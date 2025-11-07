The Best Netflix Movies to Watch This Week Right Now

Netflix’s movie carousel spins fast, and the standouts this week offer a bracing mix of prestige, pulse, and playful experimentation. Given that the U.S. catalog currently sits somewhere in the vicinity of 7,000 films and that JustWatch and Reelgood both track Netflix catalogs, the signal-to-noise ratio can be a little rough. These are the four titles worth your time this week, selected using those criteria and factoring in momentum (as some films appear to gain interest when they receive major awards nominations, for instance).

The Headliner: A Gambling Noir With Real Teeth

This week’s original you must try is The Ballad of a Small Player, an austere, fatalistic gambling noir in Macau. Directed by Edward Berger, whose All Quiet on the Western Front won international awards, the film marries that precision with grit, with Colin Farrell a charmer in freefall, bluffing his way through casinos and consequences. If something has been trending on Netflix’s in-app Top 10 and garnering significant discussion over on Letterboxd, well, that is a very good two-signal sign that a title is getting both clicks and conversation. With a mediocre 5.8/10 IMDb score, I’d recommend it to anyone who likes pressure-cooker character studies and neon-soaked mood.

What lifts it above the level of a mere genre curio is Berger’s management of tension — quiet scenes that carry the weight of a roulette spin — and Farrell’s own low-burn volatility. If you’re drawn to The Gambler or Mississippi Grind, this pokes the same streak-chasing nerve.

A Crime Classic That Still Cuts Deep After All These Years

Casino is still one of Martin Scorsese’s most rewatchable epics, and it works wonders every time it cycles back onto Netflix for a new audience. Robert De Niro’s ice-blooded Ace Rothstein, Joe Pesci’s hair-trigger menace, and Sharon Stone’s incandescent turn — which earned Stone an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress — are the corners of a rise-and-fall story that rushes through nearly three hours without a dead moment. With an IMDb rating around 8.2 out of 10 and robust long-tail viewing every time it resurfaces on streaming, this is the choice for those who want spectacle and subtext together.

Scorsese’s set pieces still feel hypermodern: the walk-through of the counting room, the glacial erosion of trust, and the forensic detail on how a city makes and breaks fortunes.

If you’ve let Goodfellas’ companion piece slip through your rotations in the past, now’s the time to right that wrong.

A Mind-Bending Thriller Perfect for Your Next Game Night

It’s What’s Inside is the buzzy, high-concept pick guaranteed to get a post-credits crossfire going. A reunion party takes an unexpected turn when a mysterious device triggers body-swapping, destroying romantic relationships and redefining personal identity. The movie’s DNA is 50 percent social satire, 25 percent puzzle-box thriller, and 25 percent midnight-movie provocation. Industry attention was sharp and early — trade reports said Netflix’s acquisition out of Sundance went for the mid-eight figures — and it now sits just north of a 6.6 on IMDb, a pure indicator that you’ve made a conversation-starter that splits the room.

The trick here is not the twist but the escalation: every switch serves to deepen the moral trap that these characters are laying for themselves.

If you liked Coherence or The Invitation, this scratches the same itch with more streamlined, streamer-sized craft.

International Action With Heart and High-Octane Stakes

Kill Boksoon is this week’s injection of adrenaline: a blade-faced Korean actioner about a contract killer who becomes embroiled in office politics at, yes, an actual murder-for-hire company and tries to be a good mother. Jeon Do-yeon — among Korea’s most acclaimed actors — lends gravitas and vulnerability, and director Byun Sung-hyun stages fights with clean geography and offbeat panache. And since debuting in 2023, it has inspired an impressively positive critical response and is regularly suggested on streaming boards for its stylish combat and emotional stakes.

But more than the set pieces, the movie glues together because every punch comes with a human price. For those who felt John Wick needed a little more family-feud drama, this is the move.

How We Chose What’s Rising on Netflix Right Now

To hear more about the week’s top streaming films and shows, subscribe to The Playlist newsletter.

For a broader sampling of what’s available, take a peek at our list of the 50 most-watched movies on Netflix in the U.S. today rounded up from more continuously updated lists.

We took into account performance history from Nielsen’s streaming-minute reports, which have reliably shown that name-brand IP and high-concept thrillers lead to outsize completion rates. Finally, we gave extra credit to films you can look at again and find more monsters than the first time around, rather than movies that spike for 48 hours and disappear.

What to Watch First From This Week’s Netflix Picks

If it’s high-stakes tension with auteur polish you’re after, begin with The Ballad of a Small Player. For a sprawling crime saga that still feels thrillingly hazardous, cue up Casino. Entertaining friends and looking for a little crazy discussion afterward, choose It’s What’s Inside. When you’re in the mood for a kinetic jolt of a character, choose Kill Boksoon. That mix should satisfy your thriller, classic, curveball, and action urges for the week without having to scroll through any spirals of death.