Ultrahuman Unveils Ring Pro To Reclaim U.S. Market

Ultrahuman is betting on a major hardware redesign and fresh software intelligence to reset its U.S. fortunes, unveiling Ring Pro with a longer-lasting battery and upgraded sensors while it awaits clearance to resume imports after a trade dispute with rival Oura. The $479 ring, rated for up to 15 days on a charge, opens for global pre-orders outside the U.S., with shipments slated to begin in March.

A Comeback Framed by a U.S. Trade Import Restriction

The push follows an October 2025 ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission that restricted Ultrahuman from importing new ring inventory into the country following Oura’s patent claims. Existing stock stayed on shelves, but the supply freeze hit a crucial channel: before the setback, the U.S. represented roughly 45% of Ultrahuman’s approximately 700,000 daily active users, according to co-founder and CEO Mohit Kumar.

Ultrahuman has countersued Oura in the Delhi High Court in a separate proceeding that remains pending. The company says Ring Pro’s redesign reflects both user feedback and lessons learned from litigation, with an emphasis on differentiated sensing architecture and onboard compute.

Hardware Overhaul Targets Battery And Signal Quality

Ring Pro extends battery life to a stated 15 days, a sharp jump from the Ring Air’s four to six days and notably above the multi-day norms for competing smart rings. A dual-core processor is tasked with cleaning up noisy signals and enabling more on-device analytics, while a revamped heart-rate sensing layout aims to boost accuracy during the toughest condition to measure well: sleep.

The device can store as much as 250 days of health data locally, a nod to data continuity during travel and patchy connectivity. Ultrahuman says the ring weighs about 5% to 6% more than Ring Air, which launched in July 2023 at $349, to accommodate a larger battery and sensor stack. A new Pro Charger doubles as a travel case with up to 45 days of its own battery life, supports Qi wireless charging, and connects directly for faster firmware updates and diagnostics.

Real-Time AI With Jade Aims for Timely, Useful Action

Alongside the hardware, Ultrahuman introduced Jade, a “biointelligence” layer that analyzes signals across its ecosystem to generate real-time, actionable guidance. Rather than summarizing last night’s sleep after the fact, Jade is pitched as a system that adapts throughout the day, surfacing nudges on recovery, training, and lifestyle timing when they matter most.

Kumar said Jade will roll out to all Ultrahuman users, including those on older rings, without an added subscription at launch. That stance contrasts with parts of the category that gate deeper insights behind memberships, and it could be a lever to accelerate adoption while the U.S. channel remains constrained.

Market Momentum and Oura’s Lead in Smart Rings

Smart rings are one of wearables’ fastest-rising niches. Counterpoint Research estimates global shipments grew nearly 80% in 2025, with Oura retaining more than two-thirds market share and Ultrahuman in second place. IDC separately reported that shipments reached nearly 1 million units in Q3 2025 alone, up about 30% year over year, and pegged Ultrahuman’s share at roughly 25% that quarter.

Analysts say the next phase will be defined by sensor accuracy, battery longevity, and seamless software ecosystems. That framing highlights why Ultrahuman is leaning into signal fidelity and real-time AI, while Oura continues to invest in research-driven algorithms and a subscription-led product model.

Revenue Picture and User Mix Amid U.S. Headwinds

Despite the U.S. disruption, Ultrahuman is operating at an annualized revenue run rate of about $150 million, after reporting $64 million in operating revenue for the year ended March 2025. The company remains profitable after tax, though it expects tighter margins due to legal expenses, tariffs, and the cost of retooling hardware.

Women now account for roughly 68% of Ultrahuman’s user base, up from about 65% a year earlier, reflecting demand for advanced sleep, recovery, and cycle-informed readiness features. Beyond hardware, subscriptions across programs like coaching and metabolic testing contribute about 16% of revenue, with its Blood Vision panel representing an additional 5% to 6% of the business.

What to Watch Next for Ultrahuman and Ring Pro

Two questions will shape Ultrahuman’s 2026 trajectory. First, can the company secure the U.S. import clearance it needs to restart fresh ring shipments and rebuild a market that once supplied nearly half its daily users? Second, will Ring Pro’s combination of longer battery life, on-device processing, and Jade’s real-time coaching meaningfully differentiate against Oura and a wave of rivals targeting sleep and recovery analytics?

Ultrahuman says it is expanding manufacturing capacity to meet anticipated demand and is prepared for a phased U.S. relaunch if and when regulatory hurdles lift. With category growth accelerating and accuracy expectations rising, Ring Pro is less a spec bump than a statement of intent to compete at the top of the smart ring market.