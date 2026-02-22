Trump Warns Netflix Of Consequences Over Susan Rice

Former President Donald Trump warned that Netflix would face unspecified “consequences” if the company does not remove Susan Rice from its board, escalating a political confrontation that now brushes up against a major media deal and the norms around independent corporate governance.

What Prompted the Clash Between Trump and Netflix

The flare-up followed Rice’s appearance on the “Stay Tuned with Preet” podcast hosted by former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Rice argued that companies perceived as capitulating to Trump would be “held accountable” if Democrats regain power, warning that past norms of leniency would not necessarily apply.

Not long after, Trump posted on his social platform that Netflix should fire Rice “immediately” or “pay the consequences,” calling her “Trump deranged” and questioning her qualifications. Rice, a former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser who joined Netflix’s board in 2018, has been a frequent target of conservative critics due to her high-profile roles in the Obama and Biden administrations.

Trump’s message also amplified a claim by activist Laura Loomer suggesting a Netflix–Warner Bros. tie-up would create a “streaming monopoly,” and that the Obamas would benefit through their Higher Ground production pact with Netflix. The company has not commented on Trump’s post, and Rice has not publicly responded.

Regulatory Levers and Limits on Any Potential Deal

While Trump did not spell out the “consequences,” the timing is sensitive. Any large acquisition involving Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery would require review by federal antitrust enforcers under the Hart-Scott-Rodino process. Such reviews are conducted by the Department of Justice or the Federal Trade Commission, which are expected to apply established merger guidelines and empirical market analysis.

According to business press reports, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos met with Trump prior to the transaction news, and Trump later remarked that Netflix is a “great company” while noting a deal of that size would invite scrutiny over market share. Regulators typically evaluate competitive effects using tools like the Herfindahl-Hirschman Index, the substitutability of services, and potential harms to consumers and creators. Personal or political views are not recognized criteria in merger clearance, and agencies publicly emphasize their independence.

Board Governance and Political Pressure at Netflix

Corporate law and governance experts note that outside directors like Rice are elected by shareholders and overseen by independent nominating committees. Removing a director for overtly political reasons can trigger investor backlash, raise questions about board independence, and conflict with policies advocated by groups such as the Council of Institutional Investors and the National Association of Corporate Directors on merit-based board composition.

There is precedent for similar pressure campaigns fizzling. Last year, Trump urged Microsoft to remove a senior executive following online criticism; the company did not comply. Boards typically weigh fiduciary duties, talent needs, and reputational risk rather than partisan demands when considering director changes.

Streaming Market Reality Check on Monopoly Claims

Claims of a looming “monopoly” in streaming are likely to be tested against data. Netflix counts well over 200 million global subscribers and remains the single largest streaming service, but the U.S. market is fragmented among players including Disney, Amazon, Apple, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max. Nielsen’s “The Gauge” has consistently shown Netflix representing roughly the high-single-digit share of overall U.S. TV viewing, with competitors collectively commanding the majority of streaming time.

If a Netflix–Warner Bros. Discovery deal advances, regulators would assess whether the combined firm could foreclose rivals through content exclusivity, bundling, or pricing power. They would also examine vertical issues such as production, licensing, and distribution access. The term “monopoly” has a specific legal meaning that hinges on durable market power and anti-competitive conduct, not simply size.

What to Watch Next as Politics Meets Antitrust

Key signals to monitor include any formal response from Netflix’s board, whether Rice addresses the criticism directly, and how investors react to the political heat. On the regulatory front, watch for early-stage filings, second requests for information, and statements from the DOJ or FTC that could clarify the scope and timeline of any review.

For now, Trump’s threat injects political theater into a process that typically hinges on competition economics and fiduciary judgment. Whether that rhetoric shifts corporate behavior or regulatory outcomes remains an open question—one that will be answered by boardrooms and antitrust enforcers rather than social media posts.