The Best Costco Deals That Beat Prime Big Deal Days

Costco’s Member Savings event is squaring off toe-to-toe against Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, and the warehouse club is countering with steep discounts from Apple, LG, Dell, Hisense, Ring, Govee and Jackery. But more important than the sticker price are Costco’s built-in perks—concierge tech support, extended warranties on many electronics and a notably generous return policy, all of which turn several of these deals into best-in-class values.

Costco is a membership retailer, which means one important thing: you need to be an active member to get the full sale price; non-members pay slightly more online and can still encounter some exclusions. The retailer’s two-year concierge warranty on most TVs and electronics, along with hassle-free returns, bring added peace of mind. Consumer advocacy groups frequently cite Costco’s customer satisfaction and service as a differentiator, and market researchers at Circana have observed that warehouse clubs can pick up share during big deal weeks as consumers look for bundled value and post-purchase protection.

Best Costco Apple Deals On MacBook And iPad Savings

MacBook Air (13-inch, M4) for $799 (save $200): For students and remote pros, this is the headliner. Apple’s newest Air puts the focus on efficiency and battery life with a fanless design; it’s perfect for daily tasks such as email, photo work and light video editing. The real value here is price stability, paired with personal hand-holding from Costco. If you’re sensitive to storage or memory, check the configuration before starting the checkout process: The default may not be the lowest price.

iPad Air (11-inch) for $599 (save $70): At the moment, the Air is still the best mix of performance and portability, plus it now has support for Apple Pencil to boot, for note-taking and creative work. Toss in a keyboard case and you have a fully workable, travel-friendly laptop alternative. Costco often carries multiple finishes and storage tiers, and inventory can get shifty during a big event.

TV and Home Theater Standouts at Costco This Week

LG C5 65-inch OLED TV for $1,499 (save $1,198): LG’s C-series is a home-theater standby, known for its inky blacks, expansive color volume and gamer-friendly features such as 120Hz panels and HDMI 2.1 inputs. The C-series OLEDs are some of the most highly rated for HDR accuracy, not to mention that they have among the lowest input lag we’ve seen from any TV on the market today, as tested by independent test labs like RTINGS and others, which makes this premium set come in at a mid-range price. There is additional value to be obtained with Costco’s longer TV coverage.

Hisense 100-inch U6 Series 4K TV for $1,900 (save $700): This beastly wall-filler undercuts its more projector-type competitors on both cost and complexity. Hisense’s U6 series brings quantum dot color and local dimming to sub-$500 budgets. At this size, the final delivery and installation belong under “logistics” (measure doorways, check wall mounts) as much as “shopping” (to gauge the room’s lighting). And for sports and movie nights, the TV is a showstopper by itself.

Laptops and Work Essentials for School and Office

Dell Inspiron 16-inch Touchscreen Laptop for $699 (save $300): An affordable choice for students and hybrid office workers in need of a spacious display without the flagship ultrabook price bump. The Inspiron configuration you come across might be quite different from that one, and configurations vary on this model, so look closely at the RAM (16GB if you can get it for future-proofing) and SSD sizes. The kinds of extras that can soften the sting of buying a Windows machine on sale, like longer returns or support, are also frequently bundled in among Costco’s stock.

Smart Home and Outdoor Upgrades for Security and Style

Ring Whole Home Camera Kit for $120 (save $70): If you’ve been looking at motion alerts and video history on entry points, this bundle gives you a cost-effective way into Ring’s ecosystem. The value is in the kit — buying à la carte usually costs more, and Costco’s packs often include practical accessories that diminish the need for immediate add-ons. Keep in mind to factor in any subscription requirements depending on how long you would like to keep the recordings.

Govee 150ft Permanent Outdoor Lights for $339 (save $150): These weatherproof, color-accurate strands are meant to hang under eaves for year-round scenes—from game day to holiday—avoiding the whole seasonal rehang thing. Govee’s app-based automation and scene library are customer favorites, and the extended length handles most mid-size facades in a single run.

Power Solutions and Travel Tech for Backup on the Go

Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $190 (save $40): A small backup for camping, tailgates and occasional power blinks at home. As for the 300 Plus range, it powers small appliances, cameras and routers with around 300W output from a sub-300Wh battery. Search for LiFePO4 chemistry on this generation to enjoy longer cycle life, faster charging and more safety when compared with previous-generation cells.

How to Get the Most Out of Costco During Big Deal Weeks

Shop as a member for no online markups and all doorbusters; non-members can browse, but you might not see the best prices. Contrast Costco’s extended warranties and support with that of other major retailers — a tiebreaker on big-ticket TVs and laptops. Beware of warehouse-only tags versus online-only SKUs, and consider freight or setup fees for oversized items like 85-inch and 100-inch TVs.

If you find it difficult to choose between Amazon and Costco, keep in mind that the headline prices are not everything. Warranty duration, return friction and any accessories or bundles can flip the winner. Analysts and consumer testers often note that total ownership cost — from protection to power efficiency to resale value — trumps a single discount. Costco has managed to set a high bar in this deal cycle, with strong Apple and OLED offers, well below-market pricing on an enormous-screen Hisense model and some killer value-added home kits.