The Ultimate Guide to Washing Egyptian Cotton Without Ruining It. – Pure Parima Guide

Egyptian cotton sheets, especially sheets gotten from original sources, need to be cared for in the right way. You can’t just wash them anyhow, or use just any temperature of water for washing them. This is because any option can damage the fibres of the sheets. Any wrong choice of washing, detergents used, or even drying can cause detriment to your cotton sheets. Doing it the right way will preserve the life of your sheets and will also keep the look and attractiveness of your cotton sheets. Here is a guide to washing your Egyptian cotton sheets while ensuring that your cotton sheets do not get spoiled in the process.

Choosing Detergent and Water Temperature

The first thing to consider when washing your cotton sheets is the type of detergent you use in washing the cotton sheets and the temperature of water to use. Any wrong detergent can affect the fibres of the cotton sheets. A wrong detergent, although it may be used in removing tough stains, can actually cause the cotton sheets to become rough on your skin. Always use a detergent that is gentle on your cotton sheets. This will not only preserve the life of your cotton sheets, but it will also preserve the look and beauty. The attention should not only be on the detergent, but the temperature of the water used in washing should not be too hot or too cold. Hot water can damage the fibres of your cotton sheets. Cold water does a good job protecting the fibres of the bedding from damage and prevents the fibres from shrinking during the wash cycle.

Washing Cycles, Load Size, and Machine Settings

Performance under different washing cycle options, load sizes, and wash configurations impacts how long your Egyptian cotton will last. Normal or gentle cycle selections are best for all types of cottons as opposed to heavy-duty. When using a washing machine to wash your cotton sheets, if you use an aggressive cycle, the pulling together of the cotton sheets can damage the fibres of the cotton sheets. To effectively remove dirt from the sheet while rinsing it, you must have room for the sheet to float in the water and not be forced by excessive agitation. The most important thing to take note of is the settings of your washing machine. A wrong setting can affect your cotton sheets negatively. And also take note not to wash too many cotton sheets at the same time. The pressure in the washing machine will be too much. This can be avoided by using oxygen-based products to whiten your white sheets. Fabric softener must also be avoided. They create a coating on the fibres that impedes the ability of the sheet to breathe and absorb moisture, reducing the effectiveness of the fabric.

Drying Egyptian Cotton Without Shrinking or Dulling It

It is during this stage that many people unintentionally wreck a perfectly good sheet by using high heat on the dryer. Although it may feel like you have accomplished something with the use of high heat, it has damaged your bedding much faster than washing has. Therefore, you should really consider using only two options of drying options. It is either you dry your cotton sheets using a dryer, but on low heat, or you dry them outside in open air. This will help you avoid unnecessary wrinkling and shrinking of the cotton sheets. If you also have it in mind to iron the cotton sheets, then you should ensure not to dry the cotton sheets completely. This little water remaining on the cotton sheets will help make ironing easy. And when drying outside, do not let the cotton sheets remain outside for too long, this is because too much exposure to sunlight can cause the cotton sheets to fade. By doing things the proper way, your bedding will come off the line or dryer looking fresh and nicely shaped, and will require no additional effort to make up your bed. Also, proper drying will maintain the breathability, softness, and balance of the Egyptian cotton.

Conclusion

