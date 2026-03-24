Ultrahuman Ring Pro Returns To US Claiming 2x Battery Life

An Oura rival is back on American fingers. Ultrahuman has reopened US sales for its Ring Pro, a third‑generation smart ring that arrives with a bold claim: up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge, and as much as 45 days when paired with its new Pro Charging Case. The company, which was previously sidelined by a US patent dispute involving Oura, is now positioning endurance and a subscription‑free model as its headline advantages.

The return restores one of the most talked‑about Oura alternatives to the US market. Ultrahuman’s earlier absence stemmed from a patent ruling that temporarily blocked imports, effectively handing the category’s most recognized brand a clearer runway. With that hurdle cleared, the Ring Pro is back to compete on stamina, design, and a growing software suite.

The headline feature: Ring Pro’s extended battery life

Ultrahuman’s 15‑day claim is striking in a category where typical runtimes hover in the 4–7 day range for devices like the Oura Ring Gen 3, depending on sensor settings and usage. The Pro Charging Case—think earbuds‑style top‑ups—pushes that promise to 45 days and adds useful perks such as device tracking, faster firmware updates, and Qi wireless charging. A magnetic docking system is designed to reduce heat during charging, a key factor in preserving lithium battery health and minimizing charge‑cycle stress.

Real‑world results will hinge on how aggressively you use continuous heart‑rate tracking, SpO2 sampling, temperature logging, and workout sessions. Even if heavy use trims the headline numbers, extending practical wear time to 10–12 days between wall charges would still be a significant leap for travelers and anyone who hates overnight charging breaks that interrupt sleep tracking.

Hardware and design upgrades for Ultrahuman Ring Pro

Beyond endurance, the Ring Pro brings a redesigned heart‑rate sensor array and a faster dual‑core processor aimed at more responsive syncing and on‑device analysis. Ultrahuman says the ring can store up to 250 days of health data locally, reducing dependence on cloud pulls and ensuring metrics remain intact if you leave your phone behind.

The build uses titanium with finishes in Bionic Gold, Space Silver, Aster Black, and Raw Titanium, spanning sizes 4 through 15—coverage that should help with fit, which is crucial for photoplethysmography accuracy. The new Pro Charging Case also introduces Find My‑style tracking to help locate misplaced hardware, while Qi compatibility keeps charging friction low.

Software metrics and AI features without subscriptions

Ultrahuman continues to court users who are weary of monthly fees. Core metrics—sleep, recovery, stress, and activity—are available without a subscription. For those who want more, the company sells optional add‑ons it calls PowerPlugs, including features like AFib detection, ovulation tracking, respiratory monitoring, and GLP‑1 tracking. A new AI layer named Jade aims to synthesize ring data with Ultrahuman’s broader ecosystem to deliver contextual recommendations rather than raw numbers alone.

That stance contrasts with Oura’s membership model introduced alongside the Gen 3, which helped fund rapid feature development but added ongoing cost. With many consumers reporting subscription fatigue in broader tech surveys from firms like Deloitte, Ultrahuman’s pay‑once approach could resonate—especially if its core insights remain competitive.

Pricing and availability for Ultrahuman Ring Pro in the US

US preorders are open with an early offer starting at $349 for the Ring Pro bundled with the Pro Charging Case for the first 1,000 buyers. Ultrahuman says pricing will step up in tiers as allocations fill. After preorders, the Ring Pro is slated to start at $399 with the compact Charger Mini or $479 when bundled with the Pro Charging Case. The case will also be sold separately for $100.

As with most rings, ensure you get sizing right—Ultrahuman provides multiple sizes from 4 to 15 and typically offers a sizing kit process. A proper fit not only affects comfort but also the fidelity of heart‑rate and temperature measurements.

Competitive landscape and what to watch next in wearables

On paper, 15 days is a compelling headline that, if validated in independent testing, would double the runtime many users see on Oura. Still, endurance is only part of the equation. Accuracy, stability, and the quality of insights matter just as much. Academic studies on smart rings have shown promising results for metrics like overnight heart rate and temperature trends, while sleep staging remains an estimate compared with clinical polysomnography. Improvements in sensor design and algorithms will determine whether the Ring Pro can turn that long battery life into consistently trustworthy guidance.

For buyers, the calculus is straightforward: if you value fewer charges, a subscription‑free core experience, and a robust case that keeps the ring topped up, Ultrahuman’s reentry is timely. Oura retains strong brand momentum and an extensive feature roster, but fresh competition tends to accelerate innovation. The smart ring market just got more interesting, and the biggest winner could be your nightly sleep score.