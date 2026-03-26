The Top 6 Excel and SQL Data Analysis Courses to Develop Your Data Analysis Skills in 2026

In order to meet the increasing demand, 62% of professionals are switching to analytics, but there is still a critical training gap in fundamental tools, according to Research.com.

Additionally, Gartner cautions that inadequate data modelling and planning account for 85% of data analytics programs’ failure to produce commercial value.

You will find the best Excel and SQL for Data Analysis apps in this article, which are made to close that gap and promote actual data analysis.

How We Chose These Excel and SQL Programs for Data Analysis Courses

Put more emphasis on practical, real-world skills than just theory.

Alignment with 2026 tools, frameworks, or workflows

Strong relation to the aspirations of the Indian job market

Reputable platforms, colleges, or industry providers offer courses.

A focus on practical projects, activities, or applied learning

Excel for Data Analysis and SQL Courses of 2026

1. Excel Data Analytics Mastery: Excellent Learning

Great Learning’s premium Excel for data analysis course is designed for professionals who wish to become proficient in and advance beyond simple data entry.

In a very short sprint, it gives students access to sophisticated business intelligence modelling and enterprise-ready reporting capabilities.

Delivery & Time: Self-paced online, approximately 12 hours (one week).

Credentials: Pro+ Certification recognised by the industry.

Assistance: dedicated career help and AI-powered learning support available around-the-clock.

Important Results and Strengths:

Create sophisticated reporting systems and enterprise-level dashboards.

Use sophisticated conditional formatting methods to identify irregularities in structural data.

Create modular analytical workflows by utilising DAX logic and Power Pivot.

Create a useful portfolio of financial models to show that you have the skills necessary for a job.

2. Coursera’s Excel Skills for Business: Essentials (Macquarie University)

This quick and useful training is intended for modern professionals who need to be able to work with data fast.

It skips over pointless computer science theory and gets right to the point of calculating, navigating the user interface, and presenting data in a way that stakeholders can comprehend.

Duration & Delivery: Self-paced online, approximately 24 hours (1-2 weeks).

Credentials: University certificate that can be shared.

Support: Active discussion forums run by the university and peer-reviewed assignments.

Important Results and Strengths:

Perform several arithmetic operations to process data quickly and accurately.

Learn crucial keyboard shortcuts to shorten production time by 40%.

Use logical functions to effectively automate decision-making procedures.

To guarantee that executive teams can read massive datasets, format them succinctly.

3. Excellent Learning with Practical SQL Training

For those who wish to learn SQL programming effectively and go beyond simple queries, Great Learning offers a premium SQL course.

In a shorter amount of time, it bridges the gap between basic syntax and sophisticated relational database administration.

Duration & Delivery: ~10 hours (1 week) online (self-paced).

Credentials: Pro+ Certification recognised by the industry.

Support: dedicated career help and AI-powered learning support available around-the-clock.

Important Results and Strengths:

Create sophisticated queries to glean information from large relational databases.

Use methodical filtering and sorting strategies to identify anomalies in the data.

Create modular codebases by utilising common table expressions and window functions.

Create a portfolio of useful data manipulation scripts to showcase your abilities.

4. Using Excel for Data Analysis—edX (IBM)

This Excel course on data analysis is intended to help non-software engineers become more productive in analysis without having to learn extremely complicated programming languages.

The development of robust spreadsheets that clean, parsify, and analyse organisational data operations is immediately prioritised.

Delivery & Time: Self-paced, online, approximately 15 hours

Credentials: Verified edX Certificate (upgrade optional).

Assistance: Extensive downloadable resources.

Important Results and Strengths:

Create efficient data cleaning procedures for regular office datasets.

Learn sophisticated spreadsheet techniques to quickly extract insights from large files.

To search, process, and summarise large text files, use pivot tables.

Programmatically organise unprocessed data into visually appealing representations.

5. Study SQL at Codecademy

This platform does not require local database setup and is designed for visual learners who want to get started right away.

Over the course of two weeks, users can concurrently write, test, and debug SQL queries by hosting everything in the browser.

Delivery & Time: Online, approximately 10 hours

Credentials: Pro members’ Certificate of Completion.

Support: A community Discord for debugging assistance and AI-assisted tips.

Important Results and Strengths:

Start with the first interactive lesson and write clear, optimised SQL queries.

Create intricate data manipulations by utilising grouping logic and aggregate operations.

Verify code with immediate browser-based terminal feedback.

Easily transition from simple syntax to database interactions involving multiple tables.

6. DataCamp: An Overview of SQL

This quick course covers SQL only through the perspective of data analytics, with a laser-like concentration on data manipulation.

It is ideal for rapid upskilling since it removes the need to set up a local environment by offering interactive relational database simulations right in the browser.

Delivery & Time: Online, approximately 4 hours

Credentials: Achievement Statement.

Support: Availability of an extensive collection of data science cheat sheets and templates.

Important Results and Strengths:

Instantaneously convert unprocessed text datasets into useful numerical insights.

Use fundamental SQL analytical techniques to validate basic statistical hypotheses.

To summarise a lot of organisational data, use descriptive statistics.

Use built-in functions to compute important business measures, such as averages and variances.

Concluding Remarks

In 2026, making the shift from a theoretical learner to a practical problem-solver necessitates classes that value your time and emphasise direct application.

You can quickly pick up skills to prevent project failures by choosing a quick, free online course that fits enterprise operations.

The most effective routes to becoming an expert in data analysis are provided by the best SQL and Excel for Data Analysis packages listed here.