The best Sam’s Club deals to grab after Prime Day

Prime Day might be over, but Sam’s Club continues to run aggressive member-only discounts that contend with the best doorbusters of the week. It’s a second chance to score excellent value on tech, TVs, and smart home gear without the margin pressure — in some cases at prices we’ve seen only rarely through all of 2019 if you missed out on the most impressive lightning deals.

The Sam’s Club deals you’ll want to snag right now

Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) coming down to about $800 — a solid $249 off normal pricing — is your classic after-a-big-event deal that Apple shoppers fully expect. The M2‑powered model still offers pro‑class performance, a mini‑LED XDR display, and long software support. Be sure to confirm storage space and connectivity options before you check out, as the available setup may change between clubs and inventory goes fast.

For approximately $300 less, the 58-inch Samsung U7900F 4K TV is noticeably cheaper than most mainstream sets. You’re getting a large-screen panel with 4K upscaling and a 60Hz refresh rate ideal for streaming and console gaming at 60fps. For second living rooms or dorm room installs, the cost-per-inch here is hard to beat. Stocks have been tightening, so availability may be spotty.

If sheer size is what you’re looking for on the cheap, a 70-inch LG UQ7070 smart TV for around $400 (that’s about $127 off) sure is tempting. LG’s AI processing is on hand to tidy up lower-resolution content, and webOS remains one of the more user-friendly streaming platforms. Entry-level 70-inch sets cheap out on peak brightness and local dimming, but for bright living-room viewing they’re the value standouts.

For home security, look for an Arlo Essential 2K wireless four‑camera kit around $149 — about half off similar bundles — with solid coverage for renters and homeowners. Wire‑free installation, 2K resolution, and color night vision put you in the performance sweet spot without paying hundreds of dollars in professional installation fees. Consumer Reports has long seen that easy installation and reliable alerts are generally more important to most households than niche advanced features.

Why major deals often outlast Amazon Prime Day

Competing merchants frequently also take advantage of the “halo effect” created by Prime events. Time and time again, Adobe Analytics and Salesforce Shopping Index show that non‑Amazon retailers get strong traffic and conversion lifts on major tentpole sale days as well as the immediate days following. Warehouse clubs, in particular, ride that wave by adding short‑term savings streams to pluck comparison shoppers.

Sam’s Club integrates these reductions with an Instant Savings cycle that often coincides with big retail events in order to keep basket values high. The chain benefits from supply chain leverage and fuel savings as a subsidiary of Walmart, which pull members back into the store. The overall effect: less of the “blink‑and‑you’ll‑miss‑it” spikes and more steady, week‑long value windows.

Tips For Maximizing Savings With A Membership

A regular Club membership is $50 a year, and you can reserve that one here.

With the club discount, it’s just $30 to get the basic package, which includes in‑club pricing, fuel savings, and Scan & Go checkout. Plus members (roughly $110 a year) receive 2 percent back on qualified purchases and early shopping hours — important when stock runs low on hot items. Non‑members can still place orders online as guests, but some of the most incredible savings are members‑only.

To lock in a price before it disappears, use curbside pickup or same‑day fulfillment when possible. Look at model numbers compared with other retailers to ensure you’re comparing like‑for‑like specs; even a small suffix change can denote panel or processor differences. Price‑tracking tools and retailer apps can help you determine whether a “deal” really rates below recent averages.

Returns are another benefit: Not only does Sam’s Club offer a satisfaction guarantee, most of its electronics have a 90‑day return window. If you’d like more protection, the company also has partnerships with an extended‑warranty service for drop and spill coverage — something to think about if you own tablets or TVs that get heavy daily use.

What to buy now versus later for the best value

Some of the best bets right now are big midrange TVs, previous‑generation Apple hardware, and smart‑home bundles. These categories often experience intense post‑event pricing as retailers make room for holiday assortments. If you’re buying an iPad, last year’s pro model at a significant discount is almost always a better value than going for a brand‑new midrange tablet at full price.

If you have your heart set on a high-end OLED TV or this year’s flagship tablet, sometimes you can save by waiting. As usual, top‑tier displays historically show the deepest plunge around the late‑fall shopping period as manufacturers and retailers reset their shelves. For appliances and seasonal items, look out for which of the Instant Savings are rotated rather than making a mad grab at the first markdown.

Bottom line: Sam’s Club still has standout post‑Prime deals

Check out model specifics, lock in pickup when you can, and make the most of membership benefits to stretch your dollar. As always, availability and pricing can fluctuate quickly — especially with the best‑value configurations.