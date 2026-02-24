Ukraine Startups Expand Hiring Amid Ongoing War

Even as sirens and blackouts punctuate daily life, Ukraine’s startup scene continues to ship products, raise rounds, and add headcount. Language-learning marketplace Preply, now valued at over $1 billion, is hiring roughly 100 engineers across global teams, with about one-third of its engineering organization still based in Ukraine—a signal that founders aren’t just enduring the war; they’re executing through it.

Resilience Turns Into Strategy for Ukraine’s Tech

What began as contingency planning has hardened into operating doctrine. Teams split workloads across hubs in Kyiv, Lviv, Warsaw, and Berlin, while keeping core product and engineering functions in Ukraine where talent density and institutional know‑how remain high. The Ministry of Digital Transformation and the National Bank of Ukraine have repeatedly underscored that IT services continue to be a top export, cushioning the broader economy and anchoring thousands of skilled jobs.

Founders say the experience of building under constraints—power outages, disrupted logistics, and intermittent connectivity—has sharpened product discipline. Release cycles are shorter, QA is stricter, and business continuity planning is built into every sprint. Investors often describe this as “resilience alpha”: teams that can ship under duress tend to outperform once conditions normalize.

Defense tech and dual-use momentum across sectors

Defense technology draws headlines for the speed at which new capabilities move from prototype to the field. That pace has catalyzed adjacent breakthroughs: low‑cost autonomy stacks for drones are finding civilian roles in precision agriculture; secure mesh communications and EW‑resistant sensors are spinning into industrial monitoring; and battlefield telemetry is informing next‑gen cybersecurity products.

Mental health tech has also surged. A startup behind Luminify, a mixed‑reality therapy platform, pivoted early in the war and now works directly with military units and a network of clinics, supporting treatment for trauma and anxiety. Its team describes children spending holidays in shelters and families split across borders—context that has shaped product design toward accessibility, offline modes, and rapid clinician onboarding.

Operating through blackouts with resilient workflows

Kyiv’s winter power cuts forced a new kind of infrastructure stack at the office level. According to Gart Solutions CMO Natali Trubnikova, teams rely on high‑capacity power banks, gasoline stoves, and diesel generators—used sparingly due to rising fuel costs—to keep laptops running and servers reachable. Heating is rationed, but productivity isn’t.

Coworking spaces have become lifelines. LIFT99 Kyiv Hub, damaged by a missile strike and since rebuilt, reported a surge in membership after reopening as founders sought stable power, connectivity, and community. Beyond desks and backup generators, these hubs now coordinate emergency training, mental health sessions, and investor office hours—blurring the line between workspace and support network.

Kyiv leads as Lviv scales into a second growth hub

Kyiv remains the country’s anchor for product and fundraising, but Lviv has grown into a crucial landing zone for displaced teams and new arrivals. LEM Station, a converted tram depot turned innovation campus, has become a symbol of the city’s momentum. With rail links that keep it reachable for foreign visitors, Lviv has hosted major tech gatherings; the IT Arena conference drew 6,450 participants from more than 40 countries, dedicating a stage to defense tech while showcasing consumer, fintech, and AI startups.

The corridor to Poland helps with cross‑border contracting, compliance, and logistics. Many startups now split functions—engineering in Ukraine, sales in the EU, and compliance in the U.S.—to diversify risk and stay close to customers.

Capital still flows to builders despite higher risk

Despite risk premiums, local and regional investors remain active. Firms such as 1991, Flyer One Ventures, and SMRK continue to back early‑stage teams, while diaspora angels syndicate across Warsaw, London, and the Bay Area. The Ukrainian Startup Fund provides non‑dilutive grants, and multilateral programs from the EBRD and Horizon Europe help de‑risk R&D for deep‑tech plays.

Market intelligence from Dealroom highlights thousands of tech companies with Ukrainian roots, including globally recognized names built over the past decade. Founders now emphasize stable unit economics and revenue from export markets—tactics that appeal to investors navigating macro volatility and that shorten paths to profitability.

Why it matters for Europe’s tech and innovation agenda

Ukraine’s startups have become a strategic talent and innovation engine for Europe. They supply hard‑won expertise in cybersecurity, autonomy, and distributed infrastructure—capabilities now in demand across critical industries. For corporates and VCs, the opportunity is practical: partner on pilots, co‑locate teams in resilient hubs, and back dual‑use platforms capable of scaling across civilian markets.

The headline is not that these companies have survived; it’s that they are out‑executing. From Preply’s ongoing hiring to LIFT99’s full floors, the signal is consistent: Ukraine’s startups are still building—and building for global markets.