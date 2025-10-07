These Sony Headphones Are Down to a Rare 45% Discount

If you’ve been considering a thin and light pair of over-ear noise canceling headphones, this is your chance. The Sony WH-CH720N, meanwhile, is now $98 after a deep 45% cut from its $179.99 list price, which puts this model in the elusive sub-$100 club. For a set that stands just a few rungs down from Sony’s current lineup, and enjoys the fruits of the company’s flagship know-how, it’s an extraordinary value while this deal lasts.

Why This Rare $98 Sale Price Is Especially Noteworthy

It’s not often price trackers and retail trend watchers can find the WH-CH720N below a benjamin, with normal sale prices landing closer to $120 to $130. Seeing $98 on a readily accessible listing is rare, and it even beats refurbished pricing. For perspective, Sony has kept the $179.99 MSRP locked in since launch, so a 45% discount is a more substantial break than a typical seasonal shave.

Some of the appeal is the timing. When focus returns to those premium flagships, though, what we see is that, for example, midrange models such as the WH-CH720N become really “quiet” best buys the moment they suddenly dip. That’s particularly the case for shoppers who are looking for core features — trustworthy active noise cancellation, long battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth — without shelling out a premium to get them in luxury materials or pro-tier codecs.

What You Get for Less Than $100 with Sony WH-CH720N

The WH-CH720N has been designed for everyday wear. At 192 grams, it’s one of the lightest over-ear ANC sets from a major brand, which means less fatigue either during or after long commutes, workdays and such. Earcups swivel flat for easy bag carry; the clamp is relaxed enough to accommodate glasses without creating hot spots for most people.

Active noise cancellation is managed by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1—similar to what you’d find in the company’s flagship models—combined with Dual Noise Sensor microphones.

Though it won’t neutralize cabin roar to the same extent as any of our top picks, testing in publications such as Rtings and SoundGuys suggests that the WH-CH720N comes with strong ANC for this price range, especially against steady low-frequency roars on buses or HVAC systems.

Sound quality is friendly-tuned with present, clear bass and mids supported by DSEE processing that attempts to restore detail in compressed tracks. The Sony Headphones Connect app offers adjustable EQ and 20-step ambient sound control, as well as a straightforward ANC/ambient toggle which is useful if you want to hear boarding calls or have brief conversations without taking off the headphones.

For connectivity, you have multipoint pairing so a laptop and phone can be paired at the same time, Bluetooth 5.x stability, and SBC and AAC codecs for compatibility. Minor blemishes for audiophiles: No LDAC here; you’ll need to be shopping higher in the range if you require maximum-resolution wireless. For streaming, video calls and mobile use cases, the codec set is reliable and has low latency in practice.

Battery Life and Everyday Use: Longevity and Charging

Sony rates the WH-CH720N for up to 35 hours with ANC turned on, and up to 50 hours with ANC turned off, sweet-spot numbers that testing by multiple reviewers has generally confirmed in mixed-use conditions. Fast charging is convenient — a quick three-minute top-up will give you about an hour of talk time, which helps alleviate the morning “low battery” surprises.

Call quality also gets a nudge up thanks to Sony’s noise-reduction processing, which does a commendable job of keeping voices intelligible even in moderate background noise. For bustling streets or open offices, it’s not a replacement for a boom mic, but it more than suffices for video meetings and hands-free calls.

How It Compares to Rivals on Comfort, Features, Value

Up against more expensive siblings such as the WH-1000XM4 or WH-1000XM5, the WH-CH720N trims luxuries — no premium finishes, no LDAC and ANC a tier below top-notch. But it fights back with comfort and grit, proving to be more durable than better-looking competitors, and beating most rivals on weight. Compared with similarly priced rivals like the JBL Live 660NC or Sennheiser HD 450BT on sale, multipoint reliability and app polish give the Sonys a leg up for general listeners.

If you want studio-grade isolation or high-bit-rate codecs, you still have to go with the premium tier. If all you crave is dependable ANC, a full day of comfort and long battery life at a reasonable price, then this $98 offer on the WH-CH720N is hard to ignore.

Who Should Buy with This Deal: Ideal Users and Uses

Commuters, students, hybrid workers and anyone who prizes lightness and stamina will get the most out of this model. It’s even a good option as an extra pair for travel, with its flat-fold cups and intuitive app controls. Fitness users will nonetheless want to opt for sweat-resistant earbuds, but for desk-to-couch listening, the WH-CH720N is tough to beat at this price.

Buying Notes: Availability, Memberships, and Returns

This discount is often tied to some sort of temporary promotion, and may require an additional membership on the retailer’s platform to receive full discounts. Inventory may differ by colorway, and stock moves quickest on the black version. As usual, verify return windows and warranty coverage, and don’t forget about price-matching policies if your retailer has them.

Bottom line: The WH-CH720N is $98 of flagship-adjacent features and all-day comfort priced to be an impulse buy. If you need reliable ANC headphones and don’t want to spend too much, this is one of the better opportunities of the year so far.