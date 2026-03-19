Tubi Partners With TikTok Creators On Originals

The Fox-owned free streamer is courting the creator economy in earnest, unveiling a Creatorverse Incubator in partnership with TikTok to develop exclusive original series starring popular TikTokers. The move positions Tubi to convert short-form fandom into connected TV viewership while expanding its pipeline of low-cost, high-engagement programming.

Under the initiative, selected creators will receive marketing support, development resources, and potential funding to build scripted and unscripted shows made only for Tubi. The first cohort is slated to be revealed later this summer, with creators retaining broad creative control as Tubi backs ideas through to production.

Why Tubi Is Courting TikTok Stars for Originals

Tubi says it now serves more than 100 million monthly active users, a scale that has helped it become a top ad-supported streaming destination on connected TVs. According to recent Nielsen analyses of TV viewing, Tubi’s share of total ad-supported streaming minutes climbed from 2.2% in late spring to 6.2% by year-end, underscoring momentum in the FAST category.

TikTok’s reach and creator culture add another accelerant. The company has publicly said it reaches over 150 million users in the U.S., and creators on the platform regularly move audiences across formats—from short clips to podcasts and live tours. By anchoring originals around proven TikTok personalities, Tubi gains built-in distribution and fan equity before a pilot even airs.

How The Creatorverse Incubator Works at Tubi

The program invites established TikTokers to pitch and produce multi-episode series with Tubi’s promotional muscle behind them. Creators are being encouraged to adapt what already resonates—recurring characters, reality formats, challenge-driven storytelling—into CTV-friendly runtimes while keeping the tone and pacing that built their followings.

The incubator layers onto Tubi’s steady push into influencer-led content. A creators program launched earlier brought in premium YouTube talent, including Mythical Entertainment. Tubi now carries roughly 16,000 episodes from more than 200 creator partners, and recent debuts like Terri Joe: Missionary in Miami—starring viral personas Terri Joe and Amethyst Jade—illustrate how social-native characters can migrate to longer formats.

Tubi has also experimented with pipelines outside the studio system, teaming with Kickstarter to spotlight crowdfunded films and introducing “Stubios” to help aspiring filmmakers showcase original work. The incubator formalizes that experimentation for TikTok-first talent, potentially accelerating the path from concept to greenlight.

A Different Playbook From Rival Streamers

Other major streamers often use influencers primarily for marketing beats—screenings, social activations, and affiliate campaigns. Peacock has tested creator-led programming, but Tubi is leaning into it as a core content strategy within AVOD. The bet: creator-fronted shows travel fast on social, then convert into longer watch sessions on TV—where ad yields are higher and brand integrations can be more sophisticated.

What Success Could Look Like for Tubi’s Incubator

Expect Tubi to judge the incubator on watch-time, completion rates, and repeat viewing, as well as uplift in registered accounts coming from TikTok referral traffic. For advertisers, creator IP enables native formats—integrations, shoppable moments, and mid-form series that align with social calendars—without the production overhead of prestige TV.

Measurement will matter. Nielsen’s cross-platform tools, along with creator analytics firms and CTV attribution providers, can help validate whether social buzz turns into incremental reach on the living room screen. If sustained, those gains support higher pricing power in a CTV ad market that research firms say continues to expand.

Risks and Open Questions for Creator-Led Shows

Not every viral format stretches to 20 or 30 minutes. The challenge is maintaining the spontaneity audiences love while tightening story arcs for TV. There are also business questions: how exclusivity is defined, who controls IP beyond an initial season, and how revenue shares evolve as shows scale.

Brand safety and moderation will be in focus, as will compliance with emerging creator and union guidelines. Tubi’s advantage is speed—creator-led projects can move from pitch to premiere quickly—but speed must be balanced with standards that protect viewers and advertisers.

The Bottom Line on Tubi’s TikTok Creator Incubator

Tubi is turning TikTok-native talent into a front door for CTV, betting that the creators who command attention on phones can anchor bingeable, ad-friendly series on TV. If the incubator converts social gravity into sustained streaming habits, it could become a playbook for the next phase of FAST growth.