The Black Friday discounts on reMarkable tablet bundles

reMarkable is leading the pack for the holiday deal season, cutting prices on some of its most popular e‑ink writing tablets in a rare discount to jump-start your digital note-taking with discounted bundles that include everything you need. The early Black Friday sale takes dollars off both the long‑running reMarkable 2 and the newer, larger Paper Pro to make sure the brand’s distraction‑free workflow is more affordable than ever.

Where rival e‑paper products frequently bake the rest of the price reduction into overpriced accessories or limited configurations, this sale is about full kits—tablet, stylus, and folio—so buyers don’t have to play the standard accessory add‑on math games. This is one of the easiest ways for students, professionals, and anyone looking to tame paper clutter to onboard into the ecosystem at a lower total cost.

What the reMarkable Black Friday deals include and save

The company is discounting reMarkable 2 bundles by $70 and Paper Pro bundles by $50.

The discount is the same whether you opt for new or factory‑refurbished units, expanding your price range without making compromises in essential features.

Each package includes the tablet and one of two compatible pens—the Marker, or the Marker Plus with a built‑in eraser—along with a protective folio. One oddity to note: the reMarkable 2 Folio Sleeve comes exclusively with refurbished kits, while other folio styles can be used with both new and refurbished options.

And because these are full bundles, you don’t get the annoyance of picking up a tablet then discovering that the pen and case come at a hefty premium. For most people, the included Marker Plus is the right compromise because it has an eraser and a better balance for long writing sessions.

Why this reMarkable sale is worth your time this season

reMarkable has a history of running small promotions with low frequency, so blanket bundle discounts linger. Starting a sale on Black Friday immediately heading into the busiest shopping season means that we’re less likely to have shipping bottlenecks, stockouts—issues that plague the hell out of buyers when dealing with niche hardware categories.

The appeal for e‑paper is practical: The displays use power only when a page changes, so battery life often reaches multiple weeks between charges, and the matte surface offers friction that’s closer to paper than glass. Company claims and independent tests usually suggest sub‑30 ms writing latency, which is responsive enough in practice for fast scribblers and marginal annotators.

(IDC analysts have noted increased interest in pen‑first tablets as hybrid work and digital workflows broaden.) The latest we hear from E Ink—the display supplier behind most e‑paper products—also highlights very long‑term strengths such as outdoor legibility and eye‑friendliness, which is part of why these kinds of devices enjoy loyal followings among researchers, legal professionals, and creatives.

reMarkable 2 vs. Paper Pro: which one to pick for your needs

The reMarkable 2 is the minimalist’s choice: thin, light, and easy to toss into a side sling bag. Its 10‑inch‑class screen makes for an excellent slate for jotting down notes, sketching, and creating daily to‑do lists. If you’re always running to meetings or lectures, then this is its ace card.

There, the Paper Pro steps up to a bigger canvas, one that basks in thick PDFs, architectural drawings, music booklets, and multi‑column research papers. If your job is the markup of complex documents or having to look at two pages side‑by‑side, a bigger display means less zooming and panning—you’re saving both time and brain space.

Both devices boast the company’s distraction‑free interface and handwriting conversion. Both lack a front light, and that omission is no accident, as it separates reMarkable from competitors; that trade‑off provides brilliant text clarity under bright lights while delivering a purist, paper‑like experience.

How reMarkable compares with Kindle, Kobo, and other rivals

Amazon’s Kindle Scribe and Kobo’s Elipsa 2E hit back with built‑in front lighting and strong ties to their respective reading ecosystems. Onyx Boox slates are running Android with app support, drawing the attention of power users that require more than just simple note‑taking. reMarkable takes a different approach: fewer features, but a writing feel that fans often put at or near the top of its class, plus a software experience designed to keep you in flow and not inside an app drawer.

For those who prioritize a crisp, high‑contrast, lit display for bedtime reading material, perhaps a Scribe or Elipsa will be more to your liking. If what you want is a dedicated, paper‑like notebook that syncs to the cloud and transcribes your handwriting neatly, reMarkable’s pitch— and this discount — is tough to pass up.

Smart buying tips for new and refurbished reMarkable bundles

Refurbs are QC’d and supported by the manufacturer, a sound bet when bundled. Verify the return window and warranty, and you may also want to ensure that your favorite folio is part of the deal—remember those Folio Sleeve reMarkable 2 refurbs.

Choose the pen at time of purchase: Marker Plus’s eraser end brings revisions and drafting along quickly, and replacement nib packs are affordable, sense‑making consumables to toss in, too. If you often annotate PDFs, take along a friend’s or test your average documents at the store on a demonstration device to make sure the screen size you select matches your workflow.

Bottom line: why this reMarkable bundle deal is worth considering

This early Black Friday deal is the most direct entry point to reMarkable’s ecosystem in quite a while. With $70 off on reMarkable 2 bundles and $50 off on Paper Pro bundles—both with refurbished options available—and all kits providing a tablet, pen, and folio in the box, buyers get real savings without à la carte accessory pricing. If a distraction‑free e‑ink notebook is something you’ve wanted, now would be a good window to jump on it.