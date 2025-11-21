Top Tech Buys Shoppers Are Targeting This Black Friday

Black Friday is nearly here, and early discounts are already lighting up the storefronts online (and in-store). If you are plotting your upgrade, you’re not alone. Adobe’s holiday tracking marked one figure: Black Friday 2023 rang in at $9.8 billion in U.S. online spend, with electronics taking some of the steepest markdowns. And NRF said a record 200 million headed into shops during the long weekend.

The huge question this week is a simple and unexpectedly strategic one: what tech will you buy, anyway? Between deals on phones, TVs, audio, laptops, and smart home gear, your plan of attack can make or break the heightened reality of impulse buys during a flash sale.

Where the Deepest Tech Discounts Often Go

Traditionally, some of the deepest discounts have been on TVs, earbuds, soundbars, and last year’s models of flagship phones. Electronics hit max discounts in last season’s 30% to 35% range, Adobe said, as Salesforce tracked increased markdowns from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday as retailers competed for attention.

There are other sweet spots, too: consoles with gift cards; mesh Wi‑Fi kits alongside extra nodes; tablet–keyboard combinations. For smart home multipacks, especially security cameras and bulbs, the cut is often much deeper than the retail price of a single unit.

Phones and Wearables in the Mix for Black Friday Deals

Android flagships and foldables this year should see gradual discounting, with last‑gen models receiving potentially bigger cuts. By 2023, high‑end phones were regularly dropping by $150–$300, and carriers added aggressive trade‑in credits. It’ll be business as usual, with modest unlocked discounts and deeper carrier promos, along with bonus accessories at retail.

Wearables generally deliver value beyond their size. Smartwatches that hit the market in spring or late summer generally settle into a pattern of promotions by now, and fitness bands as well as GPS watches from last year can reach clearance‑level pricing without being too far out of step with people’s needs today. Look for battery‑life enhancements and skin‑temperature or SpO2 tracking on midrange models — both are solid upgrades that will make a difference in daily use.

TVs, Laptops and Tablets on the Cheap This Black Friday

TVs remain the headline act. OLED sets turn heads, but mini‑LED has emerged as the stealth value pick, supplying bright pictures for sunlit rooms at prices that are getting significantly cut. This late in November, there are going to be doorbuster SKUs, but the best buys are generally last spring’s well‑reviewed models at clearance‑level tags.

On laptops, look for GPUs a level up at midrange prices, with special attention to anything carrying an RTX 4070 or 4080 sliding below what the same machine would have cost a month ago. Ultraportables receive mostly muted discounts; however, bundle value — an additional RAM or SSD upgrade — is more likely to show up this week. Chromebooks, especially education‑focused or Kompanio‑powered models, can slip under $200 with enough power for all‑day battery life.

For tablets, it’s the best of times and the worst: budget slates let you stream and scribble, and some premium models offer a desktop mode and stylus options. The “FE” or “SE” tiers hit their annual low more often than not, while top‑end slates receive a $50 discount plus an awesome add‑on package.

Audio and Smart Home Must‑Haves for Savvy Black Friday Buys

Noise‑canceling earbuds and over‑ears tend to take a spiral price path downward as newer colorways, or even just minor updates, wash ashore. Last year’s flagship ANC cans from major brands hit midrange prices and then some, and it looks like this year will be no different. When it comes to home theater, you’re not usually getting too many top‑end selections for Dolby Atmos soundbars on a list like this, but these sub‑$1,000 systems can outdo last year’s high‑end picks when combined with wireless rears.

If you’ve been sitting poised for Wi‑Fi 7, early discounts are already nibbling at the launch premium. Mesh kits with two or three nodes are often available at Black Friday bundle pricing, and smart plugs, bulbs, and sensors dive down to stocking‑stuffer prices. But if you want wide ecosystem flexibility, just make sure Matter or Thread support is there.

How to Shop Smarter and Stretch Your Budget This Week

Ward against inflated “was” prices with tools that show price history, and track store‑brand gift cards or trade‑in credits that subtly trump headline discounts.

Stack coupon codes, store cards, and cash‑back portals for extra savings.

Check return windows and restocking fees; many retailers extend returns into January.

For third‑party marketplace listings, verify warranty terms and confirm firmware updates are supported for routers, cameras, and watches.

Mobile will drive the rush. Smartphones made up the majority of online orders last season, according to Adobe, and Buy Now, Pay Later became 70% more popular during Cyber Week. If you do decide to use BNPL, establish explicit repayment schedules — the best deal in the world isn’t a good deal if it drags out longer than your budget.

What Are You Buying This Black Friday? Tell Us Your Picks

Are you in the market for a foldable to replace a standard slab, graduating to mini‑LED for your living room, or finally building a solid mesh network? Maybe it’s the utilitarian play — tracker tags for your luggage, a quieter mechanical keyboard for hybrid work, or a rugged smartwatch for winter training.

Let us know what’s on your list, and why. Tell us about the one deal you will stalk above all others, which one you would like to wish away, and any shopping strategies that we’ll use this season. We’ll be keeping an eye on price waves all week — and sharing notes with you.