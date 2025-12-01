The Peloton Cyber Monday Deals Still Offer Up To $1,300 Off

Peloton’s Cyber Monday deals are still live — and unusually aggressive, with up to $1,300 off the company’s new Cross Training Series hardware. The top-of-the-line Bike+, the slat-belt Tread+ and yesterday’s freshly introduced Row+ are all at their steepest prices of the year, offering that rare window when premium connected machines overlap more closely with midrange budgets.

The refresh of the Cross Training Series introduces cohesive features across Peloton’s high-end lineup, like an AI-driven form camera for strength exercises and richer on-screen metrics, as well as additional viewing options by way of more content partners on those days when you’d rather catch a show than a course. For anyone still on the fence about buying during the pandemic boom, it’s the first significant opportunity in months to purchase the current models at less than list price.

Savings on Bike+, Tread+, and Row+ during Cyber Monday

Depending on configuration, Bike+ is discounted up to $700, with bundles that span from base all the way to fully accessorized levels. The model still has a 23.8-inch rotating touchscreen, Auto Follow resistance to follow cues from instructors as they take you through training sessions, pair it with Apple Watch for workouts and comes with bumped-up speakers. The ability to rotate is a nice touch: Flip out the display for off-bike strength or yoga and you’ve turned what’s essentially a fancy cycling studio into one bay of your own in a home gym.

Tread+ is making the largest headline cut, with deals of up to $1,300 off on packages available as part of Cyber Monday. And the slat-belt deck—similar to what you find on higher-end commercial models—distributes impact even as it takes a pounding (the Free Mode, meanwhile, makes for sled-push style efforts entirely powered by your legs). The new safety suite features a rear guard and a sensor that halts the belt if the guard is breached, far more advanced than in previous generations.

Row+ has those in various configurations down as much as $300. It sacrifices the water and air resistance for a magnetic system that minimizes noise and keeps movements ultra-smooth — perfect for apartments and shared spaces. Hell, at around 150 pounds when tipped onto its front wheels, you can roll it for storage; the machine’s molded feedback is intended to help newcomers lock in proper stroke mechanics more quickly.

For hardware purchases, Peloton is adding a free month to an All-Access membership. That subscription, which is typically around $44 a month, opens up live and on-demand classes across modalities, “Just Work Out” tracking and entertainment apps like Disney+ and YouTube for when you just want to zone out on an easy day.

What’s New to Help Justify the Upgrade on Peloton

The Cross Training Series AI camera projects strength training into the same data-rich universe that Peloton brought to cardio. It will count reps for common exercises, flag range-of-motion problems and take voice notes when you change weights, all features designed to make progressive overload as easy as possible while working out at home. Early coverage from fitness tech sites like Wired and The Verge has praised its accurate rep tracking for curls, push-ups and squats; it also offers helpful coaching cues to improve form.

Bike+ still is the centerpiece of Peloton’s ecosystem, with quick Bluetooth pairing, an auto-adjusting resistance and its swiveling screen that reduces friction when pivoting from a climb ride to floor work. Row+ emphasizes low-impact conditioning that works legs, back and core in one session; Tread+ is made for durability and feel, with a 32-inch touchscreen, quick-access controls on its sides, and a deck to keep runners comfortable over great mileage.

Why Now Is the Time to Buy Peloton’s Top Machines

Peloton doesn’t often mark down its top-tier hardware outside of major shopping holidays, and Cyber Week has traditionally featured the brand’s best deals. Filings reveal a business model that hinges on long-term membership revenue, which is why the most aggressive discounting frequently falls to devices during holidays as it expands its pool of paying customers. For buyers, this means paying less up front for the same premium build and class library.

It is also when bundles financially work out well. Shoes, mats and dumbbells and the like are boring, but each one you buy separately really adds up. The bundle math usually gets even better during Cyber Monday, and you may have access to promotional financing that allows for spreading payments without inflating your total spend.

The Choice of the Right Machine for Your Space

Choose the Bike+ if you want small-footprint cardio with a massive class library and fast transitions to off-bike strength. If you’re in the market for full-body, low-impact work that’s quiet enough for early mornings or thin walls, go Row+. Pick the Tread+ if you’re a runner or walker who prefers a softer, more naturalistic-feeling deck and wants Free Mode for all-out power sessions — provided you can measure carefully beforehand; at about 500 pounds, it’s meant to be set down once and not moved much after that.

Bottom line: with some machines discounted by as much as $1,300 across Peloton’s Cross Training Series, this Cyber Monday window is a chance at unusually good value for machines that are designed to last years and come with the software to make sure you do.