once a full assessment is complete. For customers still experiencing issues, Verizon recommended restarting devices after restoration to reattach to the network.

What We Know About the Disruption So Far

Customers across multiple regions reported phones falling into SOS mode, an indicator that a device sees limited connectivity and cannot place standard calls or use mobile data. Reports surged on crowdsourced outage trackers such as Downdetector, while social media filled with complaints about dropped calls and stalled messaging. Competing carriers said their networks were operating normally during the incident, suggesting the disruption was largely isolated to Verizon’s infrastructure.

Crucially, emergency calling remained a priority. Under long-standing requirements and industry practices, devices may still complete 911 calls by leveraging any available network or emergency routing, even if a user’s primary carrier is experiencing trouble. That capability can vary by device, coverage, and local network conditions, but it is designed to preserve access to emergency services when standard service is impaired.

Why Outages Happen on Complex Carrier Networks

Large carrier networks are complex, interdependent systems spanning radio access equipment, transport fiber, and a software-heavy core handling authentication, voice over LTE/5G, and internet routing. Disruptions can stem from fiber cuts, misconfigurations during routine updates, signaling storms, DNS or BGP routing issues, or vendor software defects. In past high-profile incidents, carriers have attributed outages to flawed software changes propagated across the core—an uncomfortable reminder that resiliency tools can be undercut by automated errors pushed at scale.

Independent testing firms like RootMetrics and Opensignal often rank Verizon near the top for reliability, which highlights the rarity—but not impossibility—of major incidents. When a large carrier stumbles, the impact is amplified by the number of connected devices relying on voice, SMS, enterprise tools, connected cars, and critical IoT links.

Credits and consumer guidance for affected customers

Verizon says it will provide account credits to impacted customers. Historically, such credits are either applied automatically based on network data or issued upon request; terms often vary by market and degree of disruption. Customers who experienced prolonged loss of service should monitor their bills and, if needed, contact support to request an adjustment.

While there is no federal rule mandating credits for service interruptions, carriers frequently offer them after significant outages. Separately, carriers must report qualifying disruptions to the Federal Communications Commission through its Network Outage Reporting System, and regulators may seek additional information to assess impacts on 911 access and overall communications resiliency.

Steps to restore service when your phone shows SOS

If your device still shows SOS or limited service after Verizon’s restoration notices, try these steps:

Toggle Airplane Mode off and on to force a fresh network registration.

Power cycle the phone; a reboot often clears stale session data.

Temporarily switch to LTE only if available, then back to 5G Auto.

For eSIM users, ensure the line is active and not stuck in a pending state; for physical SIMs, reseat the card.

As a last resort, reset network settings, understanding it will remove saved Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth pairings.

When connectivity is spotty, Wi‑Fi Calling can provide a useful bridge for voice and messaging if a reliable Wi‑Fi network is available.

What comes next as Verizon completes root cause review

Verizon says it will share more once the technical root cause analysis is finished. A thorough post-incident report typically details the failure trigger, why redundancy did not fully contain the impact, and what changes—whether procedural, architectural, or vendor-related—will prevent recurrence. Customers should also look for clarity on how and when credits will appear on accounts.

The pressure is on for Verizon to pair its apology with a transparent explanation. In an era when a brief glitch can ripple through business operations, telehealth, and public safety, trust is built not only on uptime, but on how a carrier responds when the network falters.