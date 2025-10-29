TikTok increases creator subscription payouts to 90 percent

TikTok is shaking up its boost-forward subscriptions program, letting creators earn up to 90% of subscription revenue when they meet new performance requirements. The move, which the company announced at its U.S. Creator Summit, suggests a broader pivot toward direct fan monetization and more predictable revenue on the short-form video giant.

In the new model, TikTok’s baseline share for creators goes up to 70 percent of their subscription earnings, with a bonus that can add another 20 percentage points. “The more that you’re consistent, the more you get compensated,” said Marisa Hammonds, TikTok’s global head of creator marketing and community, emphasizing the platform’s move toward regular paywalled content.

How TikTok’s 90 percent subscription payout works

Under the new arrangement, there is a base of 70 percent that starts with subscription revenue; an additional bonus of 20 points is layered on for eligible accounts. To be eligible for that top tier, creators must:

Amass at least 10,000 followers

Reach 100,000 views in the last month

Demonstrate they’re not abusing the platform as solely a means of earning revenue by publishing three or more subscriber-only posts within that same time frame

As a simple example: at $4.99 a month, 1,000 subscribers bring in about $4,990 of gross subscription revenue. At 70 percent, a creator would bring home around $3,493; at 90 percent, it’s closer to $4,491. True payouts may differ due to platform policies, taxes, and app-store fees.

TikTok’s subscription benefits focus on exclusivity and community. “Fans get subscriber-only posts and chats, special badges, and other members-only features.” The package is meant to help deepen engagement outside of the “For You” feed while offering creators a direct route to nurturing superfans and relying less on algorithmic reach.

Subscriber-only posts and chats

Special badges

Other members-only features

Rollout and availability in the U.S., Canada, and beyond

The higher payouts are live now for creators in the U.S. and Canada, with a wider rollout planned. In markets beyond those, TikTok says creators receive a 50% share of revenue from subscriptions and that bonuses can raise that to 70% until the new system arrives.

How it stacks up to YouTube, Twitch, and Patreon rivals

TikTok’s 90% is one of the most aggressive headline figures in mainstream social. YouTube generally grants creators 70% of membership revenue (after some fees are taken out), according to company documentation. Twitch’s subscription split has long been 50/50, although its Partner Plus program bumps eligible streamers up to a 70/30 split. Patreon works on different economics, extracting a graduated platform fee and payment processing but more end-splits in the 85–95% range (depending on plan and geography), according to company-published terms.

And one caveat for all platforms: mobile app-store policies may impact net earnings if fans subscribe via in-app purchases. TikTok did not specify how such fees interact with its new shares, meaning that creators should examine their payment flows and subscriber acquisition channels.

Why TikTok is testing and promoting subscriptions now

Direct fan revenue serves as a hedge against the volatility of ads and algorithmic distribution. Subscriptions encourage consistency, build community, and make monthly income predictable — considerations that are perhaps more important than ever as platforms vie for the best talent. The move also fits in with TikTok’s other monetization stack, which consists of ad revenue-sharing opportunities and performance-based creator rewards for longer videos.

The market backdrop is compelling. The creator economy is expected to increase dramatically in the midterm, with fan-funded models such as subscriptions and tipping at the fore, according to Goldman Sachs Research. Industry trackers like Influencer Marketing Hub have also pointed to growth without any lull as ad markets ebb and flow.

What creators should watch as payout changes roll out

The eligibility requirements effectively encourage creators to create a cadence of subscriber-only content. That can free up 90% of the share, but also entails a delicate dance in programming so as not to piece out the audience. One way is to publicly tease premium series and then offer the full experience, be it courses, behind-the-scenes access, or live community sessions, to subscribers.

Pricing strategy and retention mechanics will be key. Rewards should be obvious, recurring, and consumable on mobile. Creators are encouraged to keep a close eye on:

Churn

Trial-to-paid conversion

Mix of acquisition sources (in-app vs. web)

As the service expands beyond North America, cross-border pricing and parity of benefits matter for global communities too.

Bottom line: By raising the share up to 90%, TikTok is telling us that subscriptions are no longer a side quest — but something that’s on the way to being a core pillar of creator income on the platform.