UGREEN Qi2 15W 2-in-1 Charger Drops 35% for Prime Members

A newly launched UGREEN Qi2 15W Wireless Charger 2-in-1 is seeing a sharp 35% discount, bringing the price to $29.99 for Amazon Prime members. That is $16 off a fresh release that already checks a lot of boxes for desk and nightstand charging, pairing a 15W magnetic phone stand with a 5W pad built for earbuds.

The deal is exclusive to Prime members, and availability can shift quickly with high-demand accessories. If you have been waiting for a Qi2-ready stand that handles your phone and earbuds in one footprint, this is one of the lowest entry points we have seen for a branded 2-in-1.

What This 2-in-1 Charger Delivers and Key Features

The headliner is the Qi2 magnetic stand that locks your phone into place for steadier, more efficient wireless charging at up to 15W when paired with compatible devices. The stand supports both portrait and landscape orientations, so you can glance at notifications or stream while topping up. Alongside it sits a second coil engineered for accessories, delivering up to 5W to wireless earbuds and smaller gadgets.

Design-wise, the setup aims for minimal desk clutter: one cable in, two devices charging, and a stable base that keeps your phone visible rather than lying flat. This is the kind of everyday convenience that nudges people away from cables—drop your phone, drop your buds, and you are done.

Note that many multi-device pads ship without a wall adapter. To hit the full 15W on the main coil, you will typically want a USB-C Power Delivery charger rated 20W or higher. Check the box contents, and if you need a brick, a 30W PD unit offers plenty of headroom for both coils running together.

Why Qi2 Matters Now for Reliable Magnetic Charging

Qi2 is the Wireless Power Consortium’s new standard that adopts a magnetic alignment system derived from Apple’s MagSafe contribution, addressing the biggest flaw of classic Qi pads—misalignment. By snapping the phone into the optimal charging position, Qi2 reduces energy loss and heat while making 15W performance more consistent across certified devices.

On the iOS side, the iPhone 15 family supports Qi2 from launch, and recent iOS updates extended 15W magnetic charging to several earlier iPhone models with compatible hardware. On Android, Qi2 support is rolling out across new devices this year, and for phones without built-in magnets, a magnetic case or stick-on ring enables a secure hold and improved alignment on chargers like this one. If your handset is not Qi2-ready, the charger will still power it using standard Qi profiles, typically at lower wattages.

The upshot is predictability. With magnets handling alignment, you are less likely to wake up to a half-charged phone, and thermal management generally improves because the coils meet as intended. That reliability is a bigger day-to-day upgrade than raw wattage for many users.

How the Price Stacks Up Against Other 2-in-1 Stands

Accessory makers have been quick to price Qi2 gear at a premium. Comparable magnetic 2-in-1 stands from well-known brands often land in the $40 to $80 range, with some designer options climbing higher. At $29.99 with Prime, this deal undercuts many peers while delivering the key features people actually use—15W phone charging, a second 5W pad, and a usable viewing angle.

Given that this model only recently hit the market, an immediate 35% cut is unusual. Early discounts like this typically appear around major retail events, not on routine weeks, so it is a good window for anyone building a cleaner workspace or upgrading a bedside setup.

Real-World Use and Setup Tips for Everyday Charging

Place the stand where you naturally glance—beside a monitor or at arm’s length by the bed—and the magnetic alignment turns charging into muscle memory. The 5W pad is tuned for earbuds, which usually have small batteries and benefit more from consistent trickle charging than high peak speeds. For phones, aim to keep background apps in check while charging; better thermals can help maintain top 15W rates longer.

If you are switching from cable charging, expect a slight shift in behavior: wireless is about convenience over absolute speed, but with Qi2 alignment, the gap narrows and everyday top-ups feel seamless. For mixed households, the cross-platform nature of Qi2 means iPhones and newer Android models can finally share the same magnetic stand without adapter gymnastics.

Bottom Line on the Deal and Who Should Consider It

A compact 2-in-1 that nails the essentials, supports the newest Qi2 standard, and comes in at $29.99 with Prime is a strong value. If you have been holding out for a magnetized stand that cleans up your charging routine without the boutique price tag, this is the moment to pounce—especially while the discount holds and stock remains steady.