Typical Cases of Medical Malpractice

People in Connecticut trust physicians, nurses, and hospitals to provide professional, compassionate medical services. Most of the time, they do. However, when physician mistakes occur due to negligence or human error, the consequences are catastrophic, both physically and emotionally.

“If medical malpractice harmed you or a family member, you are entitled to hold the culprits accountable and be compensated fairly. But before filing a claim, it is beneficial to know what medical malpractice is in Connecticut,” says Russell Berkowitz of Berkowitz Hanna Malpractice & Injury Lawyers.

The following are some of the most common situations that can give rise to valid malpractice claims.

Misdiagnosis or Delayed Diagnosis

The most common cause of malpractice suits is a doctor’s failure to correctly diagnose a patient’s ailment. An improper diagnosis sets a person on the wrong course of treatment, and an overdue diagnosis allows an incendiary disease to progress unimpeded.

In both cases, the patients lose valuable time, and in medicine, time is generally the determining factor. For a case to succeed, the evidence must show that a competent physician would have made the correct diagnosis and that the mistake directly affected the patient’s health.

Surgical Errors

Even in highly controlled environments, surgical malpractice occurs. Within Connecticut hospitals, there have been cases in which the wrong body part was operated on, surgical tools were left inside patients, or organs were unintentionally damaged.

These are medical errors that can cause chronic complications, the need for additional surgery, and severe emotional trauma. Proving a surgical error involves demonstrating that the doctor failed to comply with established medical standards. Evidence from other physicians is essential to establishing why and how the operation failed.

Medication Errors

Errors in prescribing and dosing are another common reason for malpractice. The patient might receive the wrong drug, a wrong dosage, or a drug that risks interacting with another one in a harmful way. These errors may occur during prescribing, pharmacy dispensing, or hospital administration.

Disruptions in communication between caregivers are typically the root cause. While electronic health systems reduce risk, a single lapse can result in serious harm.

Pharmacy records, medical charts, and professional criticism in a malpractice case are essential to establishing that the caregiver failed to meet the standard of care.

Birth Injuries

Childbirth ought to rank as one of the most joyful moments in life, but medical mistakes during labor can make it a lifetime tragedy. Birth injuries are common when doctors fail to recognize signs of distress, linger in intervening with a C-section, or misuse birth tools such as forceps or vacuums.

The consequences can be catastrophic, ranging from nerve damage and oxygen deprivation to long-term developmental problems. Attorneys review hospital records, fetal monitor strips, and delivery reports to identify where procedures were violated or crucial alerts were ignored.

Anesthesia Errors

Anesthesia is highly precise and requires constant observation. If there is an error, it may result in nerve damage, brain damage, or even death. These errors often stem from improper dosing, failure to monitor a patient’s vital signs, or ignorance of established allergies and medical conditions.

One lapse in attention during surgery or recovery time can be catastrophic. Malpractice attorneys typically review anesthesiology charts, monitoring devices, and post-operative records to see whether a lapse in care contributed to the patient’s injury.

Navigating a Medical Malpractice Claim

Filing a medical malpractice claim can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re still coping with the aftermath of a medical error. The process begins with the collection of all relevant evidence, including medical records, witness statements, and competent evaluations.

In Connecticut, you have roughly two years from when you suffered the injury (or discovered it) to file a claim. Addressing this issue promptly prevents the loss of key evidence and keeps your case aligned with legal timelines.

Having a skilled malpractice lawyer advocate on your behalf can be worth its weight in gold. A competent malpractice attorney can guide you in understanding what your rights are, meeting procedural requirements, and building a solid case that most effectively describes your suffering and losses.