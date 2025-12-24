Verizon Gifting YouTube TV $20 Discount Per Month

Verizon is introducing a new perk for cord-cutters: eligible wireless and home internet customers can take $20 off YouTube TV each month for the first six months. The catch is simple but critical as well—new YouTube TV members are required to register via the My Verizon app and agree to combined billing with their Verizon account.

Who qualifies and how the Verizon YouTube TV deal works

The price cut is good only for new YouTube TV subscribers who also have a Verizon mobile or home internet line. To access this offer, customers need to link their Google account to YouTube TV within My Verizon and, once they accept the terms via the app, billing will shift to Verizon. The $20 credit then appears as a monthly bill adjustment for up to six cycles.

Returning YouTube TV subscribers—anyone who has previously paid for a subscription from the same home or Google account, as well as former members whose accounts have been suspended within the 12 months prior to redeeming this offer—are not eligible. Verizon clarifies that the offer is one per account, and it doesn’t cover taxes and add-ons.

The fine-print catches to know before you sign up

Combining billing with Verizon moves control of the subscription. Adjustments like canceling or pausing YouTube TV during the promo typically have to be done via Verizon, rather than directly through Google. If you cancel Verizon service or remove billing before the credit expires, the credit terminates. The plan will automatically renew at standard pricing after six months unless you cancel before then—so make a note on your calendar to avoid a jump in price.

A third wrinkle: carrier billing often can’t be combined with other promotions driven by Google. If YouTube TV launches a separate promo, you might need to decide between one path and the other.

YouTube TV’s standard plan offers more than 100 channels in much of the country, local broadcast affiliates, an unlimited cloud DVR (which stores recordings for nine months), and up to three simultaneous streams. Popular extras like 4K Plus, Sports Plus, and premium networks (HBO via Max, Starz, Showtime) cost more. The service also offers NFL Sunday Ticket as a desirable add-on, appealing to potential sports households.

The monthly sticker price for plans and add-ons will depend on the plan, but an extra $20 off upfront should make a nice dent in what you pay overall. Taxes or regional fees may apply depending on where you are.

Why Verizon is promoting this YouTube TV bundle now

Carriers are counting more on streaming bundles to boost loyalty and decrease churn. (Verizon has already turned perks into a pillar of its consumer pitch through MyPlan, and via access to the +play marketplace.) Netflix, meanwhile, knew it was looking at a merged AT&T Max when the offer expired. With YouTube TV, Verizon has a live TV tent pole around which the household’s infotainment stack can gravitate.

For Google, the move expands the reach of YouTube TV through carrier partnerships. Alphabet has publicly boasted about the momentum for YouTube TV, saying on recent earnings calls that it had more than a million users in the U.S. Carrier partnerships can speed that growth by meeting consumers where they handle their current bills.

How this Verizon offer compares with other deals

Live TV streamers tend to feature meager trials or welcome discounts. Sling TV has first-month promos going on all the time, and Hulu + Live TV sometimes bundles savings with its on-demand library. (YouTube TV discounts are rarer and more likely to be smaller or shorter.) In that light, $20 off for six months is among the richer carrier-backed offers—particularly if you were in the market to subscribe anyway.

Should you accept the Verizon-YouTube TV discount?

If you’re already a Verizon customer and thinking about YouTube TV, this is an easy way to cut your bill in half for six months. It’s less appealing if you’re a former YouTube TV customer, if you’d rather remain billed directly with Google, or if stacking additional promotions is on your radar. For sports fans especially, there may be some outsized value in timing the discount around marquee seasons; remember that premium sports add-ons will increase your total.

Bottom line: the savings are genuine, the trade-off is less control over billing (i.e., you’re stuck paying month four’s bill in full), and after six months you’re back to the regular price. Go in with open eyes and this can be a smart on-ramp to one of the most full-featured live TV streaming services.

How to redeem the Verizon $20 YouTube TV discount

Open the My Verizon app, or log in online.

Go to account add-ons or perks, then choose YouTube TV.

Follow the instructions to link your Google account and turn combined billing on.

The $20 credit should appear on your Verizon bill within one or two billing cycles of activation.

If you don’t see the option, reach out to Verizon support to confirm that the line is eligible and billing correctly.

As always, read the terms in your account before you confirm—particularly around eligibility, cancellation windows, and what happens after the six-month discount period ends.