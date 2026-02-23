UK Fines Porn Company £1.35 Million Over Age Checks

UK communications regulator Ofcom has levied a £1.35 million fine against adult content operator 8579 LLC for failing to implement effective age verification on its pornography sites, a breach of obligations under the Online Safety Act. The watchdog also imposed an additional £50,000 penalty for ignoring a legally binding information request during the investigation.

Ofcom’s probe found that 8579 LLC’s services — including domains such as crazyporn.xxx, hoes.tube, and love4porn.com — allowed access through simplistic gates that did not credibly verify a user’s age. The law requires “robust” systems designed to stop under-18s from viewing porn, not passive disclaimers or tick boxes.

What Ofcom Enforced And Why It Issued These Fines

The penalty sits within a new enforcement regime for Part 5 of the Online Safety Act, which compels commercial porn providers to deploy age assurance capable of reliably distinguishing adults from children.

Acceptable methods include:

third‑party verification services

privacy‑preserving facial age estimation

checks via payment cards or mobile networks

reusable digital ID tokens that confirm adulthood without revealing identity

Under the Act, Ofcom can issue fines up to £18 million or 10% of a company’s global annual revenue, whichever is higher, as well as seek court orders to disrupt business operations or block access in the UK. The regulator’s guidance also emphasizes data minimization and security, aligning age gates with UK GDPR so that providers verify age without building risky databases of sensitive personal information.

The policy goal is unambiguous: reduce children’s exposure to porn. Research cited by the Children’s Commissioner for England and Ofcom indicates that many UK teenagers encounter explicit material online, often well before 16. Policymakers argue that consistent age checks, applied across the largest commercial sites, can meaningfully raise the barrier to access for minors.

A Growing Enforcement Track Record Under The Online Safety Act

The action against 8579 LLC follows a series of moves that signal Ofcom’s intent to set clear market expectations. Another adult provider, Kick Online Entertainment, was recently fined £800,000 for similar failings. Ofcom has also warned that persistent non‑compliance can trigger service restriction orders, compelling internet providers to block offending sites for UK users.

The regulator’s messaging to industry has become steadily firmer: deploy credible age checks, answer information notices, and keep systems up to date as guidance evolves. Enforcement is also meant to level the field between compliant operators — who may see friction and traffic dips — and rivals that try to win audience by ignoring the rules.

Workarounds And The VPN Question For UK Age Checks

One thorny challenge is circumvention. Virtual private networks (VPNs) can make it appear as if a user is outside the UK, undermining geoblocks and age restrictions. Industry groups and child-safety advocates have urged coordinated responses, from device‑level parental controls to clearer app‑store policies for under‑18s. Ministers have also discussed ways to deter VPN use by children, while civil society groups warn that broad limits could raise privacy concerns for adults.

The cat‑and‑mouse dynamic has already reshaped the market. Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo, initially implemented UK age checks but later opted to block access for new users in Britain, arguing that non‑compliant sites and VPNs created an uneven playing field. The move illustrates a central policy tension: effective child protection requires both robust checks and consistent enforcement across the sector to avoid pushing users toward lax platforms.

Privacy Tech And Practical Compliance For Age Assurance

Experts point to privacy‑preserving “age tokens” as a promising path. Under this model, a trusted verifier confirms someone is over 18 and issues a cryptographic token that sites can validate without learning identity or storing sensitive data. Providers like Yoti and other certified vendors already support such approaches, and Ofcom’s guidance encourages solutions that minimize data collection while deterring underage access.

For operators, best practice now includes:

vendor due diligence

clear deletion policies

regular audits of false positive/negative rates

accessible appeals for users who fail checks in error

Transparent user messaging — explaining what is checked, what is not stored, and how privacy is protected — can also reduce abandonment and build trust.

What Happens Next For 8579 LLC And Wider Enforcement

8579 LLC can contest Ofcom’s decision through the courts, though the fines remain payable unless overturned on appeal. If the company continues to operate without compliant age checks, Ofcom has additional tools at its disposal, including applying for orders to block access or disrupt revenue flows from UK users.

The fine is a clear signal to the adult industry: the UK expects credible, privacy‑aware age assurance across commercial porn sites. With more cases moving through the pipeline, the next few months will show whether consistent enforcement can close the compliance gap — and whether technology and policy can stay ahead of easy workarounds.