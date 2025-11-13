TikTok Rolls Out Bulletin Board Broadcast Feature

TikTok is also launching Bulletin Board, which allows creators and brands to send public updates straight to followers in a one-to-many broadcast — TikTok’s response to Instagram’s broadcast channels. Everything has always been very straightforward: Only the account owner can post, followers can only react with emojis, and updates appear as notifications in a user’s inbox, providing creators with some semblance of stability when it comes to announcements, teasers, and behind-the-scenes drops.

What TikTok’s Bulletin Board Does and How It Works

Supporting text, images, and video of any length (reflecting the formats powering TikTok’s core feed), Bulletin Board is a literal bulletin board where users can post video clips that others then click through to view.

Embedded in the inbox, its visibility on a profile can be turned on or off via a toggle, letting creators choose to make it discoverable or quieter for opted-in fans. Followers sign up by tapping the board’s name under a creator’s bio and get notifications when new posts are live.

At launch, it is open to creators who are at least 18 years old and already have 50,000 followers. That threshold will guarantee the first wave targets accounts with some pre-existing rhythm of updates — labels, publishers, athletes, high-volume creators — who are the kinds that actually earn from direct distribution ingest.

TikTok highlights safety controls: posts are subject to Community Guidelines enforced through a combination of automated detection and human moderation, while users have familiar tools for muting, blocking, and reporting. The dynamic is deliberately lopsided — creators broadcast, fans react — to maintain the experience lightweight and low-friction.

The Importance of One-to-Many Messaging for Creators

For creators, the draw is control. Feed reach may vary on algorithms or how your audience acts, but opt-in notifications offer a more reliable path to most engaged fans. That’s the same reasoning for Instagram broadcast channels and WhatsApp Channels, which have seen strong adoption. Meta said WhatsApp Channels attracted 500 million monthly users within months of its introduction, in a sign that streamlined broadcast formats could grow rapidly when paired with a dominant app.

Bulletin Board also aligns with TikTok’s wider trend toward multi-surface availability. Beyond its For You feed, the company has doubled down on live streams, shopping surfaces, and search. This broadcast-style channel creates yet another surface for time-sensitive updates — tour dates, drops, exclusive previews — that can be actively pushed out instead of waiting to trend in the feed.

Eligibility, Rollout Details, and Safety Protections

Creators can create a Bulletin Board right from the inbox, naming it right there and selecting whether they want to make their board visible on their profile. The followers who choose to opt in will receive new posts in their inbox and be able to react with emoji reactions, but not comment — preserving the one-to-many broadcast nature of Twitter’s Spaces.

TikTok says it will use its existing safety measures: content review using technology and human moderators, and user controls to mute, block, or report accounts. The setup is somewhat akin to the platform’s approach to Live and messaging more broadly, where fast moderation and user-level features have been designed to help keep high-signal channels usable at scale.

Competitive Context and Business Implications

Bulletin Board comes onto a crowded field. Telegram has long been popular for its channels; Instagram introduced broadcast channels worldwide in 2023; and WhatsApp Channels are a staple used by publishers as well as sports teams. What separates TikTok is its video-native DNA and a culture that rewards fast, serialized storytelling — which makes it good for episodic updates that can hype the feed in advance of larger launches.

The feature also creates new packaging possibilities. While TikTok has not announced monetization around Bulletin Board, there’s potential for it to eventually converge with paid offerings as well as subscriptions, premium content, or commerce. For brands, boards are a lower-lift alternative to live streams and a means to drive intent — pre-saves, sign-ups, and product alerts — without having to depend on feed virality.

Early Use Cases and What to Watch as Adoption Grows

During testing, artists used Bulletin Board to post new tracks and pre-save links, while media and sports organizations like People Magazine and Paris Saint-Germain shared quick-hit updates. These patterns are likely to shape early adoption: music releases, creator merch drops, event reminders, and episodic content teasers.

Important signals to be watching are opt-in rate, notification engagement, and whether boards (or types of board content) drive measurable lift for launches versus standard posts or Stories-style features. Look to see how the boards are integrated with shopping or music tools, and how aggressively TikTok will promote them in the profile and inbox surfaces.

TikTok claims more than 1 billion users around the world, providing Bulletin Board with a fairly large runway if adoption matches peers.

In the event that creators adopt it as a trustworthy alert system — rather than just another feed — this could be one of TikTok’s most powerful distribution levers for timely content.