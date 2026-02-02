UpScrolled Surges Past 2.5M Users After Web Summit Reveal

UpScrolled has raced past 2.5 million users, according to founder Issam Hijazi, who shared the milestone onstage at Web Summit Qatar. The fast-rising social app, which blends photo-first feeds with teXt-forward updates, is attempting to capitalize on a rare moment of user flux across social media.

Hijazi said the platform’s early momentum was steady—about 150,000 sign-ups through early January—before a sudden spike pushed the service past one million, and now more than 2.5 million globally. The surge coincided with a shakeup in TikTok’s U.S. ownership, which sent many creators and casual users hunting for fresh venues.

User Growth Tied to TikTok Shakeup in U.S. Ownership

TikTok’s new structure in the U.S., involving a consortium that includes Silver Lake and Oracle while ByteDance retains a 20% stake, triggered a familiar behavioral pattern in social apps: hedging. When dominant networks change, users sample alternatives, and a portion stick. UpScrolled appears to be one of the beneficiaries of that moment.

It is not alone. AT Protocol–based Skylight also drew attention, crossing roughly 380,000 users in the wake of the TikTok deal. The lesson from recent cycles, underscored by experiences at Bluesky, is that early spikes are easier to spark than to sustain. Converting curiosity into daily habit is the harder climb.

Pitch to Users: All Voices, Few Filters and Open Reach

UpScrolled’s positioning is clear: an open, hybrid network that looks like a cross between Instagram and X, and that promises not to throttle or quietly bury posts. Hijazi has framed the app as a forum for all viewpoints, criticizing incumbent platforms for opaque algorithms and selective enforcement.

That openness cuts both ways. Users on rival networks have flagged a visible presence of adult content on UpScrolled. The company says it will avoid amplification algorithms that boost or suppress viewpoints while still enforcing community guidelines that comply with local laws. Hijazi indicated a team of policy and safety experts is being assembled to formalize rules, with user feedback shaping the details.

This balance—minimizing intervention without inviting abuse—is a recurring challenge across the sector. Groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation have long argued for transparency and user control, while regulators and researchers stress the need for robust anti-abuse tooling. The best outcomes typically pair clear rules with strong reporting, filtering, and user agency.

Privacy Stance and the Business Model Behind UpScrolled

Hijazi has also taken aim at the data practices of larger platforms, accusing them of over-collecting information and prioritizing profit over user well-being. That rhetoric aligns with rising regulatory pressure on data brokers and targeted advertising, exemplified by actions from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and heightened enforcement under Europe’s privacy regime.

However, a privacy-forward promise can complicate monetization. If UpScrolled resists invasive targeting, it will lean on alternatives: contextual ads, opt-in personalization, paid features for power users, and creator tools that drive revenue sharing. The company has not disclosed funding, though Hijazi says investor interest is strong—unsurprising given the rapid user curve.

Features and Community Will Decide Retention

Rapid adoption rarely guarantees longevity. To convert its influx into a durable community, UpScrolled will need the unglamorous parts of social at scale: reliable moderation workflows, intuitive discovery that avoids filter bubbles, and safeguards against spam, brigading, and harassment.

The playbook is well known. New networks win early attention with a clear promise—fewer filters, friendlier vibes, fresh formats—then face inevitable tests when edge cases arise. Bluesky’s trajectory has shown how policy decisions, even when principled, can frustrate vocal segments of a user base. UpScrolled’s claim that it will be inclusive while law-compliant suggests it is preparing for those trade-offs.

Metrics to watch are the usual bellwethers: daily active users, time spent, creator retention, and the ratio of original posts to reposts. If UpScrolled can preserve a sense of openness while steadily improving safety and discovery, the current spike could mature into a real foothold. If not, it risks joining the long list of apps that flared during a moment of platform uncertainty and faded once the dust settled.