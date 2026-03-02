TurboTax Offers $150 Expert Assist For Sole Proprietors

Small business owners can tap a rare break on tax help right now: TurboTax is offering Expert Assist for Business with full-service filing for self-employed filers and sole proprietors for $150, with additional discounts available for S-corps and partnerships. The deal includes an expert-prepared return backed by a 100% accurate, expert-approved guarantee and built-in audit support.

The offer arrives as many owners juggle complex deductions, evolving 1099 rules, and state filings. TurboTax says it will match you with a specialist who knows your industry—think rideshare drivers, e-commerce sellers, consultants, and contractors—to help maximize deductions while keeping the return clean.

What You Get With Expert Assist Business

Two support paths are available. With unlimited guidance, you file yourself while a tax pro answers questions and reviews tricky sections. With full service—the centerpiece of this promotion—you hand off your return. A dedicated expert prepares your federal and state filings, answers questions, and files on your behalf after a final review.

According to TurboTax, returns completed under Expert Assist include one-on-one audit support at no extra cost. You can also start for free and pay only when you file, which helps you see the experience before you commit.

Eligibility And Fine Print For The $150 Offer

The $150 full-service handoff applies to self-employed and sole proprietors and is intended for those who did not use a TurboTax expert to file last year. If you did, you likely won’t qualify for this specific promo pricing.

If you prefer the guided route instead of full service, current pricing typically starts around $89 and scales with complexity—additional forms, multi-state filings, depreciation schedules, or industry-specific credits can affect the total. TurboTax is also advertising savings that can cut state return fees by up to 44% during this promotion.

S-corps and partnerships can access discounted Expert Assist options as well, but final pricing varies by entity type and form set (for example, Forms 1120-S or 1065 and related K-1s). Always confirm the exact price in-app before you begin the expert match process.

How To Claim The TurboTax Expert Assist Savings Now

Start by choosing TurboTax Expert Assist Business and select the full-service option for self-employed or sole proprietor. You’ll answer a short intake, get matched to an industry-savvy expert, and see the promotional price displayed before you upload documents.

Upload your prior-year return, 1099s (NEC, MISC, or K, if applicable), income summaries from payment platforms, expense records, and mileage logs. Schedule a kickoff call or secure messaging exchange with your expert. You won’t be charged until you approve the prepared return and file.

Why This Could Be A Smart Move For Small Businesses

There are roughly 33 million small businesses in the U.S., according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, and many owners shoulder taxes alone. That creates risk: the Qualified Business Income deduction (up to 20% for eligible pass-through income), home office write-offs, Section 179 expensing, vehicle deductions, and multi-state thresholds are easy to underclaim—or misapply.

The IRS has also signaled increased scrutiny of complex pass-through returns as enforcement ramps up, particularly for higher-income filers and larger partnerships. Having an expert prepare and stand behind your return, with year-round audit support, can provide both optimization and peace of mind.

Real-World Savings Scenarios For Self-Employed Filers

A freelance designer with a one-person LLC taxed as a sole proprietorship might bundle home office, software subscriptions, health insurance, retirement contributions, and vehicle mileage—deductions that often add up but require precise documentation. An expert can also flag when the standard mileage rate vs. actual expense method yields a better outcome.

An online seller receiving multiple 1099-Ks may need help reconciling platform payouts, refunds, fees, and inventory costs across states. Expert prep can sort cost of goods sold and nexus-driven state returns while avoiding duplicate income reporting.

Prep Checklist To Speed Your Filing And Maximize Deductions

Gather identification details (EIN if you have one), last year’s return, and bank and credit card statements. Have 1099-NEC, 1099-MISC, 1099-K, 1098 interest statements, and any W-2s ready if you also draw a paycheck.

Compile deductible expenses: equipment and supplies, software, advertising, insurance, professional fees, travel and meals, home office square footage and utilities, and mileage logs. For assets, include purchase dates and costs to evaluate depreciation or Section 179.

For S-corps and partnerships, add payroll records, officer compensation details, shareholder or partner basis information, prior-year depreciation schedules, and any state franchise or gross receipts tax notices.

Bottom Line: Who Should Use This $150 TurboTax Offer

If you run a one-person business or file as a sole proprietor, the $150 full-service Expert Assist offer is a timely way to offload your return and potentially capture deductions you might miss—while securing audit support. S-corps and partnerships can also find discounted help, though pricing varies. Confirm your eligibility in-app, verify the displayed promotional price, and make the most of expert time by arriving organized.