UGREEN 100W Charger Drops to $33.24 in Major Deal

A killer deal just dropped on a workhorse of a wall charger. The UGREEN Nexode 100W four-port GaN charger costs just $33.24, a price we hardly ever see for a multiport brick capable of charging a laptop and still fast-charging your phone. For anyone constructing a travel-light, USB-C-first setup of any sort, this is an investment-grade purchase.

What You Get for $33.24 with UGREEN’s 100W Charger

UGREEN’s 100W model employs high-quality GaN power components that function more efficiently than older silicon and enable higher output in a smaller shell. In a practical sense, that translates into, among other things, a palm-sized charger that runs with less heat and waste while under load.

Its port layout is 3x USB-C and 1x USB-A, where the top two USB-C ports can each deliver the highest rates when used singly: a shared total up to 100W combined; the third USB-C and USB-A are rated separately at up to 22.5W.

While total wattage is shared when you plug in multiple devices at once, as with all multiport chargers, the power distribution is handled intelligently so that laptops and priority devices pull first.

It also supports USB Power Delivery (PD) and PPS, so modern devices that require variable voltage—your Samsung flagships or recent ultrabooks—can negotiate the fastest safe charge. To get that full 100W on a single USB-C port, you’ll need an e-marked cable that supports 5A.

Why 100W Matters for Laptops, Phones, and Tablets

Most general-use laptops top out at 60W–100W. A MacBook Air or Dell XPS 13 typically takes 60–65W; a 14-inch MacBook Pro can ask for up to ~96W depending on the configuration you purchase. This brick has a 100W ceiling, so it can keep a notebook at full tilt while also juicing smaller gear.

Phones and tablets benefit too. Samsung’s latest Ultra models charge at up to 45W over USB-PD, Google’s Pixel 8 Pro lands around the 27W mark, and iPad Pro peaks at about 30W. In other words, you can drive a laptop through USB-C1 and there’s still enough headroom to fast-charge both a phone and an iPad from the remaining ports without bringing about any crippling slowdowns.

Real-world example: plug a 65W ultrabook into USB-C1, a Galaxy flagship into USB-C2, and earbuds on USB-A; the laptop gets priority power near its 65W draw, the phone negotiates 45W PPS, and the earbuds sip the rest—one wall outlet, three happy devices.

How This Price Compares to Bigger and Premium Brands

At $33.24, the $/watt is approximately $0.33. That’s less expensive than many of the popular alternatives: Apple’s single-port 70W adapter is advertised at about $59; multiport accessory makers’ premium 100W GaN chargers typically retail between $70 and $100. You’re getting a metal-cased machine that can handle this sort of traffic with ease for less than half the normal street price of equivalent capability, and you get more ports to boot.

Price-tracking services have this model regularly holding at $50–$60, which makes this a limited-time plunge if I ever saw one. And you’re not skimping on fundamental features, either: PD and PPS compatibility support the bulk of USB-C devices, while Quick Charge ensures that even older Android phones receive rapid charging speeds.

One word of warning: proprietary systems such as Oppo/OnePlus SuperVOOC and certain gaming phones will fall back to standard PD rates on most third-party chargers. Keep your expectations accordingly if you depend on brand-specific ultra-fast modes.

Travel-Friendly Design and Safety Protections Explained

Having to carry and manage four chargers instead of one is a big deal when you’re traveling as much as we do.

The airlines and cafes are not exactly dishing out more than one power outlet between them; a small 100W block plus a couple of cables can save you from carrying both a laptop brick and extra phone chargers. GaN’s efficiency alleviates extra heat in close quarters, and UGREEN has built-in standard protections for over-current, over-temperature, and short-circuit situations.

For reference, the USB-IF’s PD 3.0 and PPS frameworks work to negotiate safe voltage (and power) on the fly in order to reduce wear on your battery but keep charging times fast. It’s also why most new phones will charge very fast up to ~50%, and then slow down—something a standards-compliant charger like this one allows by design.

Is It Worth Buying This 100W Multiport Charger Now?

If you’ve been waiting for a multiport USB-C charger with high output, well, this is the kind of sub-$35 window that doesn’t stay open long. Students, commuters, and road warriors will rack up immediate miles, and households with mixed ecosystems — laptops, iPads, Android phones, wireless buds! — can mollify the charging chaos without breaking the bank.

The only caveats to note are that you will need a decent 5A USB-C cable for the full 100W (this also doesn’t come in the box), and proprietary fast-charge modes won’t carry over. That said, this is a best-in-class value play that’s punching way above its price.