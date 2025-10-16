Touchscreen Asus Chromebook Drops to $169.99, Limited Stock

Here’s a hard-to-find sub-$200 deal on a decent 2-in-1: An open-box Asus Chromebook CM30 is on sale for $169.99, down from the usual $329.99.

Featuring a 10.5-inch touch display, detachable keyboard, 8GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage, it’s a strong contender for students, travelers, or anyone looking for an inexpensive light-duty laptop–tablet convertible.

Stock is limited and these carry a one-year warranty, so this one might not stick around long if you’ve been holding out for a touchscreen Chromebook that isn’t underpowered.

Why This Deal Is Different From Typical Chromebook Sales

Two specs that set this deal apart at this price: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Many entry-level Chromebooks continue to come with 4GB/64GB, which can chug under dozens of browser tabs or when juggling multiple Android apps. The extra RAM and storage make room for work, class stuff, offline media, or app installs. Most consumer Chromebooks cap in the $250–$400 range, industry trackers like IDC say, so finding this setup for $169.99 is rare.

A detachable form factor makes the CM30 even more versatile. Pop off the magnetic keyboard to use it as a tablet for reading, drawing, or media consumption; snap it back on when you need to type. The 10.5-inch WUXGA panel is stylus-ready, a bonus if you want to jot down handwritten notes or quick sketches or annotate PDFs — all of which Chromebooks excel at thanks to tools like Google Drive and Android apps.

Key Specs and Everyday Performance for the CM30

This model combines its touch display with Wi‑Fi 6 for fast, stable connections to modern routers, and it charges over USB‑C. Dual 5MP cameras ensure that you’re covered whether you need video calls or just want to take a casual photo or scan a document. It also features a Titan C security chip, one arm of the multi-faceted defense ChromeOS mounts to protect your data along with Verified Boot and sandboxing. In practice, that translates to low upkeep, speedy updates, and robust protections against tampering.

Battery life is quoted up to 12 hours, and as with most 10-inch-class ChromeOS tablets we should not expect more than a full day of web work/play/streaming/note-taking under light-to-moderate use. The chassis is made with a recycled aluminum blend — Asus says it’s around 30 percent — and has been tested to meet MIL‑STD‑810H, the U.S. Department of Defense standard that simulates drops, temperature changes, and vibration. No consumer product is indestructible, but that certification is a good sign for both backpacks and commutes.

Software Support and Long-Term Chromebook Longevity

Google pushed out Chromebook automatic update support for as long as 10 years to many different models, depending on platform, and it makes a world of difference for the value proposition for budget devices running ChromeOS. With it, Google ensures security fixes and feature updates for years after purchase. For most users — Gmail, Docs, Meet, YouTube, and Android apps or progressive web apps including Zoom and Spotify will all be supported — the CM30’s hardware should last for years.

The Chromebook is also a natural fit for office workflows, working seamlessly with Google Workspace and offering support for Microsoft 365 via the web or Android apps. If you’re an online dweller and live off cloud storage, ChromeOS continues to be one of the simplest environments to keep in working order.

Open-Box Purchase Terms and Warranty Details to Know

Open-box can describe a return or display unit inspected and tested to confirm like-new condition. Here, the one-year warranty for buyers represents a welcome safety net that’s not always thrown in with discounted gear. As with any deal, it’s wise to check for return windows and restocking fees. But for customers who are open to considering open-box deals, that combination of warranty coverage and big discount has become the sweet spot.

Who Should Buy This Chromebook and Who Should Skip It

Buy if you want a midpriced touch-first Chromebook, say for schoolwork, travel, or browsing on the couch. Alongside Wi‑Fi 6 and plenty of ports, the tough build is a highlight on a budget. It is also well suited to digital note takers and artists who like to sketch or annotate on a tablet that can snap into laptop mode as needed.

Skip if you require desktop-class Windows app support, power-user creative workloads, or a lot of local storage and I/O. ChromeOS gets more capable all the time, but if you need to do high-end video editing or play AAA games on the go, look for something with more horsepower.

Bottom line: Normally $329.99, this open-box Asus Chromebook CM30 with a one-year warranty and a bendable 2‑in‑1 design is the sort of rapidly expiring doorbuster that doesn’t typically stick around.

If it fits your checklist, moving fast is the smart play.