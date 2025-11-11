Toyota launches 149-mile-range Hilux EV electric pickup

Toyota detailed its first-ever all-electric version of the best-selling Hilux pickup, and if you were expecting to be shocked by the specifications, this announcement may leave you feeling… well, something, after it revealed what can only be described as one of the least impressive all-electric pickups of 2021. For a class of vehicle that thrives or suffers on what it can do between charges, that metric invites skepticism—especially outside short-hop urban duty cycles.

A three-figure range that sounds harebrained for a pickup

The Hilux EV fits into a midsize truck footprint, but it boasts a smaller battery pack compared to what several mainstream electric crossovers carry today. On paper, 59.2 kWh combined with a boxy profile and work-truck tires sure doesn’t sound like much of a pairing. Even if Toyota’s black magic tuning did eke out another microscopic bit of efficiency per kWh, a truck’s natural state of high-speed aero drag numbers and payload capability spell no reprieve for consumption—you don’t stretch that kind of capacity.

The disconnect is underscored by the way Toyota flogs the Hilux as a double-cab, off-road workhorse. Owners need to carry gear, people and, at least from time to time, tow. The reality on the street is seldom akin to its sub-150-mile advertised range.

WLTP vs. EPA range ratings for Hilux EV: why it matters

The WLTP protocol in Europe is usually more lenient than the U.S. EPA cycle. Pay attention and you’ll often see a 10–20% higher WLTP rating than a comparable EPA number cited by analysts and testing agencies. Apply that reality check and the Hilux EV’s 149-mile claim might turn into something nearer 120–135 miles on one of those EPA labels, or even fewer in adverse conditions.

Independent tests have also found Toyota’s newest BEVs may have difficulty hitting their window-sticker numbers in mixed driving. Publications like Edmunds and Consumer Reports have recorded significant differences—sometimes miles off, even in real-world testing—between what Toyota claims a car will do in terms of range and its actual capabilities on EV models already offered by the company, leaving concerns that the Hilux estimate might not add up for ordinary driving duties.

How the Hilux EV stacks up against other electric pickups

Context is damning.

Rivian’s R1T will run up to 420 miles on the EPA cycle depending on pack size.

Ford’s F-150 Lightning covers approximately 240 to 320 miles EPA, with many fleet-oriented trims falling somewhere in between.

The similarly sized SAIC Maxus T90 EV, sold in parts of Europe, pairs an 88.5-kWh battery with around 220 miles WLTP—still well ahead of the Hilux number.

In other words, Toyota’s inaugural electric pickup is debuting with the smallest battery and the shortest publicly stated range in its competitive class. That’s not the spec sheet you want when selling to pickup buyers, among the most range-sensitive consumers in the EV space.

The workday reality check for towing, payload, and weather

Range is more than just a brochure number. Real-world range can be cut dramatically by towing and payload. Numerous tests from publications like Edmunds and Car and Driver indicate that towing with an electric truck can reduce range by 40–50%, depending on speed, terrain, and trailer profile. Cold weather can add 15–30% more hits to range, according to studies by AAA and fleet data companies like Recurrent.

Stack those deductions up on a 149-mile claim, and a laden Hilux EV could find itself looking at sub-80-mile legs before stopping for juice. That’s fine for tightly planned urban routes that are fully supported with depot charging—but it is a nonstarter for many service personnel, field tradespeople, and rural buyers.

What Toyota may be thinking with a small-battery Hilux EV

There’s a logic at work here, only not one aimed at enthusiasts or long-haul users. A smaller battery reduces weight and cost, makes for better packaging, and can charge more quickly to a given state of charge. A concrete contractor who works the same 50–100-mile days as a municipal fleet or utility would be well served by that power level and energy density, assuming proper infrastructure to ensure charging won’t become an issue. Should Toyota price the Hilux EV with a razor-sharp edge and leverage its robust brand currency, it could certainly steal some fleet deals in regions that already have high Hilux penetration.

The risk is reputational. Debuting a first electric pickup with a headline range that might not be very competitive, in fact, brings kudos to the notion that Toyota still isn’t serious about BEVs. The company has been a longtime champion of hybrids—and it was right at the time—but slower to aggressively push big-battery EVs than competitors. Its own technical briefings have teased next-gen batteries ranging from solid-state chemistries aimed at a much higher range later this decade. Until those get here, what’s commutable now is the Hilux EV’s yardstick.

What needs to change for the Hilux EV to meet buyer needs

One fix would seem obvious: offer a bigger battery option. A pack of 80–100 kWh likely would shove the WLTP number into the 200–270-mile territory and yield an EPA number that starts with a “2” (as many seem to need), with real operating headroom for the user. Add general robustness in DC fast charging and transparent towing-range guidance, and Toyota could change the narrative from “underbaked” to “fit for purpose.”

Until that point, the Hilux EV’s 149-mile estimate reads less like a revelation and more like an interim announcement—sufficient for niche applications, but it’s a tough sell in a segment where trust is built by distance (not disclaimers).