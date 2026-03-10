Uzum Valuation Soars 53% To $2.3 Billion

Uzbekistan’s flagship fintech and e-commerce platform Uzum has lifted its valuation to $2.3 billion, a jump of roughly 53% in just seven months, underscoring foreign investors’ accelerating conviction in Central Asia’s expanding digital markets.

The step-up follows a $131.5 million injection led by sovereign wealth funds from Oman, joined by existing backers including Tencent, VR Capital, and FinSight Ventures. The round blends $81.5 million in equity with $50 million in convertible financing linked to Uzum’s next raise, as the company maps out a pre-IPO fundraising of $250 million to $300 million before a potential listing.

What Drove Uzum’s Sharp $2.3 Billion Revaluation

Investors are leaning into a familiar emerging-markets formula: high smartphone adoption, low formal banking and e-commerce penetration, and a young population ready to leapfrog legacy infrastructure. World Bank and EBRD research has repeatedly highlighted Uzbekistan’s sustained economic growth and modernization push, creating a tailwind for digital services that formalize spending and credit.

Uzum’s model captures that momentum. The company’s ecosystem now serves about 20 million users—more than half of the country’s adults—up from 17 million seven months earlier. Its marketplace connects over 17,000 local sellers, while its payments rails and financial services processed around $11 billion in volume last year, reflecting rising consumer trust and merchant adoption.

Inside Uzum’s Ecosystem Spanning Commerce And Finance

Launched in 2022, Uzum stitched together an e-commerce marketplace (Uzum Market), a digital bank (Uzum Bank), and a consumer credit arm (Uzum Nasiya), then layered in express food delivery (Uzum Tezkor). The product map mirrors integrated “super app” playbooks refined in faster-growing economies, compressing customer acquisition costs and driving cross-sell across commerce and finance.

Financially, the flywheel is spinning faster. Uzum reported revenue of $691 million last year, up from $505 million the prior year, with net income advancing to $176 million. The marketplace generated $500 million in gross merchandise value and reached EBITDA profitability within three years—an uncommon milestone for a platform still in geographic build-out mode.

Fintech As The Primary Engine Of Uzum’s Profitability

Management says fintech remains the primary earnings driver. Uzum Bank serves roughly 5 million customers and issued 4.1 million debit cards last year, representing about half of all new cards in Uzbekistan—a market historically dominated by domestic schemes such as Uzcard and Humo. The unsecured loan book stands near $400 million, with total credit disbursed via the platform at $1.2 billion.

The company expects to add another 5 million banking customers as it scales lending, payments acceptance, and merchant services. That projection aligns with GSMA Intelligence findings that mobile internet adoption is still climbing across Central Asia, opening more on-ramps for digital wallets, BNPL-style credit, and QR-based payments that reduce cash friction.

Logistics Build-Out And Cross-Border E-Commerce Expansion

To close the convenience gap with offline retail, Uzum is investing heavily in physical infrastructure—a strategic differentiator in markets where third-party logistics networks are nascent. The company operates about 1,500 pickup points and plans to roughly double that to 3,000, while warehouse capacity is slated to expand from roughly 125,000 square meters to around 500,000 through four new logistics hubs.

Cross-border e-commerce is another growth lever. Uzum has added nearly 200 million SKUs from international sellers, notably in Turkey and China, complementing a local assortment of around 1.5 million products available for next-day delivery in major cities. This blended inventory approach widens choice while anchoring service levels to local fulfillment.

Investor Mix And Uzum’s Path Toward A Multi-Venue IPO

The latest round broadens Uzum’s capital base beyond traditional venture funds, with Gulf sovereign wealth playing a lead role—a trend increasingly visible in late-stage emerging-market tech. Tencent’s continued participation signals confidence in the ecosystem thesis and in Central Asia’s consumer internet opportunity.

Uzum is preparing for a multi-venue IPO process, evaluating exchanges in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company employs roughly 12,500 people and plans to channel fresh capital into ATMs, merchant acquiring, and point-of-sale systems to deepen payments penetration—critical groundwork for public-market readiness.

Why Uzum’s Rise Matters For Consumers Across Central Asia

Uzum’s rise echoes the trajectory of regional peers like Kaspi.kz, which fused commerce, payments, and consumer finance to unlock operating leverage at scale. For Uzbekistan, a $2.3 billion platform delivering profitable growth offers a credible benchmark for foreign direct investment, while pushing the retail sector toward digital formalization.

If Uzum sustains its pace—expanding credit responsibly, scaling logistics, and compressing delivery times—it could shape consumer expectations in a way that makes e-commerce the default shopping channel, not a niche. For investors, the 53% valuation uplift is less about momentum and more about a thesis hardening into market structure.