Top AI Consulting Companies in 2026

Artificial intelligence keeps transforming various sectors, prompting businesses to partner with experts offering technical prowess and business acumen. Medium-sized AI consultancies stand out from giants by delivering nimble, focused, and customized solutions. Ideal for startups, growing firms, and mid-market players aiming for efficient AI adoption, these 10 standout medium-sized AI firms are driving key advancements in 2025. Details cover their profiles, strengths, advantages, and service links.
1. ITRex
Headquarters: USA with development centers in Poland and Ukraine
Company Size: 250 employees
Tech Focus: AI, Gen AI, Big Data, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Predictive Analytics, Robotic Process Automation
Industries: Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, Finance, Energy
Rate: $50-99/hr
ITRex leads as the premier choice for businesses seeking to upgrade processes through smart automation. Boasting extensive industry insight and a thriving R&D environment, they handle complete AI projects from concept to launch. Their broad sectoral proficiency positions them ideally for sustained technological progress.
2. Markovate
Headquarters: USA
Company Size: 51-100 employees
Tech Focus: Generative AI, AI Strategy, Predictive Modeling, Data Engineering
Industries: Automotive, Fitness, Healthcare, Retail
Rate: $25-49/hr
Markovate excels in swift, expandable AI rollouts. Their emphasis on user-centric design enables firms to build engaging AI-powered apps. Perfect for enhancing digital offerings with AI features.
3. RTS Labs
Headquarters: USA
Company Size: 51-200 employees
Tech Focus: Machine Learning, Custom AI Software, Cloud AI, Data Visualization
Industries: Finance, Logistics, Education
Rate: $50-99/hr
RTS Labs applies rigorous engineering to tackle challenges effectively. Their AI services draw on proven success in scalable enterprise software, with a data-focused method yielding tangible results throughout.
4. Azati
Headquarters: USA, Belarus
Company Size: 100 employees
Tech Focus: AI R&D, Computer Vision, Intelligent Automation, Deep Learning
Industries: Fintech, Healthcare, Blockchain
Rate: $25-49/hr
Azati acts as an innovation hub, converting research into deployable AI tools. Renowned for rapid MVPs and prototypes using advanced tech, they suit forward-thinking ventures exploring new frontiers.
5. LeewayHertz
Headquarters: USA
Company Size: 50-249 employees
Tech Focus: LLMs, Generative AI, AI Infrastructure, Predictive Analytics
Clients: ESPN, Siemens, P&G, Hershey’s
Rate: $25-49/hr
LeewayHertz shines with its enterprise-grade AI solutions and products. Serving major corporations, they deliver robust, ready-for-scale AI that underscores their dependability.
6. Addepto
Headquarters: Poland
Company Size: 50-100 employees
Tech Focus: Business Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, AI Software Development
Industries: Manufacturing, Retail, Finance, Healthcare
Rate: $50-99/hr
Addepto crafts bespoke AI and data strategies to boost operations. Skilled at weaving AI into current setups, they empower data utilization for competitive edges.
7. Hedgehog Lab
Headquarters: UK
Company Size: 100 employees
Tech Focus: AI Product Design, Data Science, Mobile AI Applications
Industries: Retail, Energy, Financial Services
Rate: $100-149/hr
Hedgehog Lab fuses strategy, aesthetics, and analytics for superior AI-infused products. They thrive where UX excellence meets cutting-edge innovation demands.
8. WeAreBrain
Headquarters: Netherlands, Ukraine
Company Size: 100 employees
Tech Focus: Cognitive Automation, RPA, AI for eCommerce and Enterprise
Industries: eCommerce, FMCG, Logistics
Rate: $50-99/hr
WeAreBrain combines AI guidance with digital transformation to streamline operations and elevate experiences. Their flexibility and eCommerce savvy distinguish them.
9. DataRoot Labs
Headquarters: Ukraine
Company Size: 50-100 employees
Tech Focus: Deep Learning, End-to-End AI Development, MLOps, Research Prototypes
Industries: Healthcare, Biotechnology, SaaS
Rate: $50-99/hr
DataRoot Labs leverages research heritage for pioneering AI in complex projects. They excel in proofs-of-concept and experimental models for tech-forward initiatives.
10. Zfort Group
Headquarters: Ukraine
Company Size: 200 employees
Tech Focus: AI Software Development, ML, Chatbots, Smart Assistants
Industries: Education, Logistics, Manufacturing
Rate: $25-49/hr
Zfort Group provides end-to-end AI from strategy to maintenance. Their versatile team ensures dependable, ongoing collaboration.
Why Medium-Sized AI Firms?
Opting for agile AI experts over behemoths means access to seasoned hands-on talent, adaptable pricing, quick iterations, straightforward dialogue, and industry-tuned knowledge. From AI prototypes to workflow overhauls or GenAI infusions, they balance speed with substance effectively.