TikTok Usage Rebounds After US Ownership Shakeup

TikTok has rebounded from a brief dip in U.S. activity that gave rival short‑video apps a fleeting boost after the platform’s operations shifted to American ownership. Fresh estimates from digital intelligence firm Similarweb show daily active users (DAUs) recovering to above 90 million, up from a post‑change trough in the 86–88 million range versus a typical 92 million baseline.

Usage Bounces Back After Ownership Shift

Similarweb’s data indicates the dip was short-lived, amounting to roughly a 4–7% slide that normalized as platform issues eased and user confidence stabilized. While the recovery suggests core engagement remains resilient, it also underscores how sensitive TikTok’s vast audience can be to policy language changes and perceived reliability hiccups.

The rebound follows an unusual confluence of events: an ownership transition that drew intense scrutiny, a refreshed privacy policy that sparked alarm, and a multi‑day data center outage tied to winter storm power problems that disrupted search, likes, comments, and recommendations. In that environment, users experimented with alternatives before largely returning once service steadied.

Privacy Backlash and Outage Fueled the Dip

Much of the pullback appears to have been driven by perception rather than product changes. TikTok’s updated policy explicitly permitted precise GPS collection, which many interpreted as an expansion of tracking. The timing—landing around an ownership handoff—amplified concerns even as the functionality aligns with tests like a “Nearby” feed that surfaces local content.

Users also flagged language indicating the platform may collect sensitive categories such as “immigration status.” Privacy lawyers note such clauses often reflect compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act’s disclosure requirements: if users share that information in content or profiles, a platform must state that it could be collected or inferred. The optics, however, ignited social chatter just as the technical outage degraded trust further.

The outage itself produced cascading bugs—from broken comments to erratic recommendations—that some creators read as intentional content suppression. TikTok later attributed the problems to storm‑related power issues at a data facility and said systems were restored. With stability back, usage tracked toward pre‑dip levels.

Rivals Enjoy a Temporary Burst Before Fading

The wobble briefly lifted ambitious challengers. Similarweb estimates show UpScrolled peaking at about 138,500 DAUs before falling to roughly 68,000 as TikTok recovered. Skylight Social also saw a burst of adoption off the back of TikTok’s stumbles, though at a fraction of TikTok’s scale.

History suggests these surges are hard to sustain. Consumer social apps face a cold‑start problem: sign‑ups spike when a dominant platform slips, but retention hinges on differentiated tools, a sticky content graph, and reliable distribution for creators. Unless new entrants offer a clear identity and monetization path, most trial users drift back to where their audience and back catalog already live.

A Platform With Momentum—and Growing Headwinds

Even with the rebound, TikTok’s U.S. trajectory bears watching. Similarweb notes usage had been edging down from a 2025 peak of roughly 100 million DAUs between July and October to the “90+ million” band observed now. That is still massive reach, but a plateau or slow descent raises the bar for product innovation, creator earnings, and advertiser performance to keep engagement high.

For creators, the episode is a reminder to diversify. Temporary algorithm instability and policy confusion can dent views and income overnight. Many large accounts already cross‑post to Reels and Shorts to hedge; newer entrants like UpScrolled and Skylight may still matter as testing grounds for niche communities or novel formats, even if their scale remains modest.

For marketers, the brief wobble is unlikely to rewrite media plans. Agencies typically measure risk across brand safety, reliability, and reach. A short outage and clarifications on privacy language, while notable, don’t outweigh the platform’s conversion performance and creator partnerships. Still, clearer messaging around location data, opt‑ins, and feed experiments would reduce future churn risk.

What to Watch Next for TikTok and Its Rivals

Three signals will define the next phase: whether DAUs return to the 92 million average and stay there, how quickly creators report view and revenue normalization, and whether rivals can turn their brief spike into loyal cohorts. If TikTok leans into transparency around data practices and continues stabilizing infrastructure, the recent dip looks more like a stress test than a trend reversal.

For now, the platform has weathered a rare confidence shock. The bounce‑back suggests the gravitational pull of its recommendation engine, creator economy, and cultural relevance remains intact—powerful enough to absorb a short‑term stumble while reminding the market that even giants must communicate clearly and ship reliably.