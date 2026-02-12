Ubisoft Workers Strike Over Job Cuts And Return To Office

Ubisoft employees staged a three-day strike in France and Italy, protesting fresh job cuts and a new requirement to work in the office five days a week. Organizers said at least 1,200 workers participated, signaling the strongest pushback yet against a restructuring that has shuttered studios, canceled projects, and trimmed headcount across the publisher’s global network.

Walkout Targets Restructuring And Headcount Reductions

The action follows a sweeping overhaul that included canceling six titles, among them the long-delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake. Management framed the plan as necessary to restore growth and improve margins after several uneven launches and schedule slips.

Ubisoft reported it had already reduced its workforce from nearly 21,000 in 2022 to 17,097 by late last year through ongoing layoffs and attrition. The latest steps include a voluntary departure plan at Paris headquarters targeting roughly 200 roles, on top of earlier cost controls and project consolidations.

Return To Office Becomes A Central Flashpoint

Unions argue the mandatory five-day office policy is an attempt to force attrition, describing it as “coercive control” over working conditions. Many developers joined Ubisoft during years of flexible policies and say commuting and family logistics make a full-time office return untenable, especially given cross-border teams and asynchronous pipelines.

External research backs their concerns. Studies led by Stanford economist Nicholas Bloom have found hybrid schedules lower attrition and can maintain or improve productivity for knowledge workers, while rigid on-site mandates often trigger departures. The Game Developers Conference’s annual State of the Game Industry surveys likewise show strong worker preference for hybrid or remote setups.

Unions Cite Consultation Failures And Worker Voice

The strike was coordinated by five French unions: CFE-CGC, CGT, Printemps Écologique, Solidaires Informatique, and the Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (STJV). Organizers contend the restructuring and RTO mandate were announced without proper consultation of elected works councils, a process required under French labor law via the Comité Social et Économique for major organizational changes.

While most participants were in France, employees at Ubisoft Milan joined in solidarity, turning the action into a cross-border show of discontent. Union statements characterize the publisher’s strategy as top-down and misaligned with the creative labor that powers its franchises, calling for negotiations that prioritize sustainable workloads and real employee input.

Studios Shuttered And Multiple Game Projects Cut

Ubisoft’s cost measures have already included closing its Halifax and Stockholm studios, with additional job losses reported at the Abu Dhabi and Massive Entertainment teams. Management has simultaneously emphasized “accelerated investments” in player-facing Generative AI, part of a broader bid to streamline production and reduce risk in content pipelines.

The mix of cancellations and consolidation reflects an industry leaning toward fewer, larger bets and ongoing live-service support. Yet developers warn rapid pivots can strand teams mid-project and erode institutional knowledge, increasing delivery risk even as publishers aim to rein in budgets.

Market Reaction And The Wider Games Industry Context

Investor reaction has been volatile. Following the restructuring announcement, Ubisoft’s shares fell by at least 39% on Euronext before stabilizing, underscoring uncertainty around the turnaround plan and product roadmap. Analysts note that cost cuts can soothe near-term cash flow but do little to resolve release gaps without a strong slate.

The unrest arrives amid a wider contraction in games. Industry trackers at GamesIndustry.biz documented well over 10,000 games job losses across 2023 and a comparable tally in 2024, as publishers from Embracer Group to Electronic Arts and platform holders recalibrated portfolios. Newzoo’s market reports point to slower revenue growth after the pandemic boom, raising the bar for greenlighting risky or experimental projects.

What To Watch As Ubisoft Labor Talks Unfold Next

Unions are pressing for negotiated alternatives to blanket mandates, including hybrid schedules, transparent role justifications for on-site work, and robust social plans for any eliminations. Legal challenges could emerge if authorities find consultation processes were insufficient under French law.

For Ubisoft, the immediate test is whether management can de-escalate tensions while preserving delivery on key franchises. The longer-term question is cultural: can the publisher balance fiscal discipline, AI-led efficiencies, and creative autonomy without sacrificing the talent it needs to ship its next wave of hits?