Treasury Sanctions Russian Zero-Day Broker in U.S. Exploit Theft

The U.S. Treasury has blacklisted a Russian vulnerability broker it says bought and resold highly sensitive cyber exploits stolen from a U.S. defense contractor, an escalation that squarely targets the commercial market for offensive hacking tools. The designations by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control cut the company and its principals off from the U.S. financial system and signal a sharper line against private actors feeding state-aligned hacking operations.

Who Was Named and What OFAC Alleges in the Case

Officials designated Operation Zero, a Russian firm known for offering multimillion-dollar payouts for high-impact zero-day vulnerabilities, and its founder, Sergey Zelenyuk. Also named are a United Arab Emirates affiliate known as Special Technology Services, Zelenyuk’s assistant Marina Evgenyevna Vasanovich, and associates Azizjon Makhmudovich Mamashoyev and Oleg Vyacheslavovich Kucherov. OFAC said the network procured and resold exploits that could enable espionage, surveillance, and ransomware activity.

Operation Zero has publicly advertised record bounties, including offers up to $20 million for top-tier mobile exploits and up to $4 million for vulnerabilities in popular messaging platforms. The company has claimed a government-only clientele, a common selling point used by offensive tooling brokers to frame purchases as “lawful intercept” or national security work. U.S. officials counter that the tools can be repurposed for broader criminal and state-backed campaigns.

A Direct Link to Stolen U.S. Defense Exploits

The sanctions dovetail with an FBI investigation into an executive from L3Harris’s offensive cyber unit, Trenchant, who admitted to illegally selling at least eight proprietary exploit tools. Treasury now says the unnamed buyer in that case was Operation Zero. According to OFAC, the tools were engineered for the exclusive use of the U.S. government and select allies and were later resold to at least one unauthorized customer.

That linkage is significant for two reasons. First, it moves the matter beyond abstract policy and into concrete theft of U.S.-developed capabilities. Second, it underscores the role of brokers as amplifiers: once a zero-day escapes controlled channels, it can be repackaged and redistributed, multiplying risk to government networks, critical infrastructure, and enterprises.

Ransomware and Spyware Connections Identified

OFAC also identified Kucherov as a suspected member of the Trickbot ecosystem, a prolific cybercrime group sanctioned previously by the United States and the United Kingdom. That nexus between exploit brokers and ransomware operators reflects a trend seen by incident responders: high-value vulnerabilities discovered by specialists often surface in both espionage and criminal playbooks, sometimes within days of disclosure or theft.

Mamashoyev is alleged to have founded Advance Security Solutions, a separate UAE-based broker also designated. Public postings by that outfit touted outsize rewards for zero-click smartphone exploits and high-impact bugs in Android, iOS, Windows, and Chrome—price signals that mirror the growing demand among state actors for turnkey access vectors.

How the Sanctions Bite in Practice for Brokers

The designations add the named entities and individuals to OFAC’s Specially Designated Nationals list, freezing any property within U.S. jurisdiction and prohibiting U.S. persons from transacting with them. Banks, payment processors, cloud providers, and even bug researchers face penalties for facilitating deals, directly or indirectly. Compliance officers will pay attention to escrow arrangements, shell companies in permissive jurisdictions, and cryptocurrency rails, all common in exploit brokerage.

Beyond immediate financial isolation, the move creates ripple effects. Non-U.S. firms that continue doing business with sanctioned brokers risk being cut off from dollar clearing or swept into follow-on actions. For brokers, sanctions complicate payouts, advertising, and delivery logistics, raising friction at every step of the acquisition pipeline.

Impact on the Zero-Day Market and Pricing

Security economists have long noted that zero-day pricing reflects a balance of scarcity, buyer trust, and operational value. Operation Zero’s multimillion-dollar offers were outliers even in a market where reputable buyers like Zerodium have paid seven-figure sums for reliable, persistent mobile chains. By targeting a broker allegedly linked to stolen government-grade tooling, Washington is testing whether sanctions can cool demand and raise the cost of doing business for gray-market dealers.

Recent research by Google’s Threat Analysis Group and Project Zero shows that well-resourced actors continue to exploit dozens of unknown vulnerabilities in the wild each year, with mobile devices, browsers, and messaging apps frequent targets. At the same time, Chainalysis has documented a resurgence in ransomware revenues crossing the billion-dollar threshold in a recent annual tally. Those trendlines point to a durable market for initial access—and to why governments are shifting from after-the-fact indictments to upstream financial pressure.

What to Watch Next as Governments Tighten Controls

Expect tighter coordination between Treasury, the FBI, and the Commerce Department’s export controls as allied governments align on countering commercial spyware and exploit vendors. Investigators will likely follow the money through offshore corporate structures and crypto intermediaries, while vulnerability brokers may retreat further into closed channels on encrypted platforms.

For enterprises and governments, the immediate takeaway is operational: accelerate patch cycles, invest in exploit mitigation, and broaden telemetry for detection of zero-day exploitation. For researchers, the message is clear as well—know your buyer. In a market where a single chain can fetch eight figures, provenance and compliance are no longer niceties; they are existential.