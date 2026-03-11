Valve Reveals Steam Machine Game Verification Rules

Valve has clarified exactly what it takes for a game to earn a Verified badge on the upcoming Steam Machine, and the headline is simple: if your game is already Steam Deck Verified, it’s automatically Verified for Steam Machine. Announced at GDC, the guidance aligns closely with the handheld’s program, with a few pragmatic tweaks tailored to a living-room PC that packs far more horsepower.

Deck Verified Now Equals Machine Verified

Valve’s message to developers is intentionally low-friction. The company says the Steam Machine targets a baseline of 30fps at 1080p, and with performance estimated at roughly six times that of the Steam Deck, most Deck-friendly titles should clear that bar comfortably. The existing catalog helps, too: Valve’s Verified/Playable program for the Deck now covers more than 25,000 games, giving the Steam Machine an immediate content runway without redundant testing.

In practice, this means developers who already optimized inputs, text legibility, and Proton/SteamOS compatibility for the Deck will see their work carry over. The Steam Machine, unlike a handheld, isn’t constrained by battery life and thermals, so headroom for higher settings, frame rates, or effects is there for teams that want to go beyond the minimum.

What Valve Will and Won’t Test for Verification

For games that are not Deck Verified but want Steam Machine status, Valve is narrowing the checklist. The company won’t review UI legibility or certify performance at resolutions beyond 1080p. That’s a practical call for a device meant to plug into a wide range of TVs and monitors; accounting for every screen size, DPI, and ultrawide or 4K variation would balloon the QA matrix for limited benefit.

The implication for studios is clear: the Verified badge on Steam Machine certifies a baseline experience, not every display scenario. If you’re targeting big-screen play beyond 1080p or unusual aspect ratios, plan your own QA for text scaling, HUD density, and controller glyphs. Valve’s stance mirrors how PC certification typically works—set a floor, then let developers and players dial in the rest.

Performance Targets And Realistic Expectations

While 30fps at 1080p is the official target, the hardware delta over the Deck suggests many titles will comfortably reach 60fps or higher at similar settings. For developers, that creates a sensible optimization ladder: confirm smooth play at the Verified baseline, then invest in higher presets, unlocked frame rates, and upscalers to delight players with capable displays.

Compatibility under SteamOS remains part of the equation. Proton—the compatibility layer Valve maintains for running Windows games on Linux—has matured alongside the Deck program, and key middleware vendors like Epic’s Easy Anti-Cheat and BattlEye have Linux/Proton support options. Still, if your title relies on older DRM, bespoke launchers, or unconfigured anti-cheat, resolve those now to avoid “Unsupported” flags carrying over from Deck reports.

Practical Guidance for Developers on Steam Machine

To streamline verification, ship with controller-first defaults and clear input glyphs, even if Valve isn’t explicitly re-checking UI on Steam Machine. Offer text scaling and HUD size sliders so players on living-room TVs can tune readability. Treat 1080p as the certification floor, but include presets for 1440p and 4K where feasible; many users will connect the Steam Machine to performance displays.

From a production standpoint, fold SteamOS/Proton testing into your regular PC QA passes. Continuous integration builds that auto-run under Proton can catch regressions early, and leveraging Vulkan render paths where available tends to yield the most stable results on Valve’s stack. The effort you invest here not only secures the Verified badge—it reduces support churn post-launch.

Stricter Rules for Steam Frame Verification

Valve also outlined verification for the Steam Frame, its standalone headset-style device. The bar is higher: games must hit 90fps in VR mode or 30fps at 720p in a 2D mode, and UI legibility is explicitly required given the display’s proximity to the eye. Unlike the Steam Machine, Deck Verified status does not auto-transfer; games must be tested on the Frame to earn its badge, and titles that fail on Deck due to performance or SteamOS issues will be labeled unsupported on the Frame by default.

Bottom Line: What This Means for Steam Machine

Valve’s approach makes the Steam Machine feel like a natural extension of the Deck ecosystem: keep the Verified badge meaningful, cut redundant checks, and lean on the massive existing library. For developers, the path is straightforward—if you’ve done the work for Deck, you’re already there, and if you haven’t, meeting a focused 1080p baseline on a powerful living-room PC is as approachable as certification gets.