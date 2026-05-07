How Hayati Built One of the UK’s Most Recognisable Pod Brands
A few years ago, Hayati was a relatively unknown name in UK vaping. Today, the Hayati Pro Ultra Plus is one of the best-selling refillable pod kits in the country, and Hayati’s branding sits next to Lost Mary and Elux on most independent vape shop shelves. The story of how that happened is one of the more interesting case studies in post-disposable UK retail. Hayati had a presence in the disposable era but wasn’t a top-tier name. When the disposable ban was announced in 2024, the brand moved faster than most competitors to launch refillable pod kit alternatives. The Pro Max Plus 6000, which arrived in late 2024, was an early winner. It paired the convenience of a disposable-style device with the cost economics of refillable pods, and it caught on quickly with retailers looking for a clear upgrade path for their disposable customers. The breakout product was the Pro Ultra Plus 25K, launched in 2025. It hit a sweet spot: a refillable pod kit lasting 25,000 puffs total via swappable prefilled pods, priced at around £20 to £25 for the kit and £6 to £8 per pod refill. The maths worked. A user could buy the kit and a couple of pods for less than what they’d previously spent on disposables in a single month, and the device would keep working for over a year. What separated Hayati from competitors at this point was tight integration between hardware and pod refills. Where other brands launched pod kits with limited flavour variety, Hayati’s pod range expanded quickly. Within twelve months they had bottled, capsule-format and pod versions of most of their hero flavours: Mr Blue, Watermelon Ice, Blueberry Raspberry, Fresh Mint, Strawberry Watermelon, Summer Dream. The catalogue depth pulled brand-loyal customers across from the disposable era. The Mr Blue flavour transition deserves a specific mention. The blue-raspberry flavour profile, originally made famous by Elux Legend disposables, has become a UK vape meme. Hayati’s version, while distinct in formulation, captured the same flavour territory and gave their pods immediate familiarity for new buyers. Distribution played a quieter role in Hayati’s growth. Where some brands tried to push into supermarket and corner shop channels post-ban, Hayati prioritised independent vape retailers. That decision built trust with shop owners. Independents found their margins were better on Hayati products and their customers were happier with the retail experience around them. The result was better shelf placement and more in-store recommendations. Shane Margereson, founder of Ecigone, one of the UK’s longer-established independent vape retailers, has noted in industry conversation that the brand’s growth has been customer-led more than marketing-led. Word of mouth among existing customers brought in new ones. The hardware was reliable enough that returns and complaints stayed low, which kept retailer relationships healthy. Hayati’s range now extends beyond the Pro Ultra Plus 25K. The Pro Max 30K is a step up in capacity. The Quokka Pod Kit targets a slightly different user profile. The Rubik Pod is positioned as a value option. None of these have the same single-product visibility as the Pro Ultra Plus, but together they give Hayati a category presence that few competitors match. The brand isn’t immune to challenges. Pod kit competition has tightened. IVG, OXVA, Lost Mary and SKE all have credible offerings in the same price range. The October 2026 vape duty will compress margins across the industry. New brand entries continue to emerge. But Hayati’s position twelve months on from the disposable era looks more secure than most competitors. They built the hardware-pod ecosystem early, got distribution right, and kept flavour development moving. For a brand most UK consumers wouldn’t have recognised three years ago, that’s a notable arrival.
Kathlyn Jacobson is a seasoned writer and editor at FindArticles, where she explores the intersections of news, technology, business, entertainment, science, and health. With a deep passion for uncovering stories that inform and inspire, Kathlyn brings clarity to complex topics and makes knowledge accessible to all. Whether she’s breaking down the latest innovations or analyzing global trends, her work empowers readers to stay ahead in an ever-evolving world.