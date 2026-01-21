Top AI Consulting Companies in 2026

Artificial intelligence keeps transforming various sectors, prompting businesses to partner with experts offering technical prowess and business acumen. Medium-sized AI consultancies stand out from giants by delivering nimble, focused, and customized solutions. Ideal for startups, growing firms, and mid-market players aiming for efficient AI adoption, these 10 standout medium-sized AI firms are driving key advancements in 2025. Details cover their profiles, strengths, advantages, and service links.​

Headquarters: USA with development centers in Poland and Ukraine

Company Size: 250 employees

Tech Focus: AI, Gen AI, Big Data, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Predictive Analytics, Robotic Process Automation

Industries: Healthcare, Retail, Logistics, Finance, Energy

Rate: $50-99/hr

ITRex leads as the premier choice for businesses seeking to upgrade processes through smart automation. Boasting extensive industry insight and a thriving R&D environment, they handle complete AI projects from concept to launch. Their broad sectoral proficiency positions them ideally for sustained technological progress.​

2. Markovate

Headquarters: USA

Company Size: 51-100 employees

Tech Focus: Generative AI, AI Strategy, Predictive Modeling, Data Engineering

Industries: Automotive, Fitness, Healthcare, Retail

Rate: $25-49/hr

Markovate excels in swift, expandable AI rollouts. Their emphasis on user-centric design enables firms to build engaging AI-powered apps. Perfect for enhancing digital offerings with AI features.​

3. RTS Labs

Headquarters: USA

Company Size: 51-200 employees

Tech Focus: Machine Learning, Custom AI Software, Cloud AI, Data Visualization

Industries: Finance, Logistics, Education

Rate: $50-99/hr

RTS Labs applies rigorous engineering to tackle challenges effectively. Their AI services draw on proven success in scalable enterprise software, with a data-focused method yielding tangible results throughout.​

4. Azati

Headquarters: USA, Belarus

Company Size: 100 employees

Tech Focus: AI R&D, Computer Vision, Intelligent Automation, Deep Learning

Industries: Fintech, Healthcare, Blockchain

Rate: $25-49/hr

Azati acts as an innovation hub, converting research into deployable AI tools. Renowned for rapid MVPs and prototypes using advanced tech, they suit forward-thinking ventures exploring new frontiers.​

5. LeewayHertz

Headquarters: USA

Company Size: 50-249 employees

Tech Focus: LLMs, Generative AI, AI Infrastructure, Predictive Analytics

Clients: ESPN, Siemens, P&G, Hershey’s

Rate: $25-49/hr

LeewayHertz shines with its enterprise-grade AI solutions and products. Serving major corporations, they deliver robust, ready-for-scale AI that underscores their dependability.​

6. Addepto

Headquarters: Poland

Company Size: 50-100 employees

Tech Focus: Business Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning, AI Software Development

Industries: Manufacturing, Retail, Finance, Healthcare

Rate: $50-99/hr

Addepto crafts bespoke AI and data strategies to boost operations. Skilled at weaving AI into current setups, they empower data utilization for competitive edges.​

7. Hedgehog Lab

Headquarters: UK

Company Size: 100 employees

Tech Focus: AI Product Design, Data Science, Mobile AI Applications

Industries: Retail, Energy, Financial Services

Rate: $100-149/hr

Hedgehog Lab fuses strategy, aesthetics, and analytics for superior AI-infused products. They thrive where UX excellence meets cutting-edge innovation demands.​

8. WeAreBrain

Headquarters: Netherlands, Ukraine

Company Size: 100 employees

Tech Focus: Cognitive Automation, RPA, AI for eCommerce and Enterprise

Industries: eCommerce, FMCG, Logistics

Rate: $50-99/hr

WeAreBrain combines AI guidance with digital transformation to streamline operations and elevate experiences. Their flexibility and eCommerce savvy distinguish them.​

9. DataRoot Labs

Headquarters: Ukraine

Company Size: 50-100 employees

Tech Focus: Deep Learning, End-to-End AI Development, MLOps, Research Prototypes

Industries: Healthcare, Biotechnology, SaaS

Rate: $50-99/hr

DataRoot Labs leverages research heritage for pioneering AI in complex projects. They excel in proofs-of-concept and experimental models for tech-forward initiatives.​

10. Zfort Group

Headquarters: Ukraine

Company Size: 200 employees

Tech Focus: AI Software Development, ML, Chatbots, Smart Assistants

Industries: Education, Logistics, Manufacturing

Rate: $25-49/hr

Zfort Group provides end-to-end AI from strategy to maintenance. Their versatile team ensures dependable, ongoing collaboration.​

Why Medium-Sized AI Firms?

Opting for agile AI experts over behemoths means access to seasoned hands-on talent, adaptable pricing, quick iterations, straightforward dialogue, and industry-tuned knowledge. From AI prototypes to workflow overhauls or GenAI infusions, they balance speed with substance effectively.