Three Companies Dominate $189B In VC Last Month

Global venture investing blasted to a record $189 billion last month, and an astonishing share of that capital pooled around just three names. According to a new Crunchbase analysis, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Waymo captured the lion’s share of activity, underscoring how AI and autonomy are concentrating venture flows at unprecedented scale.

AI startups collectively raised $171 billion, equal to 90% of all capital deployed. The month’s total was more than three times January’s global tally, a surge driven by a handful of mega-rounds that reset expectations for late-stage private markets.

AI Mega-Rounds Redefine Venture Math and Market Dynamics

Three deals alone accounted for 83% of all venture dollars last month. OpenAI closed approximately $110 billion, Anthropic raised $30 billion in a Series G, and Waymo secured $16 billion, Crunchbase reports. That $156 billion aggregate is roughly one-third of the $425 billion deployed across all of 2025, a comparison that highlights just how anomalous the latest spike is.

Stripping out those three financings still leaves a sizable market, but the shape changes. Outside the top trio, AI startups drew about $15 billion while non-AI companies attracted roughly $18 billion, meaning AI retained a 45% share even after removing the mega-rounds. In short, AI’s dominance is broad as well as deep.

The Three Deals Behind the Surge in Funding

OpenAI’s raise, one of the largest private rounds on record, reportedly valued the company near $730 billion. The capital will likely fuel compute expansion, advanced model training, and product distribution—areas where scale confers a powerful moat. With strategic backing from hyperscalers, OpenAI sits at the nexus of AI research, infrastructure, and enterprise adoption.

Anthropic’s $30 billion Series G, valuing the firm around $380 billion, underscores intensifying competition among frontier model developers. The company has leaned on partnerships with cloud providers to secure GPUs, optimize training pipelines, and accelerate go-to-market in sectors like financial services and customer operations.

Waymo’s $16 billion, at an estimated $126 billion valuation, highlights autonomy’s resurgence as a capital-intensive, data-rich domain. With commercial robotaxi deployments expanding to new geographies and freight pilots advancing, the company’s spend profile—mapping, simulation, sensor R&D, and fleet operations—resembles infrastructure more than a classic software startup.

What It Means For The Rest Of The Market

Concentration at the top can crowd mid- and late-stage rounds, compressing room for $200 million to $1 billion checks that once anchored growth portfolios. General partners now face a strategic trade-off: pursue exposure to a few platform-scale bets with quasi-infrastructure characteristics, or double down on earlier-stage portfolios where pricing and ownership targets remain more tractable.

For founders outside AI and autonomy, the signal is mixed. On one hand, capital is abundant for defensible, capex-heavy theses tied to compute, data, and distribution. On the other, sectors without AI leverage may see slower syndication and more rigorous diligence on unit economics. PitchBook and NVCA have long noted that mega-rounds can distort quarterly totals; last month’s skew is an extreme case that will ripple through benchmarks and pacing models.

Why Investors Are Backing Such Unprecedented Scale

The rationale is increasingly industrial. Training state-of-the-art models and operating autonomy at scale require vast GPU capacity, specialized silicon, data center buildouts, and global distribution—investments that look more like utilities than apps. Investors are underwriting category leadership, supply-chain priority for compute, and standards-setting potential in safety, governance, and tooling.

Strategic capital from cloud and platform companies further de-risks these rounds by bundling compute credits, distribution channels, and integration pathways. That blend of financial and industrial logic is pulling late-stage venture closer to corporate development and private equity playbooks.

What To Watch Next As Venture Funding Recalibrates

Watch for follow-on financings and secondary sales as employees and early investors seek liquidity without an immediate IPO window. Keep an eye on capex disclosures from cloud providers, which act as a leading indicator for AI training capacity and downstream startup demand.

Regulatory attention around data usage, model safety, and autonomy operations could influence burn profiles and timelines. And if mega-round momentum cools, expect capital to rotate toward AI infrastructure, chips, robotics, and vertical applications where adoption is translating into revenue more quickly.

For now, the takeaway is stark: in a month when venture funding hit an all-time high, three companies set the pace—and reset the market’s definition of scale.