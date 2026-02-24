Tesla Sues California DMV Over Autopilot Ban

Tesla has taken the California Department of Motor Vehicles to court, seeking to overturn a ruling that bars the automaker from using the terms Autopilot and Full Self-Driving in marketing. The complaint argues the DMV’s false-advertising order muzzles lawful commercial speech and mischaracterizes how Tesla describes its driver-assistance features.

The filing contends Tesla consistently tells customers that its systems require active human supervision and do not make vehicles autonomous. The company also points to recent changes in product naming and pricing, including a shift to Full Self-Driving (Supervised) offered via subscription, as evidence that it is not overselling capabilities.

What the California DMV’s Autopilot Ruling Said and Implies

California’s DMV concluded Tesla’s use of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving could mislead consumers into thinking the technology is self-driving. Based on an administrative law judge’s recommendations, regulators warned Tesla to modify its marketing or face potential suspension of its dealer and manufacturer licenses for a limited period.

The DMV’s authority in this area flows from state rules that prohibit advertising driver-assistance technology in a way that suggests autonomous operation when a human driver must remain in control. The order focused on how names, promotional statements, and in-car prompts might shape consumer expectations at the point of sale and on the road.

Tesla maintains the administrative record leaned too heavily on a single academic expert and lacked direct evidence from affected consumers. The company argues that disclosures in its purchase flow, owner’s manuals, and on-screen alerts repeatedly state that drivers must keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Tesla’s First Amendment Argument Against DMV Order

At the core of Tesla’s lawsuit is a commercial speech claim. The company is asking a Los Angeles County Superior Court to find the DMV order unconstitutional under the First Amendment. In essence, Tesla says the state cannot broadly ban product names like Autopilot when the speech is neither false nor inherently misleading and is paired with robust disclosures.

Legal analysts note the case could hinge on the Central Hudson test, which allows governments to regulate commercial speech that is misleading or related to unlawful activity, but otherwise requires any restrictions to directly advance a substantial interest and be no more extensive than necessary. The DMV will likely argue consumer protection justifies tighter constraints on naming conventions that imply hands-off driving.

Why Naming Matters in Driver Assistance Safety and Use

How automakers label driver-assistance systems has real safety implications. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has reported that feature names can shape driver trust and behavior, with terms evoking aviation or autonomy increasing the risk of misuse. Researchers have warned that misunderstandings grow when branding outpaces clear explanations of system limits.

Regulators also weigh technical definitions. Tesla’s systems are widely categorized as SAE Level 2, which assist with steering and speed control but require continuous human oversight. By contrast, Mercedes-Benz’s Drive Pilot has been certified for limited SAE Level 3 operation in California and Nevada, where the system can control the vehicle under specific conditions while legally shifting the monitoring role to the system itself. That difference strengthens the DMV’s argument that names must reflect operational reality.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has scrutinized how driver monitoring is implemented, culminating in a broad Tesla software recall to enhance alerts and supervision safeguards around Autopilot engagement. While that action did not ban the Autopilot name, it underscores the federal view that labeling and design interact to influence driver behavior and crash risk.

What Changes for Tesla Owners Under the DMV Order

Tesla has emphasized that nothing in its cars operates as full autonomy and has adjusted some consumer messaging accordingly. The company now markets Full Self-Driving (Supervised) as a subscription, with the branding itself reinforcing the need for active oversight. The DMV, for its part, signaled it would not immediately suspend Tesla’s licenses after the company updated materials.

For drivers, the practical takeaway is unchanged: these systems can assist with lane keeping, cruising, and automated lane changes, but they demand hands-on attention. Any court decision will not convert driver-assist into autonomy; it will decide where California draws the line on how ambitiously the technology can be branded.

Broader Industry Ripple Effects From a Court Ruling

A ruling against Tesla could set a naming precedent for every automaker selling advanced driver assistance in the state, pressing the industry toward more conservative labels and standardized disclosures. Trade groups and engineers have long called for aligning marketing with SAE definitions to reduce confusion, and a court-backed DMV position could accelerate that shift.

Conversely, if Tesla prevails, expect companies to push harder on evocative branding—provided they pair it with strong, conspicuous warnings and effective driver monitoring. Either way, this case is poised to clarify the boundary between bold marketing and misleading claims in the most influential car market in the U.S.

All eyes now turn to the Los Angeles County Superior Court and the administrative record behind the DMV’s order. Whether the judge sees Autopilot as protected branding with adequate disclaimers or as a phrase that inherently overpromises will shape how Americans encounter—and understand—the next wave of driver assistance.