Thrive Capital Raises $10B Fund, Its Largest Yet

Thrive Capital has closed a $10 billion fund, the largest in its history and nearly double the size of its prior flagship, underscoring how investor demand is clustering around a handful of firms positioned to back breakout winners. The firm said $1 billion will be earmarked for early-stage deals, with the balance dedicated to growth rounds, and described the raise as oversubscribed in comments to Bloomberg.

Inside Thrive X And How It Will Be Deployed

Dubbed Thrive X, the vehicle is the firm’s 10th fund and signals a continued preference for concentration over breadth. Thrive emphasized a strategy of deep commitment to a small number of founders and missions, trading portfolio volume for ownership and influence. The $1 billion early-stage sleeve gives the team latitude to lead formative seed and Series A rounds, while the growth pool positions Thrive to anchor substantial follow-ons as companies scale.

This barbell approach—planting early flags while retaining capacity to support breakout companies through late-stage milestones—has become a defining feature of top-tier venture franchises. It also reflects today’s financing reality: foundational AI, defense tech, and critical data infrastructure often require heavier capital outlays earlier, and the ability to stay pro rata through successive rounds can be decisive in shaping outcomes.

Portfolio Tailwinds From AI And Growth Giants

Thrive’s existing stakes in OpenAI, Stripe, and SpaceX provide a strong mark-to-market tailwind and a pipeline of potential liquidity. Media reports have placed OpenAI’s employee tender valuations north of $80 billion, while SpaceX has run multiple secondary sales at progressively higher prices. Stripe remains one of the most closely watched private companies globally as it methodically adds new products and expands internationally.

Beyond those headline names, Thrive’s roster includes Databricks, Anduril, and Cursor—companies at the heart of secular shifts in data and defense. Databricks has been a key enabler of enterprise AI adoption by unifying data and model workflows. Anduril sits at the nexus of autonomy, sensors, and national security, an area seeing robust multi-year spending. Cursor, part of a new wave of AI-native developer tools, illustrates how software workflows themselves are being reimagined.

Why LPs Backed A Mega-Fund From Thrive Capital Now

That the fund was oversubscribed speaks to a few converging dynamics. Limited partners want concentrated exposure to platforms with privileged access to AI and frontier-technology deal flow. They also see a credible path to distributions: ongoing secondary transactions, plus persistent IPO speculation around OpenAI and SpaceX, have created the prospect of meaningful near-term liquidity after a muted exit cycle.

Industry data from the PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor in recent years has documented a consolidation of capital into larger managers even as overall venture activity cooled. In an environment where underwriting risk has increased and round sizes for category leaders remain large, LPs are favoring firms with the scale to lead, follow, and support companies across multiple financing stages.

What It Means For Startups And Exit Options Ahead

For founders, Thrive’s new fund signals more than just bigger checks. A high-conviction model typically translates into tighter engagement on hiring, go-to-market, and follow-on strategy. Early-stage teams gain a partner capable of writing the first institutional check and then defending the cap table through growth. For later-stage companies, a $10 billion war chest can catalyze sizable primary rounds as well as structured secondary transactions to help manage employee liquidity.

For the broader market, the raise adds fuel to a cautious rebound in late-stage financing. While IPO volumes have been uneven, recent high-profile listings and improving aftermarket performance have slowly reopened the window, according to analyses from Renaissance Capital. If even one or two of Thrive’s marquee holdings transition to the public markets—or continue recurring secondaries—LPs could see a faster recycling of capital back into the ecosystem.

The Road Ahead For Thrive X And Its Deployment Pace

Founder Josh Kushner has argued that the eventual winners in AI will be larger than most investors currently model, and that the technology remains early. Thrive X is a bet on that asymmetry: concentrate on a handful of companies riding compounding platform shifts, and be prepared to support them over long arcs. The next signal to watch will be deployment cadence—how quickly Thrive moves in a market where pricing remains selective but competition for true category leaders is fierce.